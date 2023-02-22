U.S. markets closed

Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Ferroglobe PLC
·25 min read
Ferroglobe PLC
Ferroglobe PLC

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Introducing 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $290 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record 2022 revenue of $2.6 billion, up 46% Y/Y

  • Record 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $860 million, up 380% Y/Y

  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA declined to $130 million, down 30% from Q3 and up 52% from Q4-21

  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA margins were strong at 29% versus 31% in the prior quarter and 15% in Q4-21

  • Q4 Adjusted EPS was $.42 versus $.64 in Q3 and $.19 in Q4-21

  • Net debt declined to a record low of $137 million, down from $194 million in Q3 and $397 in Q4-21

  • Total cash increased to $323 million, up from $237 million in Q3 and $116 million in Q4-21

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Good quarter performance in spite of low market liquidity and high customer destocking

  • Value creation plan has generated approximately $150 million of cost savings and an additional $40 million in commercial excellence on a run-rate basis, and is projected to increase to a total of $225 million by the end of 2023

  • Started production of high purity silicon used in batteries with limited volumes. Have begun to receive orders

  • Enhancing our global footprint with 22k tons of silicon metal capacity added in Selma, Alabama plant in 2022 and in the process of adding 55k tons at our plant in Polokwane, South Africa

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2022 was a record year for Ferroglobe with revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the highest in the Company’s history. Our strong performance was the result of strong prices and demand early in the year followed by a weaker environment in the second half, driven by sluggish activity in our end markets. Our performance in 2022 was amplified by the improvements we have made to the business through our value creation plan. The value creation plan has generated approximately $150 million of cost savings and an additional $40 million in commercial excellence on a run-rate basis, and is projected to increase to $225 million by the end of 2023.

“The prospects for Ferroglobe have never been stronger. We have optimized the cost structure of the Company to enable us to outperform throughout the cycle. In addition, we are well positioned to capitalize on several trends taking place in the market that will drive growth in the coming years. We expect the battery market for electric vehicles and the solar market presents an extraordinary opportunity, driven by the need for high purity silicon. The use of silicon in batteries is still in its early stages of development and we expect to see significant growth as this technology is perfected. We are currently partnered with battery developers and have recently started production, albeit at low volumes. Solar is another market that requires high purity silicon, which represents an enormous market that we expect to continue to capitalize on, particularly as the trend to onshoring gains momentum.

“In 2022, we added an additional 22k tons at our Selma, Alabama facility and are currently in the process of completing a 55k ton expansion at our Polokwane, South Africa plant. These capacity additions required minimal investment and enabled us to expand our access to low-cost silicon metal, enhancing our flexible global footprint enabling us to move volume to optimize our cost of production. During recent periods of extreme energy volatility, particularly in Europe, we were able to minimize our exposure by moving production from Spain and France to lower cost regions. This flexibility enabled us to lower our costs and still service our customers.

“Given our insights into customer orders and end markets, we expect the first quarter to be down from Q4, but increase throughout the remainder of the year. In an effort to provide more insight to investors, we are introducing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023, which we expect to be approximately $270 million to $300m,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

%

 

%

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

%

$,000 (unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Y/Y

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

448,625

 

 

$

593,218

 

 

$

569,771

 

 

 

(24

%)

 

 

(21

%)

 

 

$

2,597,916

 

 

$

1,778,908

 

 

46

%

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

 

$

(281,303

)

 

$

(285,210

)

 

$

(371,519

)

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

(24

%)

 

 

$

(1,276,817

)

 

$

(1,184,896

)

 

8

%

Operating profit (loss)

 

$

55,800

 

 

$

154,424

 

 

$

55,888

 

 

 

(64

%)

 

 

(0

%)

 

 

$

686,653

 

 

$

31,386

 

 

2,088

%

Operating margin

 

 

12.4%

 

 

 

26.0%

 

 

 

10%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

26.4%

 

 

 

2%

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)
attributable to the parent

