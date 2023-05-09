U.S. markets closed

Ferroglobe Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ferroglobe PLC
·22 min read
Ferroglobe PLC
Ferroglobe PLC

LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q1 2023 revenue of $400.9 million, down 11% over the prior quarter

  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million, down 66% over the prior quarter

  • Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA margins were down at 11.2% versus 29.1% in the prior quarter and 33.7%% in Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 Adjusted EPS was $.05 versus $.39 in Q4 and $.88 in Q1-22

  • Gross debt declined to $400 million, down from $450 million in Q4 and $518 in Q1-22

  • Net debt declined to $55 million, down from $127 million in Q4 and $342 in Q1-22

  • $100 million available from our ABL facility completely undrawn in Q1

  • Total cash increased to $344 million, up from $323 million in Q4-22 and $176 million in Q1-22

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Finalizing two multi-year power contracts in Spain to provide competitive source of renewable energy to ramp up Spanish footprint

  • Investing in expansion of quartz mine in Spain to secure additional source of high quality quartz

  • Signed letter of intent to acquire additional quartz mine

  • Ready to start the third furnace in Polokwane resulting in total plant capacity of 55,000 tons

  • Continue to focus on battery and solar opportunities

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended the first quarter with the lowest net debt level in the Company’s history and are on target to achieve a positive net cash position in the next couple of quarters. This achievement was a result of well planned execution and our continued focus on optimizing our working capital. Ferroglobe is at its strongest financial position since its inception.

“While the current macroeconomic environment is challenging, we are successfully managing through it and focused on positioning the Company for long-term success. Vertical integration is an important part of our overall strategy, positioning Ferroglobe with a competitive advantage, enhancing our ability to control our supply chain and ensure access to quality materials. In line with this strategy, we are currently in the process of expanding our capacity of high quality quartz reserves. We are expanding our quartz mine in Spain and we have also signed a letter of intent to acquire a new high quality quartz mine. High quality quartz is the most important raw material used in the production of high purity silicon metal.

“We are finalizing two multi-year energy contracts that will provide us with access to 100% renewable energy at competitive rates. These contracts affirm our commitment to clean energy as well as enabling us to ramp up production in Spain.

“As we discussed on our fourth quarter earnings call, the market has weakened in the first quarter and we believe it is currently at trough levels. Global economic conditions remain challenging with weak overall pricing and soft demand. We expect some improvement in the second quarter, continuing into the second half, in line with our 2023 estimations. Accordingly, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year of adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

%

 

%

 

Twelve Months
Ended

$,000 (unaudited)

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

400,868

 

 

$

448,625

 

 

$

715,265

 

 

(11%)

 

(44%)

 

$

2,597,916

 

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

$

(255,036)

 

 

$

(289,572)

 

 

$

(340,555)

 

 

(20%)

 

(25%)

 

$

(1,285,086)

 

Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)

 

23,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (loss)

$

44,454

 

 

$

29,696

 

 

$

211,130

 

 

50%

 

(79%)

 

$

660,547

 

Operating margin

 

11.1%

 

 

 

6.6%

 

 

 

29.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25.4%

 

Adjusted net income
attributable to the parent

$

7,807

 

 

$

75,896

 

 

$

165,303

 

 

(90%)

 

(95%)

 

$

572,630

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.04

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,767

 

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

241,119

 

 

(66%)

 

(81%)

 

$

860,006

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

11.2%

 

 

 

29.1%

 

 

 

33.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.1%

 

Operating cash flow

$

134,532

 

 

$

118,059

 

 

$

65,908

 

 

14%

 

104%

 

$

405,018

 

Free cash flow1

$

117,240

 

 

$

103,507

 

 

$

56,783

 

 

13%

 

106%

 

$

353,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Working Capital

$

582,344

 

 

$

705,888

 

 

$

613,187

 

 

(18%)

 

(5%)

 

$

705,888

 

Cash and Restricted Cash

$

344,197

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

176,022

 

 

7%

 

96%

 

$

322,943

 

