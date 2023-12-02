Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FMNB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 29th of December. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Farmers National Banc has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Farmers National Banc's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 51%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.5%. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 57% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Farmers National Banc Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.3% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.3% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Story continues

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Farmers National Banc's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Farmers National Banc (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.