 

$

78,864

 

 

$

118,264

 

 

$

37,035

 

 

 

(33

%)

 

 

113

%

 

 

$

575,599

 

 

$

(42,387

)

 

NA

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3.07

 

 

$

(0.23

)

 

NA

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

185,293

 

 

$

85,579

 

 

 

(30

%)

 

 

52

%

 

 

$

860,008

 

 

$

179,330

 

 

380

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

29.1%

 

 

 

31.2%

 

 

 

15.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33.1%

 

 

 

10.1%

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

 

$

118,059

 

 

$

54,822

 

 

$

21,707

 

 

 

115

%

 

 

444

%

 

 

$

405,018

 

 

$

(1,341

)

 

NA

 

Free cash flow1

 

$

93,598

 

 

$

40,345

 

 

$

14,249

 

 

 

132

%

 

 

557

%

 

 

$

343,335

 

 

$

(25,189

)

 

NA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Working Capital

 

$

705,888

 

 

$

717,283

 

 

$

464,870

 

 

 

(2

%)

 

 

52

%

 

 

$

705,888

 

 

$

464,870

 

 

52

%

Cash and Restricted Cash

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

236,789

 

 

$

116,663

 

 

 

36

%

 

 

177

%

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

116,663

 

 

177

%

Adjusted Gross Debt2

 

$

459,620

 

 

$

431,207

 

 

$

513,794

 

 

 

7

%

 

 

(11

%)

 

 

$

459,620

 

 

$

513,794

 

 

(11

%)

Equity

 

$

771,143

 

 

$

700,340

 

 

$

320,031

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

141

%

 

 

$

771,143

 

 

$

320,031

 

 

141

%

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 & December 31, 2021

Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $448.6 million, a decrease of 24% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21% over the year-ago period. For the full year 2022, sales were $2.6 billion versus $1.8 billion in the prior year, an increase of 46%. The decrease in our fourth quarter results is primarily attributable to lower volumes across our product portfolio, and lower pricing in our main products. The $145 million decrease in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $80 million of the decrease, silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $52 million and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $7 million. The increase in sales for the full year 2022 was driven by higher volumes and a significant increase in prices, particularly during the first half of the year.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $281.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $285.2 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 63% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 48% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to higher energy costs, higher raw material costs and lower fixed cost absorption as a result of the decrease in production in France. For full year 2022, raw materials and energy consumption for production was $1.3 billion, or 49% of sales, versus $1.2 billion, or 67% of sales. The improvement in these costs as a percent of sales was driven by operating leverage as a result of higher pricing.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit attributable to the parent was $25.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $97.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the third quarter. For the full year 2022, net profit attributable to the parent was $459.5million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to negative $110.6 million, or negative $0.63.eps

Adjusted EBITDA

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $130.4 million, or 29% of sales, a decrease of 30% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $185.3 million, or 31% of sales in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volumes and prices.

For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $860.1 million, or 33% of sales, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $179.3 million, or 10% of sales, for the full year 2021.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $322.9 million as of December 31, 2022, up $86.1 million from $236.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we generated positive operating cash flow of $118.1 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $24.5 million, and $7.7 million in negative cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $705.9 million at December 31, 2022, decreasing from $717.3 million at September 30, 2022. The $11.5 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due primarily to a decrease in inventories.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Our balance sheet improved dramatically in the fourth quarter as we continued to reduce our net debt balance from $194 million in the third quarter to $137 million, an improvement of $57 million. This improvement was a result of strong cash flow generation, aided by a reduction in working capital. We expect the release working capital to continue in the first and second quarters of 2023 driving continued improvement to our balance sheet.

“We are targeting a positive net cash position in 2023. As our balance sheet continues to improve, we are focused on optimizing our capital structure and how best to return money to our shareholders,” concluded Mrs. García-Cos.
        
Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

% Q/Q

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

 

 

39,459

 

 

 

50,545

 

 

(21.9

)%

 

 

63,681

 

 

(38.0

)%

 

 

209,342

 

 

 

253,991

 

 

(17.6

)%

Average selling price ($/MT):

 

 

4,655

 

 

 

5,220

 

 

(10.8

)%

 

 

2,944

 

 

58.1

%

 

 

5,332

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

112.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)

 

 

183,682

 

 

 

263,845

 

 

(30.4

)%

 

 

187,477

 

 

(2.0

)%

 

 

1,116,212

 

 

 

637,695

 

 

75.0

%

Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

 

 

89,064

 

 

 

113,151

 

 

(21.3

)%

 

 

32,501

 

 

174.0

%

 

 

529,355

 

 

 

72,346

 

 

631.7

%

Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns

 

 

48.5%

 

 

 

42.9%

 

 

 

 

 

17.3%

 

 

 

 

 

47.4%

 

 

 

11.3%

 

 

 

Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $183.7 million, a decrease of 30.4% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 10.8%, primarily due to a pricing market decline of 22% in the US and 8% in Europe. Total shipments decreased due to weak demand in chemicals and aluminum in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $89.1 million during the fourth quarter, a decrease of 21.3% compared with $113.2 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter improved mainly driven by the energy compensation in France.

Silicon-Based Alloys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

% Q/Q

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

 

 

39,847

 

 

 

48,977

 

 

(18.6

)%

 

 

60,078

 

 

(33.7

)%

 

 

204,076

 

 

 

242,766

 

 

(15.9

)%

Average selling price ($/MT):

 

 

3,182

 

 

 

3,655

 

 

(12.9

)%

 

 

2,770

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

3,694

 

 

 

2,058

 

 

79.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)

 

 

126,793

 

 

 

179,011

 

 

(29.2

)%

 

 

166,439

 

 

(23.8

)%

 

 

753,857

 

 

 

499,584

 

 

50.9

%

Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

 

 

37,102

 

 

 

59,668

 

 

(37.8

)%

 

 

51,174

 

 

(27.5

)%

 

 

272,322

 

 

 

81,022

 

 

236.1

%

Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns

 

 

29.3%

 

 

 

33.3%

 

 

 

 

 

30.7%

 

 

 

 

 

36.1%

 

 

 

16.2%

 

 

 

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $126.8 million, a decrease of 29.2% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 12.9%, due to a decline in demand for ferrosilicons linked to general industry declines in the steel sector. Total shipments of silicon-based alloys decreased 18.6%, driven by weak demand from steel manufacturers. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio decreased to $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 37.8% compared with $59.7 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin decreased in the quarter mainly due to the decrease in sale prices driven by a reduction in the indexes.

Manganese-Based Alloys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Quarter Ended

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

    

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

% Q/Q

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:

 

 

61,917

 

 

 

61,583

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

97,053

 

 

(36.2

)%

 

 

295,589

 

 

 

314,439

 

 

(6.0

)%

Average selling price ($/MT):

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

1,584

 

 

(7.4

)%

 

 

1,720

 

 

(14.8

)%

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

1,492

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)

 

 

90,770

 

 

 

97,547

 

 

(6.9

)%

 

 

166,953

 

 

(45.6

)%

 

 

525,557

 

 

 

469,138

 

 

12.0

%

Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)

 

 

19,696

 

 

 

14,681

 

 

34.2

%

 

 

28,620

 

 

(31.2

)%

 

 

87,619

 

 

 

76,950

 

 

13.9

%

Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns

 

 

21.7%

 

 

 

15.1%

 

 

 

 

 

17.1%

 

 

 

 

 

16.7%

 

 

 

16.4%

 

 

 

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $90.7 million, a decrease of 6.9% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price decreased by 7.4% and total shipments increased 0.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 34.2% compared with $14.7 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter improved mainly driven by the energy compensation in France.

