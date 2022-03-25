U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Femasys Inc. to Participate in the M-Vest 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Femasys Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  FEMY
Femasys Inc.
Femasys Inc.

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company will participate in a panel at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, being held March 28th – 30th from 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET.

During this on-demand virtual conference, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel detailed below:

Panel title: “Advances in Women's Health: From Clinical to Commercial.”
Panel Description: From the bench to commercial, advances in the women’s health category are expanding available options and unlocking opportunities.
Panel day/ time: Monday, March 28th from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET

To register and listen to the panel discussion, sign up here.

About Femasys
Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

Contacts:
Investors
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
sstriar@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.
Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com


