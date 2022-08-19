U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,239.85
    -43.89 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,799.78
    -199.26 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,738.55
    -226.79 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.74
    -38.99 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.39
    +0.89 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    -7.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.40 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    -0.0054 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9810
    +0.1010 (+3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8440
    +0.9820 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,562.71
    -1,783.47 (-7.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.37
    -28.23 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

Femtech Market Size to Worth Around USD 103 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global femtech market size is projected to be worth around USD 103 billion by 2030 and it is growing at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global femtech market size was valued at USD 51 billion in 2021. Due to an increased application of the femtech services the market is expected to grow well during the forecast period. These services provide effective treatment and diagnosis of various devices which shall be helpful in improving the opportunities for the market to grow.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2001

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.K. femtech market is expected to hit at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2022 to 2030.

  • North America region has garnered 38.5% revenue share in in the past do today increased digitalization in the healthcare sector.

  • Based on product, the wearable devices segment accounted 79.8% market share in 2021.

  • Based on end user, the diagnostic services segment is growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Regional snapshots

As a high number of femtech organizations are present in the North American region the market is expected to grow well during the forecast period. North American region had the largest market share in the past and it is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Increased use of smartphones and better connectivity has led to the growth of the market in this region. There is a growing demand for smart solutions. Increased use of the wearable devices and smart devices will lead to the growth of the market in the coming years period availability of various applications over the smartphones that help in tracking various aspects of the health shall be instrumental in the growth of the market in the coming years. Initiatives taken by the government are favorable and the increased spending on improving the healthcare infrastructure in this region shall drive the market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow well during the forecast. Due to the increased awareness regarding the options available in the market that ensure well-being of the women population. Increased use of smartphones and better Internet connectivity has led to the growth of the market even in the remote areas of the Asia Pacific region. Government in the Asia Pacific region is concentrating on providing advancements in the technology that is available in the Asia Pacific region which will be helpful in gaining more investments for the development.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of the product, the wearable devices market or the smart devices market is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period due to an increased demand for these devices in the developed nations. These products are easily available in the developed nations and they provide many benefits. the femtech services or solutions have large application in the reproductive health.

  • Increasing concerns and issues associated with the reproductive health shall lead the market growth during the forecast period. the validity of advanced software's which are helpful in suggesting better line of treatments for various infections and diseases associated with the gynecological and sexual health shall drive the market growth during the forecast period. Market players are constantly focusing on providing innovative products for the health of the women.

  • Femtech solutions or services are used maximum in the diagnostic centers. Diagnostic centers help in the diagnosis of various diseases that women suffer with. This segment has grown well even during the pandemic due to the accessibility through the homes. these services provide better detection of chronic disorders as well as infectious diseases.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2001

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 55.14 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 103 Billion

Largest Market

North America

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

CAGR

8.12% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Flo Health, Inc, Withings, Natural Cycles USA Corp, Glow, Inc, Clue by Biowink GmbH, Google, Inc, Apple, Inc, Fitbit, Inc

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The firm tech market is expected to grow during the forecast period as 50% of the population is the women population which makes use of these technologies. Doesn't increase demand for the various devices and technologies used in its market for the tracking of the health of the women population. It is also beneficial in providing detection as well as treatment for various diseases. Digitalization of the healthcare sector has been instrumental in increasing the revenue generated through this market.

The market is expected to grow well during the forecast. Due to the increased use of smart devices which help in tracking the health continuously. The availability of the birth control devices on the digital platforms will also be instrumental in the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow well as it has application in various domains like the reproductive health, uterine health, pelvic health, pregnancy, general health. Due to the increased use of this technology in various aspects the market is expected to grow well in the coming years.

Restraints

One of the restraints in the growth of the market is the privacy. As personal data is shared and stored on the applications there may be privacy issues associated with the use of this technology. Also, that other large number of applications which are available on the play store which help in tracking the ovulation period, also the technology is available at a higher cost as different variable devices seem to be expensive which restrains the growth of the market

Opportunities

There are ample opportunities for the growth of the market due to a growing need for healthcare solutions that provide pregnancy care at affordable prices. Major opportunities are provided to the market in the remote locations or the developing nations. Due to increased number of startups entering the market more innovative products are introduced which shall provide better opportunities for growth.

Increased use of smartphones has provided access to various applications that help in tracking their health which was initially inaccessible and due to all of these reasons the market is expected to grow well during the forecast period.

Challenges

Even though these applications and devices are well accessible for the urban women the rural areas still do not receive these facilities. Due to the lack of education in many developing nations majority of the population across the globe have not accepted these changes. Existing taboos shall be the major challenge in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

  • One of the leading organizations that provide various products that had made using the Natural raw materials which deals in sexual Wellness was acquired by Grove collaborative, in the year 2019 and this acquisition of Sustain Natural shall help the organization in improving the product portfolio and the position of the company in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Wearable Devices

  • Mobile Applications

    • Fitness & Nutrition

    • Menstrual Health

    • Fertility Management/ Assisted Reproductive Technology Apps

    • Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care

    • Menopause

    • Disease Management

    • Others

By Service

  • Diagnostics

  • Monitoring

  • Therapeutic

By Application

  • Reproductive health

  • Pregnancy and nursing care

  • General Healthcare

  • Pelvic and uterine health care

By End User

  • Diagnostic centers

  • Surgical centers

  • Hospitals

  • Fertility clinics

  • Direct to consumer

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2001

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett is buying on the dip. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 3 Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett went on a buying spree despite the turmoil in the global equity markets. In […]

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • 3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

    A lot of surprising companies are paring back their payrolls lately. Some of them should bounce back soon.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpThe ret

  • Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know

    MercadoLibre (MELI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpIt’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wagers created buying

  • Is Peloton Interactive On Its Last Lap?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is on its last legs. The connected fitness equipment maker is launching its third round of layoffs, letting nearly 800 people go. Peloton is not running in place, but rather running itself into the ground.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alibaba (BABA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) is a Strong Value Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy Now?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock rose 4% during after-hours trading on Wednesday, Aug. 17, following its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter and the full year 2022. Revenue for the networking hardware and software maker stayed nearly flat from a year ago at $13.

  • Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock crashes after Ryan Cohen exit

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock performance after activist investor Ryan Cohen completes his sale of shares.

  • Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

    Today is shaping up negative for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NCLH ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Service Q2 2022 earnings conference call. Thank you, Francy, and welcome to ZIM's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's president and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.