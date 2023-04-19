U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,154.52
    -0.35 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,897.01
    -79.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.23
    +3.82 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.44
    +3.89 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    -2.00 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.50
    -12.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6020
    +0.0300 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6840
    +0.6110 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,250.34
    -1,167.58 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.42
    -26.10 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.77
    -10.67 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,606.76
    -52.07 (-0.18%)
     

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
·16 min read
Farmers &amp; Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to $21.7 million

  • Adopted CECL accounting standards, which led to a one-time adjustment to equity of $3.4 million, net of tax

  • Net income of $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million

  • Earnings were $0.47 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.62 per basic and diluted share

  • Total loans increased 24.7% to a record $2.447 billion

  • Organic loan growth of 19.4%, excluding PPP loans and the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition

  • Total assets increased 14.3% to a record $3.07 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022

  • Deposits increased 11.5% to a record $2.51 billion, and up 1.8% from December 31, 2022

  • Uninsured deposits to total deposits of approximately 18% at March 31, 2023

  • Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 10.1% to $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans

  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%

  • Allowance for credit losses, with the accretable yield adjustment from recent acquisitions, of 319.22% of nonperforming loans

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “F&M’s increased scale, strong balance sheet, and highly profitable financial model supports our growth initiatives, while providing us with the flexibility to invest across our business and return capital to shareholders. Despite increased economic volatility, we remain focused on executing our new three-year strategic growth plan and I am pleased with the progress we are making. During the quarter, we successfully completed the integration of the October 2022 acquisition of the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation. We implemented CECL accounting standards, which maintained our allowance, even as non-performing loans declined 10.1% over the past 12 months. In the first quarter, we completed the conversion of our credit card sale with new cards issued and the scorecard rewards carried over to the new provider. In addition, we completed the first phase of our previously announced investments, preparing to open three new offices in the second quarter as well as enhancing our training, commercial and deposit operations, customer care center, and risk and compliance teams and capabilities. Finally, we added a new, highly experienced lending team in our Fort Wayne region to lead our growth within this compelling market.”

Mr. Eller continued, “We grew total deposits by $44.3 million over the past three months, despite extremely high competition for deposits. Competition for deposits has also significantly increased our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest expense on deposits increased over five times from $1.4 million in the 2022 first quarter to $8.2 million, compared to an 11.5% increase in total deposits over this period. Despite these trends, net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to a first quarter record as a result of strong loan growth and higher yields on loans.”

“Profitability was impacted by several strategic one-time expenses that we incurred during the 2023 first quarter including $541,000 of total charges related to the conversion of our credit card platform. In addition, we sold $21.6 million of investments and recognized a loss of $891,000 during the quarter, which temporarily reduced ROA by 9 basis points and ROE by 93 basis points. We expect this opportunistic sale to contribute to earnings going forward and earn a payback in approximately eight months. Offsetting these actions was significant growth in income from agriculture servicing rights, which were recognized at a value of $1.5 million during the first quarter. Overall, first quarter profitability was in line with our expectations. We expect the actions taken in the first quarter will enhance profitability going forward and we remain focused on investing in our growth initiatives, controlling operating expenses, and managing our cost of funds,” continued Mr. Eller.

Income Statement

Net income for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 first quarter was $0.47, compared to $0.62 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At March 31, 2023, total deposits were a record $2.513 billion, an increase of 11.5% from March 31, 2022, and an increase of 1.8% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,544. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2023, increased 24.5%, or by $476.6 million to a record $2.422 billion, compared to $1.945 billion at March 31, 2022, and up 3.7% from $2.336 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued strong organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 19.1% organically, or by $371.9 million from the same period a year ago.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Loans past due were 0.52% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2023, which included one large farm loan that was paid off after the quarter ended and another loan that is expected to be refinanced through another bank in the 2023 second quarter. Past due loans adjusted for these two credits as a percent of the loan portfolio would have been 0.13% at March 31, 2023. CRE loans represented 50.1% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio, which included the following categories at March 31, 2023:





CRE Category

 



Dollar
Balance

 



Percent of
RE Portfolio(*)

 



Percent of Total
Loan Portfolio(*)

Multi Family

 

$204,510

 

16.7%

 

8.4%

Retail

 

$217,447

 

17.7%

 

8.9%

Industrial

 

$174,296

 

14.2%

 

7.1%

Hotels

 

$151,562

 

