Farm Credit Foundation Awards Seven Local Agriculture Education Organizations

Mechanicsburg, PA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement announced the seven local organizations that will receive funding from Phase 1 of their 2022 Community Education Program:

Carroll County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee: $1,000

Center For Dairy Excellence Calving Corner: $10,000

Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation: $10,000

Elizabethtown Community Fair: $1,000

Pennsylvania FFA Foundation: $10,000

Pennsylvania Friends of Ag Foundation: $10,000

Virginia FFA Foundation: $1,000





“These seven organizations are making a big impact on the future of agriculture,” says Laura Heilinger, Chairperson of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “We are happy to help fund their ag education efforts and programs across our five state footprint to reach our local communities.”

Organizations that support agriculture education within Horizon Farm Credit’s territory and Washington D.C. are encouraged to apply for funding in one of two different options: up to $2,000 and up to $10,000, depending on the size and scope of the request. The Foundation’s Board of Directors reviewed the applications and chose the selected organizations to receive funding based on their alignment with the values and mission of the Foundation.

Phase 2 of the Community Education Program is open now through October 20, 2022. The Foundation also offers a student scholarship program each year, distributing over $100,000 to those pursuing a career in agriculture. The 2023 program will open in September.

To learn more about the Foundation and the Community Education program, visit fcfoundationforag.org or email info@fcfoundationforag.org. Be sure to follow us on social media with the hashtag #OtherSideOfAg.

About Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a $8.5M nonprofit foundation formed in 2015, created to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation supports youth with a scholarship program, open to all students residing in Horizon Farm Credit’s five-state territory and Washington D.C. who fit the eligibility requirements.

