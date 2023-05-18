U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,178.73
    +19.96 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,383.92
    -36.85 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,632.31
    +131.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.68
    +5.19 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    -0.77 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.40
    -29.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    -0.0071 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6440
    +0.0630 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    -0.0078 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5440
    +1.0080 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,119.33
    +344.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.78
    -5.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.28
    +24.05 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,573.93
    +480.34 (+1.60%)
     

Feeding the Need for Speed: AT&T's Grand $42.5B Plan to Expand Fiber-Optic Reach

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is expanding its fiber-optic cable network to deliver fast internet speeds for customers, including those without broadband presence.

  • AT&T has tapped BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) and eyes government funding to accelerate the build-out to fund the extravagant expansion worth $42.5 billion as its debt load outstrips its annual revenue, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • AT&T and BlackRock have collectively invested $1.5 billion in the Gigapower venture so far.

  • AT&T will serve as the anchor tenant of the Gigapower network, while other companies could also provide internet service.

  • Gigapower recently introduced plans to build fiber in Las Vegas, northeastern Pennsylvania, and parts of Arizona, Alabama, and Florida.

  • Contrastingly, rivals Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) rely on improved technology that beams broadband service from the same cellular towers that link their millions of smartphone customers.

  • AT&T is testing a similar service on a smaller scale while fiber remains the long-term focus.

  • It incurred $24 billion on its fiber and 5G networks in 2022 and eyes a similar level of spending in 2023.

  • The telco giant wants its fiber network to cover over 30 million homes and businesses within its current service area by the end of 2025.

  • In April, AT&T reported first-quarter FY23 operating revenues of $30.14 billion, up 1.4% year-over-year, marginally missing the consensus of $30.26 billion.

  • The Consumer Wireline segment had 272 thousand of AT&T Fiber net adds.

  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 0.30% at $16.61 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

  • Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Feeding the Need for Speed: AT&T's Grand $42.5B Plan to Expand Fiber-Optic Reach originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.