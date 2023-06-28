Favourable Signals For Aviat Networks: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Aviat Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVNW) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aviat Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Peter Smith bought US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$32.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$31.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Peter Smith was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.05k shares for US$96k. But they sold 2.41k shares for US$62k. Overall, Aviat Networks insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Aviat Networks Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Aviat Networks. President Peter Smith purchased US$30k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Aviat Networks

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aviat Networks insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 3.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Aviat Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Aviat Networks insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aviat Networks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Aviat Networks and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