12.4%

 

6.2%

Office

 

$96,087

 

7.8%

 

3.9%

Gas Stations

 

$59,239

 

4.8%

 

2.4%

Senior Living

 

$41,407

 

3.4%

 

1.7%

Food Service

 

$32,788

 

2.7%

 

1.3%

Other

 

$247,979

 

20.2%

 

10.1%

Total CRE

 

$1,225,315

 

100.0%

 

50.1%

 * Numbers have been rounded

On January 1, 2023, F&M adopted ASU 2016-13 - Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards. As a result, the Company recorded the one-time adjustment from equity into the allowance for credit losses and unfunded commitment liability in the amount of $4.3 million, or $3.4 million, net of tax. The adoption of CECL did not have a material impact on the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios.

At March 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 319.22%, compared to 198.29% at March 31, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company has an accretable yield adjustment of $5.8 million, which further enhances F&M’s allowance at March 31, 2023. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “We expect to make approximately $7 million of annual strategic investments during 2023 across our business. These investments combined with a higher cost of funds are expected to temporarily impact profitability in 2023. We believe earnings growth will reaccelerate in 2024 as we benefit from the investments and strategies we are pursuing. I am encouraged by the progress we are making and the dedication of our team members, as we remain focused on supporting the financial needs of our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 6.7% to $305.8 million at March 31, 2023, from $286.5 million at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.36%, compared to 8.51% at March 31, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $244.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $221.6 million at March 31, 2022. On a per share basis, regulatory tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2023, was $17.92 per share, compared to $16.96 per share at March 31, 2022. A non-GAAP reconciliation is provided as a table in this press release.

For the 2023 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, which is a 10.5% increase over the 2022 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 28 consecutive years. For the 2023 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.79% compared to 30.64% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

 

$

29,703

 

 

$

27,302

 

 

$

24,119

 

 

$

22,388

 

 

$

20,455

 

 

Debt securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Treasury and government agencies

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

1,035

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

Municipalities

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

300

 

 

Dividends

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

42

 

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

10

 

 

Other.

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

69

 

 

Total interest income

 

 

 

31,802

 

 

 

29,492

 

 

 

25,847

 

 

 

23,911

 

 

 

21,899

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

8,151

 

 

 

4,978

 

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

1,379

 

 

 

1,360

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

under agreements to repurchase

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

463

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

152

 

 

Borrowed funds

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

335

 

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

269

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

 

10,120

 

 

 

6,935

 

 

 

3,264

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

2,116

 

 

Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*

 

 

21,682

 

 

 

22,557

 

 

 

22,583

 

 

 

21,864

 

 

 

19,783

 

 

Provision for Credit Losses*

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

755

 

 

 

1,637

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

 

580

 

 

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*

 

 

20,865

 

 

 

21,802

 

 

 

20,946

 

 

 

20,236

 

 

 

19,203

 

 

Noninterest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer service fees

 

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

2,148

 

 

 

2,648

 

 

Other service charges and fees

 

 

 

2,554

 

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

998

 

 

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

697

 

 

Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

(891

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

Total noninterest income

 

 

 

4,177

 

 

 

4,142

 

 

 

3,732

 

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

4,343

 

 

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

 

6,657

 

 

 

6,353

 

 

 

5,479

 

 

 

5,366

 

 

 

5,502

 

 

Employee benefits

 

 

 

2,165

 

 

 

1,911

 

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

2,054

 

 

Net occupancy expense

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

522

 

 

 

598

 

 

Furniture and equipment

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

Data processing

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

1,917

 

 

 

781

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

604

 

 

Franchise taxes

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

254

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

418

 

 

ATM expense

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

544

 

 

 

532

 

 

Advertising

 

 

 

514

 

 

 

531

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

237

 

 

Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

-

 

(266

)

 

 

(5

)

 

FDIC assessment

 

 

 

306

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

271

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

114

 

 

Mortgage servicing rights amortization

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

59

 

 

 

26

 

 

Consulting fees

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

178

 

 

Other general and administrative

 

 

 

3,139

 

 

 

2,964

 

 

 

2,192

 

 

 

2,242

 

 

 

2,179

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

 

16,993

 

 

 

17,050

 

 

 

13,471

 

 

 

13,235

 

 

 

13,493

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

 

8,049

 

 

 

8,894

 

 

 

11,207

 

 

 

10,321

 

 

