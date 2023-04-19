Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to $21.7 million
Adopted CECL accounting standards, which led to a one-time adjustment to equity of $3.4 million, net of tax
Net income of $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million
Earnings were $0.47 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.62 per basic and diluted share
Total loans increased 24.7% to a record $2.447 billion
Organic loan growth of 19.4%, excluding PPP loans and the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition
Total assets increased 14.3% to a record $3.07 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022
Deposits increased 11.5% to a record $2.51 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022
Uninsured deposits to total deposits of approximately 18% at March 31, 2023
Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 10.1% to $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans
Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses, with the accretable yield adjustment from recent acquisitions, of 319.22% of nonperforming loans
Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “F&M’s increased scale, strong balance sheet, and highly profitable financial model supports our growth initiatives, while providing us with the flexibility to invest across our business and return capital to shareholders. Despite increased economic volatility, we remain focused on executing our new three-year strategic growth plan and I am pleased with the progress we are making. During the quarter, we successfully completed the integration of the October 2022 acquisition of the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation. We implemented CECL accounting standards, which maintained our allowance, even as non-performing loans declined 10.1% over the past 12 months. In the first quarter, we completed the conversion of our credit card sale with new cards issued and the scorecard rewards carried over to the new provider. In addition, we completed the first phase of our previously announced investments, preparing to open three new offices in the second quarter as well as enhancing our training, commercial and deposit operations, customer care center, and risk and compliance teams and capabilities. Finally, we added a new, highly experienced lending team in our Fort Wayne region to lead our growth within this compelling market.”
Mr. Eller continued, “We grew total deposits by $44.3 million over the past three months, despite extremely high competition for deposits. Competition for deposits has also significantly increased our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest expense on deposits increased over five times from $1.4 million in the 2022 first quarter to $8.2 million, compared to an 11.5% increase in total deposits over this period. Despite these trends, net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to a first quarter record as a result of strong loan growth and higher yields on loans.”
“Profitability was impacted by several strategic one-time expenses that we incurred during the 2023 first quarter including $541,000 of total charges related to the conversion of our credit card platform. In addition, we sold $21.6 million of investments and recognized a loss of $891,000 during the quarter, which temporarily reduced ROA by 9 basis points and ROE by 93 basis points. We expect this opportunistic sale to contribute to earnings going forward and earn a payback in approximately eight months. Offsetting these actions was significant growth in income from agriculture servicing rights, which were recognized at a value of $1.5 million during the first quarter. Overall, first quarter profitability was in line with our expectations. We expect the actions taken in the first quarter will enhance profitability going forward and we remain focused on investing in our growth initiatives, controlling operating expenses, and managing our cost of funds,” continued Mr. Eller.
Income Statement
Net income for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 first quarter was $0.47, compared to $0.62 for the same period last year.
Deposits
At March 31, 2023, total deposits were a record $2.513 billion, an increase of 11.5% from March 31, 2022, and an increase of 1.8% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
At March 31, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,544. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2023, increased 24.5%, or by $476.6 million to a record $2.422 billion, compared to $1.945 billion at March 31, 2022, and up 3.7% from $2.336 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued strong organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 19.1% organically, or by $371.9 million from the same period a year ago.
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Loans past due were 0.52% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2023, which included one large farm loan that was paid off after the quarter ended and another loan that is expected to be refinanced through another bank in the 2023 second quarter. Past due loans adjusted for these two credits as a percent of the loan portfolio would have been 0.13% at March 31, 2023. CRE loans represented 50.1% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023.