Adjusted Gross Debt2

$

399,723

 

 

$

449,711

 

 

$

518,093

 

 

(11%)

 

(23%)

 

$

459,620

 

Equity

$

658,490

 

 

$

756,813

 

 

$

475,477

 

 

(13%)

 

38%

 

$

756,813

 

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022

Sales

In the first quarter of 2023, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $400.8 million, a decrease of 11% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 44% over the year-ago period. The decrease in our first quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $48 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $23 million of the decrease, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $29 million, partially offset by an increase in silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $9 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $231.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $289.6 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 20%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 58% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 65% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to the change in the fair value of a short-term power purchase agreement (PPA) that finalized on April 30, 2023 to hedge energy prices in Spain.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the first quarter of 2023, net profit attributable to the parent was $21.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $6.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $44,8 million, or 11% of sales, a decrease of 66% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $130.4 million, or 29% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the first quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes, prices, and the indirect CO2 and energy compensation in France in December 2022.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $344.2 million as of March 31, 2023, up $21.3 million from $322.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, we generated positive operating cash flow of $134.8 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $17.3 million, and $96.2 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $582.3 million at March 31, 2023, decreasing from $705.9 million at December 31, 2022. The $123.5 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables by $113.0 million and inventories by $83.0 million, partially offset by an increase in trade and other payables by $72.5 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the first quarter, we followed through on our commitment to optimize working capital, with a total release of $131 million, driven by inventories and trade receivables. We continued to strengthen our balance sheet in the first quarter, achieving the lowest leverage in the company’s history with net debt of just $55 million. We expect continued improvement to our balance sheet and project to get to net debt positive in the next couple of quarters. With a strong balance sheet and improved cash flows, we are actively reviewing actions to optimize our capital structure and begin returning value to shareholders,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.     

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

% Q/Q

 

March 31, 2022

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

Shipments in metric tons:

36,942

 

 

39,459

 

 

(6.4

)%

 

56,349

 

 

(34.4

)%

 

209,342

 

Average selling price ($/MT):

4,351

 

 

4,655

 

 

(6.5

)%

 

5,552

 

 

(21.6

)%

 

5,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)

160,735

 

 

183,682

 

 

(12.5

)%

 

312,850

 

 

(48.6

)%

 

1,116,212

 

Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

31,120

 

 

89,064

 

 

(65.1

)%

 

151,661

 

 

(79.5

)%

 

529,355

 

Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns

19.4%

 

 

48.5%

 

 

 

 

48.5%

 

 

 

 

47.4%

 

Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $160.7 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 6.5%, primarily due to a pricing market decline of 6.5% in the US and 8% in Europe. Total shipments decreased due to self-constraint of our European assets in response to the general demand slowdown. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $31.1 million during the first quarter, a decrease of 65.1% compared with $89.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Silicon-Based Alloys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

% Q/Q

 

March 31, 2022

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

Shipments in metric tons:

49,100

 

 

39,847

 

 

23.2

%

 

57,594

 

 

(14.7

)%

 

204,076

 

Average selling price ($/MT):

2,756

 

 

3,182

 

 

(13.4

)%

 

3,680

 

 

(25.1

)%

 

3,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)

135,320

 

 

126,793

 

 

6.7

%

 

211,946

 

 

(36.2

)%

 

753,857

 

Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

21,924

 

 

37,102

 

 

(40.9

)%

 

78,411

 

 

(72.0

)%

 

257,144

 

Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns

16.2%

 

 

29.3%

 

 

 

 

37.0%

 

 

 

 

34.1%

 

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $135.3 million, an increase of 6.7% over the prior quarter. The shipments increase by 23.2%, triggered by the restart of blast furnaces taking advantage of low energy prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 40.9% compared with $37.1 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased in the quarter mainly due to the decrease in sale prices.

