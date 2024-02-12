Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $291.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Rental income : $291.53 million versus $292.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

Revenue- Mortgage interest income : $0.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Revenue- Rental income- Other : $13.50 million compared to the $13.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents : $5.96 million compared to the $6.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement : $56.11 million versus $56.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.76 versus $0.67 estimated by five analysts on average.

Story continues

View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research