F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio, which included the following categories at March 31, 2023:
Multi Family
$204,510
16.7%
8.4%
Retail
$217,447
17.7%
8.9%
Industrial
$174,296
14.2%
7.1%
Hotels
$151,562
12.4%
6.2%
Office
$96,087
7.8%
3.9%
Gas Stations
$59,239
4.8%
2.4%
Senior Living
$41,407
3.4%
1.7%
Food Service
$32,788
2.7%
1.3%
Other
$247,979
20.2%
10.1%
Total CRE
$1,225,315
100.0%
50.1%
* Numbers have been rounded
On January 1, 2023, F&M adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. As a result, the Company recorded the one-time adjustment from equity into the allowance for credit losses and unfunded commitment liability in the amount of $4.3 million, or $3.4 million, net of tax. The adoption of CECL did not have a material impact on the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.
At March 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 319.22%, compared to 198.29% at March 31, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company has an accretable yield adjustment of $5.8 million, which further enhances F&M’s allowance at March 31, 2023. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2022.
Mr. Eller concluded, “We expect to make approximately $7 million of annual strategic investments during 2023 across our business. These investments combined with a higher cost of funds are expected to temporarily impact profitability in 2023. We believe earnings growth will reaccelerate in 2024 as we benefit from the investments and strategies we are pursuing. I am encouraged by the progress we are making and the dedication of our team members, as we remain focused on supporting the financial needs of our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.7% to $305.8 million at March 31, 2023, from $286.5 million at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.36%, compared to 8.51% at March 31, 2022.
Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $244.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $221.6 million at March 31, 2022. On a per share basis, regulatory tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $17.92 per share, compared to $16.96 per share at March 31, 2022. A non-GAAP reconciliation is provided as a table in this press release.
For the 2023 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, which is a 10.5% increase over the 2022 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 28 consecutive years. For the 2023 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.79% compared to 30.64% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
29,703
$
27,302
$
24,119
$
22,388
$
20,455
Debt securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1,068
1,118
1,049
1,035
1,023
Municipalities
408
420
373
322
300
Dividends
123
126
93
57
42
Federal funds sold
21
2
-
9
10
Other.
479
524
213
100
69
Total interest income
31,802
29,492
25,847
23,911
21,899
Interest Expense
Deposits
8,151
4,978
2,166
1,379
1,360
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
405
463
416
166
152
Borrowed funds
1,280
1,209
398
218
335
Subordinated notes
284
285
284
284
269
Total interest expense
10,120
6,935
3,264
2,047
2,116
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*
21,682
22,557
22,583
21,864
19,783
Provision for Credit Losses*
817
755
1,637
1,628
580
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*
20,865
21,802
20,946
20,236
19,203
Noninterest Income
Customer service fees
2,447
2,862
2,300
2,148
2,648
Other service charges and fees
2,554
1,115
1,105
1,008
998
Net gain on sale of loans
67
165
327
164
697
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
(891
)
-
-
-
-
Total noninterest income
4,177
4,142
3,732
3,320
4,343
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and wages
