Favourable Signals For BioRestorative Therapies: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioRestorative Therapies

In fact, the recent purchase by Dale Broadrick was the biggest purchase of BioRestorative Therapies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.39. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. Notably Dale Broadrick was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$253k for 164.49k shares. But insiders sold 528.00 shares worth US$995. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by BioRestorative Therapies insiders. Their average price was about US$1.54. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BioRestorative Therapies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at BioRestorative Therapies. We can see that insider Dale Broadrick paid US$162k for shares in the company. But insider Dale Broadrick sold shares worth US$995. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does BioRestorative Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 15% of BioRestorative Therapies shares, worth about US$1.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BioRestorative Therapies Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of BioRestorative Therapies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, BioRestorative Therapies has 5 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

