U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.90
    -8.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,873.92
    -113.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,128.29
    -29.43 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.02
    -9.82 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.21
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.60
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5780
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1000
    -0.3240 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,156.40
    +795.95 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.16
    +12.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.44
    +29.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     
NEW THIS MORNING:

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Jack Reed urge Treasury to use 'all its tools' to understand bank failures

FDA's AdComm Panel Favors Innoviva's Drug For Multidrug-Resistant Bacterial Infections

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously voted 12-0 in support of approval of Innoviva Inc's (NASDAQ: INVA) sulbactam-durlobactam for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (Acinetobacter).

  • The sulbactam-durlobactam marketing application was accepted and granted Priority Review by the FDA in November 2022, with a PDUFA target action date of May 29, 2023.

  • Entasis Therapeutics, acquired by Innoviva last year, is developing the drug in partnership with Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB).

  • Also Read: Innoviva Bolsters Its Infectious Disease, Hospital Portfolio With La Jolla Deal.

  • The Committee based its recommendation on the totality of scientific evidence, including results from the landmark Phase 3 trial.

  • In the trial, sulbactam-durlobactam demonstrated statistical non-inferiority versus colistin for the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality and a significant difference in clinical cure rates.

  • Sulbactam-durlobactam also exhibited a favorable safety profile with a statistically significant lower incidence of nephrotoxicity.

  • If approved, the company will "look to explore commercial availability sometime later in the year," David Altarac, chief medical officer of Entasis Therapeutics, told Reuters ahead of the panel meeting.

  • Price Action: INVA shares are down 1.13% at $13.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article FDA's AdComm Panel Favors Innoviva's Drug For Multidrug-Resistant Bacterial Infections originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.