This Farmer Bros Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Farmer Bros. Co.'s (NASDAQ:FARM ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Farmer Bros Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Bradley Radoff bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$5.47 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.09). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Bradley Radoff was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Farmer Bros Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Farmer Bros insiders own about US$3.5m worth of shares (which is 5.7% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Farmer Bros Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Farmer Bros insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Farmer Bros is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