Manganese-Based Alloys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

% Q/Q

 

March 31, 2022

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31,
2022

Shipments in metric tons:

46,867

 

 

61,917

 

 

(24.3

)%

 

75,082

 

 

(37.6

)%

 

295,589

 

Average selling price ($/MT):

1,316

 

 

1,466

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

1,925

 

 

(31.6

)%

 

1,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)

61,677

 

 

90,770

 

 

(32.1

)%

 

144,533

 

 

(57.3

)%

 

525,557

 

Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

2,043

 

 

19,696

 

 

(89.6

)%

 

20,371

 

 

(90.0

)%

 

69,966

 

Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns

3.3%

 

 

21.7%

 

 

 

 

14.1%

 

 

 

 

13.3%

 

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $61.7 million, a decrease of 32.1% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.2% and total shipments decreased 24.3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 89.6% compared with $19.9 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased mainly driven by the energy compensation in France in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other. New sourcing of carbon electrodes was put in place in 2022 allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on May 10, 2023. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:                                                                         
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:        
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI80b8c060e88c4ab7abcef347366e2149
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:                
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:        
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkwnauwt

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations 
Email:   investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email:   corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


 

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

    

Twelve Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

    

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

Sales

$

400,868

 

  

$

448,625

 

 

$

715,265

 

 

$

2,597,916

 

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

 

(255,036

)

  

 

(289,572

)

 

 

(340,555

)

 

 

(1,285,086

)

Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)

 

23,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

 

14,814

 

  

 

78,414

 

 

 

23,008

 

 

 

147,356

 

Staff costs

 

(67,543

)

  

 

(76,431

)

 

 

(81,986

)

 

 

(314,810

)

Other operating expense

 

(54,145

)

  

 

(54,129

)

 

 

(83,176

)

 

 

(346,252

)

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

 

(17,990

)

  

 

(20,547

)

 

 

(21,109

)

 

 

(81,559

)

Impairment (losses) gain

 

246

 

 

 

(56,999

)

 

 

 

 

 

(56,999

)

Other gain (loss)

 

47

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

(317

)

 

 

(19

)

Operating profit

 

44,454

 

 

 

29,696

 

 

 

211,130

 

 

 

660,547

 

Net finance expense

 

(10,980

)

  

 

(16,830

)

 

 

(12,455

)

 

 

(58,741

)

Exchange differences

 

1,455

 

  

 

4,051

 

 

 

(4,393

)

 

 

(9,995

)

Profit before tax

 

34,929

 

  

 

16,917

 

 

 

194,282

 

 

 

591,811

 

Income tax (loss)

 

(9,461

)

  

 

(7,775

)

 

 

(43,495

)

 

 

(147,983

)

Profit for the period

 

25,468

 

 

 

9,142

 

 

 

150,787

 

 

 

443,828

 

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(4,477

)

  

 

(2,943

)

 

 

376

 

 

 

(3,514

)

Profit attributable to the parent

$

20,991

 

  

$

6,199

 

 

$

151,163

 

 

$

440,314

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

$

62,444

 

 

$

50,243

 

 

$

232,239

 

 

$

742,106

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,767

 

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

241,119

 

 

$

860,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

187,873

 

 

 

187,523

 

 

 

187,408

 

 

 

187,816

 

Diluted

 

189,629

 

 

 

188,949

 

 

 

188,583

 

 

 

189,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

2.34

 

Diluted

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

2.32

 


 

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

    

2022

    

2022

     ASSETS

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

$

 

29,702

 

$

29,702

 

$

29,702

Other intangible assets

 

 

223,447

 

 

111,797

 

 

188,407

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

497,557

 

 

486,247

 

 

548,862

Other non-current financial assets

 

 

14,702

 

 

14,186

 

 

3,977

Deferred tax assets

 

 

7,123

 

 

7,136

 

 

246

Non-current receivables from related parties

 

 

2,915

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,665

Other non-current assets

 

 

19,297

 

 

18,218

 

 

18,819

Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,175

 

 

2,133

 

 

2,220

Total non-current assets

 

 

796,918

 

 

671,019

 

 

793,898

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

 

417,042

 

 

500,080

 

 

362,298

Trade and other receivables

 

 

312,452

 

