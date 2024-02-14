Feeling the Pain from Rising Gas Prices? This REIT Hack Could Be Your Relief at the Bank

Should gas prices surge, the dynamics within the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, particularly for a logistics and distribution giant like Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), are poised for a significant shift. Prologis, with its expansive portfolio of warehouses and distribution centers crucial for supply chain efficiency, stands ready to capitalize on the evolving landscape shaped by increased fuel costs.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Prologis, showcasing a dividend yield of approximately 3%, holds a commanding position in the logistics real estate market, featuring an array of strategically situated properties. The spike in gas prices could amplify the need for optimized supply chain solutions, potentially elevating the demand for Prologis’ strategically located logistics facilities. This scenario could bolster the company’s asset value and occupancy rates, driven by businesses striving to mitigate heightened transportation costs through efficient logistics.

The surge in e-commerce, fueled by consumers’ preference for online shopping to conserve fuel, could further propel the demand for Prologis’ facilities. These properties are integral to e-commerce companies that depend on agile and efficient distribution networks to meet the rapid pace of online order fulfillment, thereby driving Prologis’ growth in a high gas price environment. The recent dividend announcement of $0.68 per share for the final quarter of 2023, culminating in total dividends of $3.29 for the year, indicates a positive trajectory for the company.

Story continues

Additionally, Prologis’ dedication to sustainability and innovative logistics solutions might give it an edge as companies look for greener and more cost-efficient ways to manage logistics, especially with climbing fuel costs. This focus on eco-friendly practices could make Prologis more attractive to both potential tenants and investors. Considering an investment in Prologis as gas prices rise could be a chance to get involved with an industry expected to experience increased demand. The company’s strong record of dividend payouts, along with its strategic position in the market, points to a resilient investment option poised to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving economic environment.

In a world where gas prices are on the rise, Prologis emerges as a REIT with the potential to thrive, powered by its extensive network of logistics and distribution centers that are becoming increasingly vital in a fuel-conscious economy. The company’s focus on strategic locations and sustainable logistics solutions positions it as a key player in the real estate market, ready to meet the growing demands of an efficiency-driven and environmentally conscious business landscape.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Feeling the Pain from Rising Gas Prices? This REIT Hack Could Be Your Relief at the Bank originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.