 

10,053

 

 

Income Taxes

 

 

 

1,583

 

 

 

1,706

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

2,050

 

 

 

1,951

 

 

Net Income

 

 

 

6,466

 

 

 

7,188

 

 

 

8,954

 

 

 

8,271

 

 

 

8,102

 

 

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

9,812

 

 

 

(628

)

 

 

(8,197

)

 

 

(14,602

)

 

 

(20,939

)

 

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

(891

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

8,921

 

 

 

(628

)

 

 

(8,197

)

 

 

(14,602

)

 

 

(20,939

)

 

Tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

(132

)

 

 

(1,721

)

 

 

(3,067

)

 

 

(4,397

)

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

7,047

 

 

 

(496

)

 

 

(6,476

)

 

 

(11,535

)

 

 

(16,542

)

 

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

$

13,513

 

 

$

6,692

 

 

$

2,478

 

 

$

(3,264

)

 

$

(8,440

)

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

Dividends Declared

 

 

$

0.2100

 

 

$

0.2100

 

 

$

0.2100

 

 

$

0.2025

 

 

$

0.1900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.

 

 

 

 

 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

62,780

 

 

$

83,085

 

 

$

69,680

 

 

$

69,955

 

 

$

94,118

 

 

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

1,545

 

 

 

1,324

 

 

 

990

 

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

45,404

 

 

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

64,325

 

 

 

84,409

 

 

 

70,670

 

 

 

71,439

 

 

 

139,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing time deposits

 

 

4,435

 

 

 

4,442

 

 

 

5,187

 

 

 

6,684

 

 

 

8,677

 

 

 

Securities - available-for-sale

 

 

372,975

 

 

 

390,789

 

 

 

395,485

 

 

 

399,687

 

 

 

413,996

 

 

 

Other securities, at cost

 

 

11,543

 

 

 

9,799

 

 

 

8,227

 

 

 

8,735

 

 

 

8,568

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

951

 

 

 

827

 

 

 

2,182

 

 

 

4,230

 

 

 

6,060

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

2,422,018

 

 

 

2,336,074

 

 

 

2,122,626

 

 

 

2,016,394

 

 

 

1,945,449

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

28,679

 

 

 

28,381

 

 

 

26,484

 

 

 

26,492

 

 

 

26,653

 

 

 

Construction in progress

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Goodwill

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

4,985

 

 

 

3,549

 

 

 

3,583

 

 

 

3,426

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

33,269

 

 

 

33,073

 

 

 

28,051

 

 

 

27,874

 

 

 

27,715

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

38,972

 

 

 

37,372

 

 

 

40,831

 

 

 

29,321

 

 

 

25,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,070,075

 

 

$

3,015,351

 

 

$

2,783,760

 

 

$

2,674,716

 

 

$

2,686,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

520,145

 

 

$

532,794

 

 

$

506,928

 

 

$

503,395

 

 

$

497,249

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW accounts

 

 

800,230

 

 

 

750,887

 

 

 

705,888

 

 

 

678,552

 

 

 

681,975

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

 

590,854

 

 

 

627,203

 

 

 

607,375

 

 

 

617,850

 

 

 

626,787

 

 

 

 

Time

 

 

601,939

 

 

 

557,980

 

 

 

462,845

 

 

 

424,249

 

 

 

447,586

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,513,168

 

 

 

2,468,864

 

 

 

2,283,036

 

 

 

2,224,046

 

 

 

2,253,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

30,496

 

 

 

54,206

 

 

 

55,802

 

 

 

71,944

 

 

 

31,680

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances

 

 

164,327

 

 

 

127,485

 

 

 

102,147

 

 

 

42,635

 

 

 

22,656

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

-

 

40,000

 

 

 

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

 

 

34,615

 

 

 

34,586

 

 

 

34,557

 

 

 

34,528

 

 

 

34,499

 

 

 

Dividend payable

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

2,832

 

 

 

2,727

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

2,462

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

18,881

 

 

 

19,238

 

 

 

14,913

 

 

 

18,064

 

 

 

14,773

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,764,318

 

 

 

2,717,211

 

 

 

2,503,182

 

 

 

2,393,843

 

 

 

2,399,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding 14,564,425 shares 3/31/23 and 12/31/22

 

 

135,241

 

 

 

135,497

 

 

 

121,811

 

 

 

123,145

 

 

 

122,886

 