 

425,474

 

 

499,953

Current receivables from related parties

 

 

2,728

 

 

2,675

 

 

2,784

Current income tax assets

 

 

7,652

 

 

6,104

 

 

408

Other current financial assets

 

 

2

 

 

3

 

 

203

Other current assets

 

 

26,914

 

 

30,608

 

 

11,838

Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

 

 

1,088

 

 

1,067

 

 

Current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,411

 

 

2,875

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

339,611

 

 

317,935

 

 

173,802

Total current assets

 

 

1,109,900

 

 

1,286,821

 

 

1,051,286

Total assets

$

 

1,906,818

 

$

1,957,840

 

$

1,845,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

$

 

658,490

 

$

756,813

 

$

475,477

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income

 

 

128,125

 

 

3,842

 

 

70,699

Provisions

 

 

50,937

 

 

47,670

 

 

57,858

Bank borrowings

 

 

15,590

 

 

15,774

 

 

3,360

Lease liabilities

 

 

11,744

 

 

12,942

 

 

10,636

Debt instruments

 

 

304,621

 

 

330,655

 

 

404,954

Other financial liabilities

 

 

39,276

 

 

38,279

 

 

38,674

Other Obligations

 

 

36,310

 

 

37,502

 

 

37,241

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

22

 

 

12

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

35,272

 

 

35,854

 

 

35,423

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

621,897

 

 

522,530

 

 

658,845

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provisions

 

 

146,501

 

 

145,507

 

 

159,386

Bank borrowings

 

 

31,462

 

 

62,059

 

 

95,359

Lease liabilities

 

 

7,492

 

 

8,929

 

 

7,869

Debt instruments

 

 

4,688

 

 

12,787

 

 

6,382

Other financial liabilities

 

 

43,950

 

 

60,382

 

 

62,141

Financial Instruments

 

 

79,331

 

 

 

 

Payables to related parties

 

 

2,377

 

 

1,790

 

 

8,685

Trade and other payables

 

 

147,150

 

 

219,666

 

 

249,064

Current income tax liabilities

 

 

48,326

 

 

53,234

 

 

21,208

Other Obligations

 

 

18,790

 

 

9,580

 

 

18,369

Other current liabilities

 

 

96,364

 

 

104,563

 

 

82,399

Total current liabilities

 

 

626,431

 

 

678,497

 

 

710,862

Total equity and liabilities

$

 

1,906,818

 

$

1,957,840

 

$

1,845,184


 

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the period

$

25,468

 

 

$

9,142

 

 

$

150,787

 

 

$

443,828

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
to net cash used by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

9,461

 

 

 

7,775

 

 

 

43,495

 

 

 

147,983

 

Depreciation and amortization charges,
operating allowances and write-downs

 

17,990

 

 

 

20,547

 

 

 

21,109

 

 

 

81,559

 

Net finance expense

 

10,980

 

 

 

16,830

 

 

 

12,455

 

 

 

58,741

 

Exchange differences

 

(1,455

)

 

 

(4,051

)

 

 

4,393

 

 

 

9,995

 

Impairment losses

 

(246

)

 

 

56,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,999

 

Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset

 

(25

)

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(349

)

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

 

(22

)

 

 

(120

)

 

 

302

 

 

 

459

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,905

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

5,836

 

Other adjustments

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

21

 

 

 

(91

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in inventories

 

86,275

 

 

 

41,566

 

 

 

(73,611

)

 

 

(220,823

)

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

 

118,714

 

 

 

14,518

 

 

 

(121,767

)

 

 

(72,558

)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

 

(73,864

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

40,073

 

 

 

30,640

 

Other

 

(44,100

)

 

 

(10,288

)

 

 

(12,463

)

 

 

(56,677

)

Income taxes paid

 

(16,298

)

 

 

(36,455

)

 

 

(687

)

 

 

(80,524

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

134,783

 

 

 

118,059

 

 

 

65,908

 

 

 

405,018

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and finance income received

 

668

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

1,520

 

Payments due to investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(918

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,147

)