Russia – Ukraine War

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal and assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other origins at a moment of strong market demand, leading to a temporary increase in raw materials prices. The uncertain supply and logistical conditions in Russia have also led Ferroglobe to diversify its sourcing of carbon electrodes. New sourcing was put in place in the previous quarter allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide while maintaining compliance with applicable sanctions.

Subsequent events

Reindus loan

On January 25, 2022, the Ministry opened a hearing regarding repayment of the loan. The company presented its allegations on February 15, 2022. On January 19, 2023, a new Resolution was signed by the Ministry terminating the reimbursement procedure initiated in January 2022.        

On February 10, 2023, €16.3 million was repaid. A formal confirmation of the amortization calendar is expected to be received soon from the Ministry.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on February 23, 2023. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:                                                                         
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:        
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d32353732624463a89c30a381b5df28 
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:                
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:        
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ajafqyn

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla
Vice President – Investor Relations 
Email:   investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email:   corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com


Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Sales

 

$

448,625

 

 

$

593,218

 

 

$

569,771

 

 

$

2,597,916

 

 

$

1,778,908

 

 

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

 

 

(281,303

)

 

 

(285,210

)

 

 

(371,519

)

 

 

(1,276,817

)

 

 

(1,184,896

)

 

Other operating income

 

 

78,414

 

 

 

19,711

 

 

 

39,619

 

 

 

147,356

 

 

 

110,085

 

 

Staff costs

 

 

(75,891

)

 

 

(75,689

)

 

 

(72,068

)

 

 

(314,270

)

 

 

(280,917

)

 

Other operating expense

 

 

(49,833

)

 

 

(77,954

)

 

 

(87,016

)

 

 

(341,956

)

 

 

(296,809

)

 

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

 

 

(20,547

)

 

 

(19,719

)

 

 

(24,549

)

 

 

(81,559

)

 

 

(97,328

)

 

Impairment losess

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

(44,000

)

 

 

137

 

 

Other gain (loss)

 

 

335

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

2,206

 

 

Operating profit (loss)

 

 

55,800

 

 

 

154,424

 

 

 

55,888

 

 

 

686,653

 

 

 

31,386

 

 

Net finance expense

 

 

(13,862

)

 

 

(16,630

)

 

 

(18,516

)

 

 

(55,776

)

 

 

(148,936

)

 

Exchange differences

 

 

4,048

 

 

 

(1,770

)

 

 

9,874

 

 

 

(9,997

)

 

 

(2,386

)

 

Profit (loss) before tax

  

 

45,986

 

  

 

136,024

 

 

 

47,246

 

 

 

620,880

 

 

 

(119,936

)

 

Income tax benefit (loss)

 

 

(18,259

)

 

 

(37,184

)

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

(158,466

)

 

 

4,562

 

 

Profit (loss) for the period

 

 

27,727

 

 

 

98,840

 

 

 

50,035

 

 

 

462,414

 

 

 

(115,374

)

 

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(2,382

)

 

 

(1,212

)

 

 

1,412

 

 

 

(2,952

)

 

 

4,750

 

 

Profit (loss) attributable to the parent

 

$

25,345

 

 

$

97,628

 

 

$

51,447

 

 

$

459,462

 

 

$

(110,624

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

$

76,347

 

 

$

174,143

 

 

$

80,437

 

 

$

768,212

 

 

$

128,714

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

185,293

 

 

$

85,579

 

 

$

860,008

 

 

$

179,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

187,523

 

 

 

187,424

 

 

 

187,358

 

 

 

187,471

 

 

 

176,508

 

 

Diluted

 

 

188,949

 

 

 

188,850

 

 

 

188,587

 

 

 

188,853

 

 

 

176,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

(0.63

)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

$

(0.63

)

 


Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

$

 

29,702

 

$

29,702

 

$

29,702

Other intangible assets

 

 

 

111,797

 

 

97,467

 

 

100,642

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

515,983

 

 

511,256

 

 

554,914

Other non-current financial assets

 

 

 

14,186

 

 

3,904

 

 