 

 

Treasury stock - 934,303 shares 3/31/23, 956,003 shares 12/31/22

 

 

(11,310

)

 

 

(11,573

)

 

 

(11,547

)

 

 

(11,822

)

 

 

(11,739

)

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

213,012

 

 

 

212,449

 

 

 

208,051

 

 

 

200,811

 

 

 

195,057

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(31,186

)

 

 

(38,233

)

 

 

(37,737

)

 

 

(31,261

)

 

 

(19,726

)

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

305,757

 

 

 

298,140

 

 

 

280,578

 

 

 

280,873

 

 

 

286,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

3,070,075

 

 

$

3,015,351

 

 

$

2,783,760

 

 

$

2,674,716

 

 

$

2,686,145

 

 

 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

Selected financial data

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.84%

 

 

 

0.96%

 

 

 

1.31%

 

 

 

1.23%

 

 

 

1.21%

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

8.59%

 

 

 

10.00%

 

 

 

12.53%

 

 

 

11.66%

 

 

 

11.00%

 

 

Yield on earning assets

 

 

4.41%

 

 

 

4.18%

 

 

 

4.00%

 

 

 

3.79%

 

 

 

3.47%

 

 

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

 

 

1.85%

 

 

 

1.32%

 

 

 

0.68%

 

 

 

0.44%

 

 

 

0.45%

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

2.56%

 

 

 

2.86%

 

 

 

3.32%

 

 

 

3.35%

 

 

 

3.02%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.01%

 

 

 

3.20%

 

 

 

3.49%

 

 

 

3.47%

 

 

 

3.14%

 

 

Efficiency

 

 

63.53%

 

 

 

50.46%

 

 

 

51.19%

 

 

 

50.17%

 

 

 

55.44%

 

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

43.79%

 

 

 

39.39%

 

 

 

30.45%

 

 

 

30.02%

 

 

 

30.64%

 

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

 

$

17.92

 

 

$

17.69

 

 

$

17.86

 

 

$

17.43

 

 

$

16.96

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.36%

 

 

 

8.39%

 

 

 

9.11%

 

 

 

8.75%

 

 

 

8.51%

 

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

13,615,655

 

 

 

13,606,876

 

 

 

13,083,145

 

 

 

13,065,975

 

 

 

13,066,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

1,225,315

 

 

$

1,152,603

 

 

$

1,063,661

 

 

$

979,176

 

 

$

910,839

 

 

Agricultural real estate

 

 

227,897

 

 

 

220,819

 

 

 

205,089

 

 

 

199,972

 

 

 

196,223

 

 

Consumer real estate

 

 

502,974

 

 

 

494,423

 

 

 

416,001

 

 

 

410,450

 

 

 

410,120

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

241,598

 

 

 

242,360

 

 

 

229,388

 

 

 

232,975

 

 

 

216,918

 

 

Agricultural

 

 

131,467

 

 

 

128,733

 

 

 

128,615

 

 

 

127,143

 

 

 

140,709

 

 

Consumer

 

 

89,588

 

 

 

89,147

 

 

 

70,602

 

 

 

55,411

 

 

 

57,521

 

 

Other

 

 

29,316

 

 

 

29,818

 

 

 

30,662

 

 

 

31,243

 

 

 

31,573

 

 

Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs

 

 

(1,503

)

 

 

(1,516

)

 

 

(1,402

)

 

 

(1,552

)

 

 

(1,683

)

 

Total loans,net

 

$

2,446,652

 

 

$

2,356,387

 

 

$

2,142,616

 

 

$

2,034,818

 

 

$

1,962,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality data

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

$

7,717

 

 

$

4,689

 

 

$

5,470

 

 

$

5,247

 

 

$

8,581

 

 

Troubled debt restructuring

 

$

3,516

 

 

$

3,645

 

 

$

3,978

 

 

$

2,748

 

 

$

7,268

 

 

90 day past due and accruing

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

$

7,717

 

 

$

4,689

 

 

$

5,470

 

 

$

5,247

 

 

$

8,581

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

Nonperforming assets

 

$

7,717

 

 

$

4,689

 

 

$

5,470

 

 

$

5,247

 

 

$

8,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses(2)

 

$

24,507

 

 

$

20,313

 

 

$

19,990

 

 

$

18,424

 

 

$

16,771

 

 

Accretable yield adjustment

 

 