Property, plant and equipment

 

(17,960

)

 

 

(13,891

)

 

 

(9,193

)

 

 

(52,153

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

 

(17,292

)

 

 

(14,552

)

 

 

(9,125

)

 

 

(51,774

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment for debt and equity issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

 

(853

)

Repayment of debt instruments

 

(26,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,943

)

 

 

(111,106

)

Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

109,762

 

 

 

158,607

 

 

 

244,164

 

 

 

898,586

 

Payments

 

(141,900

)

 

 

(168,230

)

 

 

(237,627

)

 

 

(919,932

)

Amounts paid due to leases

 

(2,247

)

 

 

(4,383

)

 

 

(2,518

)

 

 

(11,590

)

Proceeds from other financing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,298

 

Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities

 

(17,377

)

 

 

 

 

 

38,298

 

 

 

678

 

Interest paid

 

(18,192

)

 

 

(3,569

)

 

 

(34,799

)

 

 

(60,822

)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

 

(96,237

)

 

 

(17,635

)

 

 

2,575

 

 

 

(166,741

)

Total net cash flows for the period

 

21,254

 

 

 

85,872

 

 

 

59,358

 

 

 

186,503

 

Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents

 

322,943

 

 

 

236,789

 

 

 

116,663

 

 

 

116,663

 

Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies

 

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(6,506

)

Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents

$

344,197

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

176,022

 

 

$

296,660

 

Cash from continuing operations

 

339,611

 

 

 

317,935

 

 

 

173,802

 

 

 

317,935

 

Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

4,586

 

 

 

5,008

 

 

 

2,220

 

 

 

5,008

 

Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position

$

344,197

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

176,022

 

 

$

322,943

 


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

Profit attributable to the parent

$

20,991

 

 

$

6,199

 

 

$

151,163

 

 

$

440,314

 

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

4,477

 

 

 

2,943

 

 

 

(376

)

 

 

3,514

 

Income tax expense

 

9,461

 

 

 

7,775

 

 

 

43,495

 

 

 

147,983

 

Net finance expense

 

10,980

 

 

 

16,830

 

 

 

12,455

 

 

 

58,741

 

Exchange differences

 

(1,455

)

 

 

(4,051

)

 

 

4,393

 

 

 

9,995

 

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

 

17,990

 

 

 

20,547

 

 

 

21,109

 

 

 

81,559

 

EBITDA

 

62,444

 

 

 

50,243

 

 

 

232,239

 

 

 

742,106

 

Impairment

 

(246

)

 

 

56,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,999

 

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,909

 

 

 

9,315

 

New strategy implementation

 

2,049

 

 

 

4,442

 

 

 

2,971

 

 

 

29,032

 

Pension Plan buyout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subactivity

 

3,713

 

 

 

5,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,449

 

PPA Energy

 

(23,193

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior periods (loss)

 

 

 

 

13,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,105

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,767

 

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

241,119

 

 

$

860,006

 


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Profit attributable to the parent

$

20,991

 

 

$

6,199

 

 

$

151,163

 

 

$

440,314

 

Tax rate adjustment

 

(599

)

 

 

4,591

 

 

 

6,931

 

 

 

36,604

 

Impairment

 

(175

)

 

 

46,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,272

 

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,797

 

 

 

7,562

 

New strategy implementation

 

1,459

 

 

 

3,606

 

 

 

2,412

 

 

 

23,568

 

Pension Plan buyout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subactivity

 

2,644

 

 

 

4,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,671

 

PPA Energy

 

(16,513

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior periods (loss)

 

 

 

 

10,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,639

 

Adjusted profit attributable to the parent

$

7,807

 

 

$

75,896

 

 

$

165,303

 

 

$

572,630

 


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months
Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

Diluted profit per ordinary share

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

2.32

 

Tax rate adjustment

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.19

 

Impairment

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.26

 

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.04

 

New strategy implementation

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.13

 

Subactivity

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

PPA Energy

 

(0.09

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior periods (loss)

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.04

 