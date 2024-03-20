Fed leaves rates alone and holds view on 2024 cuts in face of elevated inflation

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce them by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024 despite stodgier expected progress towards the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target.

The Fed's new policy statement described inflation as remaining "elevated," and updated quarterly economic projections showed the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rising at a 2.6% rate by the end of the year, compared to 2.4% in the projections issued in December.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 turned 10.93 points higher, or 0.21%,

BONDS: The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 0.9 basis points to 4.283%. The 2-year note yield fell 5.4 basis points to 4.6384%

FOREX: The dollar index turned 0.09% lower, with the euro turning up 0.13%

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL BROWN, MARKET ANALYST, PEPPERSTONE, LONDON

"FOMC decision very much in line with expectations as the Committee stand pat on policy, and deliver a 'copy and paste' of the January statement, with the 2024 median dot also remaining unchanged in pointing to 75 bp of rate cuts this year."

"Clearly, in light of this, the May meeting is not live for a cut, barring a financial accident, as the Committee continue to seek further confidence that inflation is returning to target before firing the starting gun on the easing cycle."

"Overall, the March FOMC changes little in terms of the bigger-picture policy outlook, with rate cuts and an end to QT still on the horizon, a backdrop that should remain supportive for risk over the medium-term."

MICHELE RANERI, VICE PRESIDENT OF U.S. RESEARCH AND CONSULTING, TRANSUNION, CHICAGO (by email)

“While inflation continues to trend towards more normal levels, today’s decision from the Fed is to hold interest rates at their current levels and that any potential decreases will take place later in 2024. This means U.S. consumers who continue to face relatively high interest rates across a range of credit products will have to wait at least a bit longer for rate relief. When rates do begin falling, the effects throughout the credit industry will be real but will likely be slow to take root.

"As we’ve recently reported in our Q4 2023 TransUnion Credit Industry Insights Report, consumer credit balances continue to remain at historically high levels as consumers have used that available credit to manage their finances during a recent environment of high costs. As inflation appears to be cooling, balance growth may moderate and consumers may begin, if interest rates fall – at some point in 2024 – to explore refinancing that high interest debt into lower interest credit products to reduce balances."

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)