6,657
6,353
5,479
5,366
5,502
Employee benefits
2,165
1,911
1,392
1,546
2,054
Net occupancy expense
856
753
693
522
598
Furniture and equipment
1,252
1,096
1,047
1,008
1,056
Data processing
726
1,917
781
654
604
Franchise taxes
366
(45
)
254
757
418
ATM expense
623
561
580
544
532
Advertising
514
531
578
300
237
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
-
12
-
(266
)
(5
)
FDIC assessment
306
250
271
270
114
Mortgage servicing rights amortization
159
110
(50
)
59
26
Consulting fees
230
637
254
233
178
Other general and administrative
3,139
2,964
2,192
2,242
2,179
Total noninterest expense
16,993
17,050
13,471
13,235
13,493
Income Before Income Taxes
8,049
8,894
11,207
10,321
10,053
Income Taxes
1,583
1,706
2,253
2,050
1,951
Net Income
6,466
7,188
8,954
8,271
8,102
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
9,812
(628
)
(8,197
)
(14,602
)
(20,939
)
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
(891
)
-
-
-
-
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
8,921
(628
)
(8,197
)
(14,602
)
(20,939
)
Tax expense (benefit)
1,874
(132
)
(1,721
)
(3,067
)
(4,397
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
7,047
(496
)
(6,476
)
(11,535
)
(16,542
)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
13,513
$
6,692
$
2,478
$
(3,264
)
$
(8,440
)
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.47
$
0.53
$
0.68
$
0.63
$
0.62
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.47
$
0.53
$
0.68
$
0.63
$
0.62
Dividends Declared
$
0.2100
$
0.2100
$
0.2100
$
0.2025
$
0.1900
*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
62,780
$
83,085
$
69,680
$
69,955
$
94,118
Federal funds sold
1,545
1,324
990
1,484
45,404
Total cash and cash equivalents
64,325
84,409
70,670
71,439
139,522
Interest-bearing time deposits
4,435
4,442
5,187
6,684
8,677
Securities - available-for-sale
372,975
390,789
395,485
399,687
413,996
Other securities, at cost
11,543
9,799
8,227
8,735
8,568
Loans held for sale
951
827
2,182
4,230
6,060
Loans, net
2,422,018
2,336,074
2,122,626
2,016,394
1,945,449
Premises and equipment
28,679
28,381
26,484
26,492
26,653
Construction in progress
1,565
278
-
-
-
Goodwill
86,358
86,358
80,434
80,434
80,434
Mortgage servicing rights
4,985
3,549
3,583
3,426
3,336
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Bank owned life insurance
33,269
33,073
28,051
27,874
27,715
Other assets
38,972
37,372
40,831
29,321
25,735
Total Assets
$
3,070,075
$
3,015,351
$
2,783,760
$
2,674,716
$
2,686,145
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
520,145
$
532,794
$
506,928
$
503,395
$
497,249
Interest-bearing
NOW accounts
800,230
750,887
705,888
678,552
681,975
Savings
590,854
627,203
607,375
617,850
626,787
Time
601,939
557,980
462,845
424,249
447,586
Total deposits
2,513,168
2,468,864
2,283,036
2,224,046
2,253,597
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreements to repurchase
30,496
54,206
55,802
71,944
31,680
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
164,327
127,485
102,147
42,635
22,656
Other borrowings
-
10,000
10,000
-
40,000
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
34,615
34,586
34,557
34,528
34,499
Dividend payable
2,831
2,832
2,727
2,626
2,462
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,881
19,238
14,913
18,064
14,773
Total liabilities
2,764,318
2,717,211
2,503,182
2,393,843
2,399,667
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and
outstanding 14,564,425 shares 3/31/23 and 12/31/22
135,241
135,497
121,811
123,145
122,886
Treasury stock - 934,303 shares 3/31/23, 956,003 shares 12/31/22
(11,310
)
(11,573
)
(11,547
)
(11,822
)
(11,739
)
Retained earnings
213,012
212,449
208,051
200,811
195,057
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(31,186
)
(38,233
)
(37,737
)
(31,261
)
