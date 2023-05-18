Favourable Signals For Adventus Mining: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Adventus Mining Corporation's (CVE:ADZN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Adventus Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

While Adventus Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around CA$0.41. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is CA$0.34. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Adventus Mining

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Adventus Mining insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about CA$1.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adventus Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Adventus Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Adventus Mining insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Adventus Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

