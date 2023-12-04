Fastenal Co's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Fastenal Co's Dividends

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2023-12-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Fastenal Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Fastenal Co Do?

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,600 branches, over 1,700 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

A Glimpse at Fastenal Co's Dividend History

Fastenal Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1991. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Fastenal Co has increased its dividend each year since 1991. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 32 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Fastenal Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Fastenal Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.30% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.30%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Fastenal Co's annual dividend growth rate was 12.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 14.00% per year. And over the past decade, Fastenal Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 12.90%. Based on Fastenal Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Fastenal Co stock as of today is approximately 4.43%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Fastenal Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. Fastenal Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Fastenal Co's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Fastenal Co's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Fastenal Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Fastenal Co's revenue has increased by approximately 9.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.16% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Fastenal Co's earnings increased by approximately 11.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 34.19% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.70%, which outperforms approximately 43.53% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Fastenal Co's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and positive growth metrics, the company stands out as a potentially attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. The robust financial health and growth prospects of Fastenal Co suggest that it could continue to reward shareholders with reliable and growing dividends. As investors contemplate their next move, they should consider how Fastenal Co fits into their long-term investment strategy, especially in the context of a diversified portfolio. For those seeking to expand their income-generating assets, Fastenal Co's strong dividend profile may warrant further analysis. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