5,754

 

 

 

6,427

 

 

 

5,959

 

 

 

6,724

 

 

 

7,201

 

 

Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included(2)

 

 

30,261

 

 

$

26,740

 

 

$

25,949

 

 

$

25,148

 

 

$

23,972

 

 

Allowance for credit losses/total loans(2)

 

$

1.00%

 

 

 

0.86%

 

 

 

0.93%

 

 

 

0.91%

 

 

 

0.85%

 

 

Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans(2)

 

$

1.24%

 

 

 

1.13%

 

 

 

1.21%

 

 

 

1.24%

 

 

 

1.22%

 

 

Net charge-offs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter-to-date

 

 

60

 

 

$

431

 

 

$

71

 

 

$

(25

)

 

$

51

 

 

Year-to-date

 

 

60

 

 

$

529

 

 

$

97

 

 

$

26

 

 

$

51

 

 

Net charge-offs to average loans

 

 

 

0.28%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter-to-date

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.02%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

Year-to-date

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.03%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

 

0.00%

 

 

Nonperforming loans/total loans

 

 

0.32%

 

 

 

0.20%

 

 

 

0.26%

 

 

 

0.26%

 

 

 

0.44%

 

 

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans(2)

 

 

319.22%

 

 

 

273.67%

 

 

 

365.44%

 

 

 

351.44%

 

 

 

198.29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment

(2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.

 

 

 

 

 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

 

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

Interest Earning Assets:

 

Average Balance

 

Interest/Dividends

 

Annualized
Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Interest/Dividends

 

Annualized
Yield/Rate

 

Loans

 

$

2,397,061

 

$

29,703

 

4.96

%

 

$

1,907,478

 

$

20,455

 

4.29

%

 

Taxable investment securities

 

 

397,480

 

 

1,499

 

1.51

%

 

 

429,899

 

 

1,295

 

1.20

%

 

Tax-exempt investment securities

 

 

26,352

 

 

100

 

1.92

%

 

 

18,587

 

 

70

 

1.91

%

 

Fed funds sold & other

 

 

68,557

 

 

500

 

2.92

%

 

 

167,319

 

 

79

 

0.19

%

 

Total Interest Earning Assets

 

 

2,889,450

 

$

31,802

 

4.41

%

 

 

2,523,283

 

$

21,899

 

3.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonearning Assets

 

 

180,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

165,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,069,709

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,688,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings deposits

 

$

1,400,769

 

$

4,943

 

1.41

%

 

$

1,293,099

 

$

588

 

0.18

%

 

Other time deposits

 

 

579,409

 

 

3,208

 

2.21

%

 

 

459,854

 

 

772

 

0.67

%

 

Other borrowed money

 

 

132,494

 

 

1,280

 

3.86

%

 

 

63,364

 

 

335

 

2.11

%

 

Fed funds purchased & securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sold under agreement to repurch.

 

 

38,853

 

 

405

 

4.17

%

 

 

29,104

 

 

152

 

2.09

%

 

Subordinated notes

 

 

34,596

 

 

284

 

3.28

%

 

 

34,480

 

 

269

 

3.12

%

 

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

 

$

2,186,121

 

$

10,120

 

1.85

%

 

$

1,879,901

 

$

2,116

 

0.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

 

 

582,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

513,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

$

301,243

 

 

 

 

 

$

294,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread

 

 

 

$

21,682

 

2.56

%

 

 

 

$

19,783

 

3.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

 

 

3.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

 

 

 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

 

As Reported

 

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference

 

As Reported

 

Excluding Acc/Amort

Difference

 

$

Yield

 

$

Yield

 

$

Yield

 

$

Yield

 

$

Yield

 

$

Yield

Loans

29,703

4.96

%

 

29,036

4.85

%

 

667

 

0.11

%

 

20,455

4.29

%

 

20,081

4.12

%

 

374

 

0.17

%

Taxable investment securities

1,499

1.51

%

 

1,499

1.51

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

1,295

1.20

%

 

1,295

1.20

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

100

1.92

%

 

100

1.92

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

70

1.91

%

 

70

1.91

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

Fed funds sold & other

500

2.92

%

 

500

2.92

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

79

0.19

%

 

79

0.19

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

    Total Interest Earning Assets

31,802

4.41

%

 

31,135

4.31

%

 

667

 

0.10

%

 

21,899

3.47

%

 