4,091

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

2,514

 

 

158

 

 

7,010

Non-current receivables from related parties

 

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,462

 

 

1,699

Other non-current assets

 

 

 

18,218

 

 

17,072

 

 

18,734

Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

1,950

 

 

2,272

Total non-current assets

 

 

 

696,133

 

 

662,971

 

 

719,064

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

 

 

500,080

 

 

511,557

 

 

289,797

Trade and other receivables

 

 

 

425,474

 

 

413,722

 

 

381,073

Current receivables from related parties

 

 

 

2,675

 

 

2,445

 

 

2,841

Current income tax assets

 

 

 

6,046

 

 

1,155

 

 

7,660

Other current financial assets

 

 

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

104

Other current assets

 

 

 

30,608

 

 

35,581

 

 

8,408

Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale

 

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

 

Current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

2,875

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

317,935

 

 

234,839

 

 

114,391

Total current assets

 

 

 

1,286,763

 

 

1,199,301

 

 

804,274

Total assets

 

$

 

1,982,896

 

$

1,862,272

 

$

1,523,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

 

$

 

771,143

 

$

700,340

 

$

320,031

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income

 

 

 

17,813

 

 

23,130

 

 

895

Provisions

 

 

 

44,169

 

 

53,487

 

 

60,958

Bank borrowings

 

 

 

15,774

 

 

2,534

 

 

3,670

Lease liabilities

 

 

 

12,942

 

 

9,181

 

 

9,968

Debt instruments

 

 

 

330,655

 

 

330,990

 

 

404,938

Other financial liabilities

 

 

 

38,279

 

 

34,695

 

 

4,549

Other Obligations (1)

 

 

 

37,502

 

 

43,009

 

 

38,082

Other non-current liabilities (1)

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

1,476

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

 

35,854

 

 

34,461

 

 

25,145

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

 

533,000

 

 

531,487

 

 

549,681

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provisions

 

 

 

145,507

 

 

121,826

 

 

137,625

Bank borrowings

 

 

 

62,059

 

 

68,446

 

 

95,297

Lease liabilities

 

 

 

8,929

 

 

7,800

 

 

8,390

Debt instruments

 

 

 

12,787

 

 

5,146

 

 

35,359

Other financial liabilities

 

 

 

60,382

 

 

56,078

 

 

62,464

Payables to related parties

 

 

 

1,790

 

 

848

 

 

9,545

Trade and other payables

 

 

 

219,666

 

 

207,996

 

 

206,000

Current income tax liabilities

 

 

 

53,521

 

 

70,564

 

 

1,775

Other Obligations (1)

 

 

 

9,580

 

 

7,171

 

 

22,843

Other current liabilities (1)

 

 

 

104,532

 

 

84,570

 

 

74,328

Total current liabilities

 

 

 

678,753

 

 

630,445

 

 

653,626

Total equity and liabilities

 

$

 

1,982,896

 

$

1,862,272

 

$

1,523,338

(1)   In 2021 we disaggregated “Other liabilities” into an additional line to the balance sheet “Other obligations“ to separately present certain contractual obligations whose nature and function differs from other items presented in the “Other liabilities line”, so as to allow a better understanding of the Company´s financial position.


Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) for the period

 

$

27,727

 

 

$

98,840

 

 

$

50,035

 

 

$

462,414

 

 

 

$

(115,374

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit
to net cash used by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

18,259

 

 

 

37,184

 

 

 

(2,789

)

 

 

158,466

 

 

 

 

(4,562

)

 

Depreciation and amortization charges,
operating allowances and write-downs

 

 

20,547

 

 

 

19,719

 

 

 

24,549

 

 

 

81,559

 

 

 

 

97,328

 

 

Net finance expense

 

 

13,862

 

 

 

16,630

 

 

 

18,516

 

 

 

55,776

 

 

 

 

148,936

 

 

Exchange differences

 

 

(4,048

)

 

 

1,770

 

 

 

(9,874

)

