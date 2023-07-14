Favourable Signals For Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Lasse Petterson for US$97k worth of shares, at about US$9.65 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.21. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

