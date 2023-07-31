Favourable Signals For Trinseo: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trinseo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jeffrey Cote bought US$318k worth of shares at a price of US$31.76 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.64 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.19k shares for US$423k. But they sold 6.90k shares for US$170k. In total, Trinseo insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Trinseo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Trinseo insiders own about US$7.2m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Trinseo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Trinseo shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Trinseo stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Trinseo.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