(19,726
)
Total stockholders' equity
305,757
298,140
280,578
280,873
286,478
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,070,075
$
3,015,351
$
2,783,760
$
2,674,716
$
2,686,145
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Return on average assets
0.84%
0.96%
1.31%
1.23%
1.21%
Return on average equity
8.59%
10.00%
12.53%
11.66%
11.00%
Yield on earning assets
4.41%
4.18%
4.00%
3.79%
3.47%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.85%
1.32%
0.68%
0.44%
0.45%
Net interest spread
2.56%
2.86%
3.32%
3.35%
3.02%
Net interest margin
3.01%
3.20%
3.49%
3.47%
3.14%
Efficiency
63.53%
50.46%
51.19%
50.17%
55.44%
Dividend payout ratio
43.79%
39.39%
30.45%
30.02%
30.64%
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
17.92
$
17.69
$
17.86
$
17.43
$
16.96
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.36%
8.39%
9.11%
8.75%
8.51%
Average shares outstanding
13,615,655
13,606,876
13,083,145
13,065,975
13,066,272
Loans
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$
1,225,315
$
1,152,603
$
1,063,661
$
979,176
$
910,839
Agricultural real estate
227,897
220,819
205,089
199,972
196,223
Consumer real estate
502,974
494,423
416,001
410,450
410,120
Commercial and industrial
241,598
242,360
229,388
232,975
216,918
Agricultural
131,467
128,733
128,615
127,143
140,709
Consumer
89,588
89,147
70,602
55,411
57,521
Other
29,316
29,818
30,662
31,243
31,573
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
(1,503
)
(1,516
)
(1,402
)
(1,552
)
(1,683
)
Total loans,net
$
2,446,652
$
2,356,387
$
2,142,616
$
2,034,818
$
1,962,220
Asset quality data
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
7,717
$
4,689
$
5,470
$
5,247
$
8,581
Troubled debt restructuring
$
3,516
$
3,645
$
3,978
$
2,748
$
7,268
90 day past due and accruing
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming loans
$
7,717
$
4,689
$
5,470
$
5,247
$
8,581
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Nonperforming assets
$
7,717
$
4,689
$
5,470
$
5,247
$
8,581
Allowance for credit losses(2)
$
24,507
$
20,313
$
19,990
$
18,424
$
16,771
Accretable yield adjustment
5,754
6,427
5,959
6,724
7,201
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included(2)
30,261
$
26,740
$
25,949
$
25,148
$
23,972
Allowance for credit losses/total loans(2)
$
1.00%
0.86%
0.93%
0.91%
0.85%
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans(2)
$
1.24%
1.13%
1.21%
1.24%
1.22%
Net charge-offs:
Quarter-to-date
60
$
431
$
71
$
(25
)
$
51
Year-to-date
60
$
529
$
97
$
26
$
51
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.28%
Quarter-to-date
0.00%
0.02%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Year-to-date
0.00%
0.03%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Nonperforming loans/total loans
0.32%
0.20%
0.26%
0.26%
0.44%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans(2)
319.22%
273.67%
365.44%
351.44%
198.29%
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment
(2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
Annualized
Loans
$
2,397,061
$
29,703
4.96
%
$
1,907,478
$
20,455
4.29
%
Taxable investment securities
397,480
1,499
1.51
%
429,899
1,295
1.20
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
26,352
100
1.92
%
18,587
70
1.91
%
Fed funds sold & other
68,557
500
2.92
%
167,319
79
0.19
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
2,889,450
$
31,802
4.41
%
2,523,283
$
21,899
3.47
%
Nonearning Assets
180,259
165,064
Total Assets
$
3,069,709
$
2,688,347
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Savings deposits
$
1,400,769
$
4,943
1.41
%
$
1,293,099
$
588
0.18
%
Other time deposits
579,409
3,208
2.21
%
459,854
772
0.67
%
Other borrowed money
132,494
1,280
3.86
%
63,364
335
2.11
%
Fed funds purchased & securities
sold under agreement to repurch.
