Favourable Signals For Magnachip Semiconductor: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation's (NYSE:MX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Magnachip Semiconductor

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Young-Joon Kim for US$91k worth of shares, at about US$8.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.01. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Magnachip Semiconductor insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Magnachip Semiconductor Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Magnachip Semiconductor insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$175k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares, worth about US$8.2m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Magnachip Semiconductor Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Magnachip Semiconductor insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Magnachip Semiconductor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