21,525

3.42

%

 

374

 

0.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings deposits

4,943

1.41

%

 

4,943

1.41

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

588

0.18

%

 

588

0.18

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

Other time deposits

3,208

2.21

%

 

3,667

2.53

%

 

(459

)

-0.32

%

 

772

0.67

%

 

1,391

1.21

%

 

(619

)

-0.54

%

Other borrowed money

1,280

3.86

%

 

1,298

3.92

%

 

(18

)

-0.06

%

 

335

2.11

%

 

356

2.25

%

 

(21

)

-0.14

%

Federal funds purchased and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

securities sold under agreement to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

repurchase

405

4.17

%

 

405

4.17

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

152

2.09

%

 

152

2.09

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

Subordinated notes

284

3.28

%

 

284

3.28

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

269

3.12

%

 

269

3.12

%

 

-

 

0.00

%

   Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

10,120

1.85

%

 

10,597

1.94

%

 

(477

)

-0.09

%

 

2,116

0.45

%

 

2,756

0.59

%

 

(640

)

-0.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest/Dividend income/yield

31,802

4.41

%

 

31,135

4.31

%

 

667

 

0.10

%

 

21,899

3.47

%

 

21,525

3.42

%

 

374

 

0.05

%

Interest Expense / yield

10,120

1.85

%

 

10,597

1.94

%

 

(477

)

-0.09

%

 

2,116

0.45

%

 

2,756

0.59

%

 

(640

)

-0.14

%

Net Interest Spread

21,682

2.56

%

 

20,538

2.37

%

 

1,144

 

0.19

%

 

19,783

3.02

%

 

18,769

2.83

%

 

1,014

 

0.19

%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.01

%

 

 

2.85

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

2.98

%

 

 

0.16

%


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME

(in thousands of dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

Net income as reported

 

$

6,466

 

 

$

8,102

 

Acquisition expenses

 

 

96

 

 

 

145

 

Tax effect on acquisition expenses

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(30

)

Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect

 

$

6,543

 

 

$

8,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities

 

 

13,615,655

 

 

 

13,066,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.63

 


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual End of Period

 

Regulatory End of Period

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value

Year to Date

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares Outstanding

 

 

13,630,122

 

 

 

13,066,083

 

 

 

13,630,122

 

 

 

13,066,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

$

305,757

 

 

$

286,478

 

 

$

305,757

 

 

$

286,478

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

Other Intangible

 

 

8,882

 

 

 

4,203

 

 

 

8,882

 

 

 

4,203

 

 

Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

31,186

 

 

 

19,726

 

 

CECL Adjustment**

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

-

 

 

Tangible Equity

 

$

210,517

 

 

$

201,841

 

 

$

244,231

 

 

$

221,566

 

 

Shares Outstanding

 

 

13,630

 

 

 

13,066

 

 

 

13,630

 

 

 

13,066

 

 

Tangible Book Equity per Share

 

$

15.44

 

 

$

15.45

 

 

$

17.92

 

 

$

16.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual Average

 

Regulatory Average

 

 

 

Year to Date

 

Year to Date

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

6,466

 

 

$

8,102

 

 

$

6,466

 

 

$

8,102

 

 

Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted

 

 

77

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

13,206,713

 

 

 

11,664,852

 

 

 

13,206,713

 

 

 

11,664,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Tangible Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Equity

 

$

301,243

 

 

$

294,701

 

 

$

301,243

 

 

$

294,701

 

 

Average Goodwill

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

 

86,358

 

 

 

80,434

 

 

Average Other Intangible

 

 

9,167

 

 

 

4,356

 

 

 

9,167

 

 

 

4,356

 

 

Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

36,764

 

 

 

8,155

 

 

Average CECL Adjustment**

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

 

Average Tangible Equity

 

$

205,718

 

 

$

209,911

 

 

$

245,010

 

 

$

218,066

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

13,616

 

 

 

13,066

 

 

 

13,616

 

 

 

13,066

 

 

Average Tangible Book Equity per Share

 

$

15.11

 

 

$

16.07

 

 

$

17.99

 

 

$

16.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity

 

 

12.57

%

 

 

15.44

%

 

 

10.56

%

 

 

14.86

%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition

 

12.72

%

 

 

15.66

%

 

 

10.68

%

 

 

15.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI

 

from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and

the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed

from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Company Contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank

Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com