38,853
405
4.17
%
29,104
152
2.09
%
Subordinated notes
34,596
284
3.28
%
34,480
269
3.12
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
2,186,121
$
10,120
1.85
%
$
1,879,901
$
2,116
0.45
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
582,345
513,745
Stockholders' Equity
$
301,243
$
294,701
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
$
21,682
2.56
%
$
19,783
3.02
%
Net Interest Margin
3.01
%
3.14
%
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
As Reported
Excluding Acc/Amort
Difference
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
$
Yield
Loans
29,703
4.96
%
29,036
4.85
%
667
0.11
%
20,455
4.29
%
20,081
4.12
%
374
0.17
%
Taxable investment securities
1,499
1.51
%
1,499
1.51
%
-
0.00
%
1,295
1.20
%
1,295
1.20
%
-
0.00
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
100
1.92
%
100
1.92
%
-
0.00
%
70
1.91
%
70
1.91
%
-
0.00
%
Fed funds sold & other
500
2.92
%
500
2.92
%
-
0.00
%
79
0.19
%
79
0.19
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
31,802
4.41
%
31,135
4.31
%
667
0.10
%
21,899
3.47
%
21,525
3.42
%
374
0.05
%
Savings deposits
4,943
1.41
%
4,943
1.41
%
-
0.00
%
588
0.18
%
588
0.18
%
-
0.00
%
Other time deposits
3,208
2.21
%
3,667
2.53
%
(459
)
-0.32
%
772
0.67
%
1,391
1.21
%
(619
)
-0.54
%
Other borrowed money
1,280
3.86
%
1,298
3.92
%
(18
)
-0.06
%
335
2.11
%
356
2.25
%
(21
)
-0.14
%
Federal funds purchased and
securities sold under agreement to
repurchase
405
4.17
%
405
4.17
%
-
0.00
%
152
2.09
%
152
2.09
%
-
0.00
%
Subordinated notes
284
3.28
%
284
3.28
%
-
0.00
%
269
3.12
%
269
3.12
%
-
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
10,120
1.85
%
10,597
1.94
%
(477
)
-0.09
%
2,116
0.45
%
2,756
0.59
%
(640
)
-0.14
%
Interest/Dividend income/yield
31,802
4.41
%
31,135
4.31
%
667
0.10
%
21,899
3.47
%
21,525
3.42
%
374
0.05
%
Interest Expense / yield
10,120
1.85
%
10,597
1.94
%
(477
)
-0.09
%
2,116
0.45
%
2,756
0.59
%
(640
)
-0.14
%
Net Interest Spread
21,682
2.56
%
20,538
2.37
%
1,144
0.19
%
19,783
3.02
%
18,769
2.83
%
1,014
0.19
%
Net Interest Margin
3.01
%
2.85
%
0.16
%
3.14
%
2.98
%
0.16
%
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
(in thousands of dollars)
Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Net income as reported
$
6,466
$
8,102
Acquisition expenses
96
145
Tax effect on acquisition expenses
(19
)
(30
)
Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect
$
6,543
$
8,217
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities
13,615,655
13,066,272
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.63
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
Actual End of Period
Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value
Year to Date
Year to Date
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Shares Outstanding
13,630,122
13,066,083
13,630,122
13,066,083
Tangible Equity
Equity
$
305,757
$
286,478
$
305,757
$
286,478
Goodwill
86,358
80,434
86,358
80,434
Other Intangible
8,882
4,203
8,882
4,203
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*
-
-
31,186
19,726
CECL Adjustment**
-
-
2,528
-
Tangible Equity
$
210,517
$
201,841
$
244,231
$
221,566
Shares Outstanding
13,630
13,066
13,630
13,066
Tangible Book Equity per Share
$
15.44
$
15.45
$
17.92
$
16.96
Actual Average
Regulatory Average
Year to Date
Year to Date
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net Income
$
6,466
$
8,102
$
6,466
$
8,102
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted
77
115
77
115
Average Shares Outstanding
13,206,713
11,664,852
13,206,713
11,664,852
Average Tangible Equity
Average Equity
$
301,243
$
294,701
$
301,243
$
294,701
Average Goodwill
86,358
80,434
86,358
80,434
Average Other Intangible
9,167
4,356
9,167
4,356
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*
-
-
36,764
8,155
Average CECL Adjustment**
-
-
2,528
Average Tangible Equity
$
205,718
$
209,911
$
245,010
$
218,066
Average Shares Outstanding
13,616
13,066
13,616
13,066
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share
$
15.11
$
16.07
$
17.99
$
16.69
Return on Average Tangible Equity
12.57
%
15.44
%
10.56
%
14.86
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition
12.72
%
15.66
%
10.68
%
15.07
%
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and
the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.
