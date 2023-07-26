Fed set to resume rate hikes after June pause

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point after taking a break last month.

A 0.25% rate hike would bring the Fed’s policy rate, the fed funds rate, to a new range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in 22 years; Wednesday's rate hike will mark the 11th increase since March 2022.

With no new interest rate projections or economic forecasts released this meeting, all eyes will be on Fed Chair Jay Powell and his outlook for monetary policy.

Powell is likely to talk tough on inflation and suggest another rate hike in September could be possible as the central bank works to bring inflation back to its 2% target. The Fed now expects inflation to end the year closer to 4%, up from 3.6% previously and nearly double its inflation target.

"Given forward-looking inflation and labor market dynamics, this will implicitly favor Powell sounding more hawkish than otherwise," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

"The last thing policymakers want is for markets to start pricing the Fed’s terminal rate and rapid rate cuts in 2024 which would lead to looser financial conditions and upside risks to demand and inflation."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo)

Last month, officials penciled in two more rate hikes for the second half of the year based on higher expectations for core inflation. Wednesday's move would mark the first of the two rate hikes the Fed has laid out.

Powell is expected to err on the side of reiterating the Fed has more work to do even as inflation data showed consumer prices in June rose at the slowest pace since March 2021, with headline CPI rising 3% — down from 9% at its peak last summer.

On a "core" basis — which strips out the costs of food and gas — inflation rose 4.8% over the prior year.

The Fed will announce its monetary policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET Wednesday followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 pm ET.

