FDA-Approved Implantable Heart Attack Detection System Introduced by Avertix Medical and AdventHealth Orlando

By Daniella Parra

Avertix Medical and AdventHealth Orlando have introduced the Guardian

™

System, an FDA-approved implantable heart attack detection and warning system.

“I believe the Guardian System introduces a significant advancement in cardiac care, potentially transforming how we detect heart attacks,” Dr. Usman Siddiqui, medical director of electrophysiology at AdventHealth’s hospitals, said. “I am excited to be involved in an innovative approach to cardiac care and look forward to witnessing how it can improve the well-being of patients in need of continuous heart monitoring.”

Avertix Medical and BIOS Acquisition Corporation are merging, with the combined company expected to be listed as “AVRT” on Nasdaq. Avertix Medical focuses on detecting silent heart attacks, while AdventHealth Orlando is a leading hospital system in Florida.