 

 

9,997

 

 

 

 

2,386

 

 

Impairment losses

 

 

44,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

(501

)

 

 

44,000

 

 

 

 

(137

)

 

Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(70

)

 

 

(349

)

 

 

 

(758

)

 

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

 

 

(120

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

(1,036

)

 

 

459

 

 

 

 

(1,386

)

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

1,464

 

 

 

5,836

 

 

 

 

3,627

 

 

Other adjustments

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

 

(62

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in inventories

 

 

41,566

 

 

 

(129,210

)

 

 

(11,137

)

 

 

(220,823

)

 

 

 

(60,296

)

 

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

 

 

14,518

 

 

 

60,654

 

 

 

(83,434

)

 

 

(72,558

)

 

 

 

(161,434

)

 

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

 

 

(130

)

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

12,908

 

 

 

30,640

 

 

 

 

64,382

 

 

Other

 

 

(23,392

)

 

 

(40,991

)

 

 

26,037

 

 

 

(69,782

)

 

 

 

29,803

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

 

(36,455

)

 

 

(12,481

)

 

 

(2,918

)

 

 

(80,524

)

 

 

 

(3,794

)

 

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

 

118,059

 

 

 

54,822

 

 

 

21,707

 

 

 

405,018

 

 

 

 

(1,341

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and finance income received

 

 

257

 

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

1,520

 

 

 

 

207

 

 

Payments due to investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

(918

)

 

 

(229

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,147

)

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

(13,891

)

 

 

(15,303

)

 

 

(10,480

)

 

 

(52,153

)

 

 

 

(27,597

)

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disposals:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,919

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

Loan to affiliates

 

 

(9,909

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,909

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

 

 

(24,461

)

 

 

(14,477

)

 

 

(7,458

)

 

 

(61,683

)

 

 

 

(23,848

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment for debt and equity issuance costs

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(693

)

 

 

 

 

 

(853

)

 

 

 

(43,755

)

 

Proceeds from equity issuance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,000

 

 

Proceeds from debt issuance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,000

 

 

Repayment of debt instruments

 

 

 

 

 

(60,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(84,823

)

 

 

 

 

 

Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

168,516

 

 

 

193,644

 

 

 

221,587

 

 

 

908,495

 

 

 

 

659,083

 

 

Payments

 

 

(168,230

)

 

 

(219,415

)

 

 

(210,902

)

 

 

(919,932

)

 

 

 

(671,467

)

 

Amounts paid due to leases

 

 

(4,383

)

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

(2,617

)

 

 

(11,590

)

 

 

 

(11,232

)

 

Proceeds from other financing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(179

)

 

 

 

 

 

678

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

 

(3,569

)

 

 

(20,078

)

 

 

(704

)

 

 

(60,822

)

 

 

 

(22,177

)

 

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

 

 

(7,726

)

 

 

(109,133

)

 

 

7,364

 

 

 

(130,549

)

 

 

 

10,452

 

 

Total net cash flows for the period

 

 

85,872

 

 

 

(68,788

)

 

 

21,613

 

 

 

212,786

 

 

 

 

(14,737

)

 

Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents

 

 

236,789

 

 

 

306,511

 

 

 

95,043

 

 

 

116,663

 

 

 

 

131,557

 

 

Exchange differences on cash and
cash equivalents in foreign currencies

 

 

282

 

 

 

(934

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

(6,506

)

 

 

 

(157

)

 

Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

236,789

 

 

$

116,663

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

 

$

116,663

 

 

Cash from continuing operations

 

 

317,935

 

 

 

234,839

 

 

 

114,391

 

 

 

317,935

 

 

 

 

114,391

 

 

Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

5,008

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

2,272

 

 

 

5,008

 

 

 

 

2,272

 

 

Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position

 

$

322,943

 

 

$

236,789

 

 

$

116,663

 

 

$

322,943

 

 

 

$

116,663

 

 


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Profit (loss) attributable to the parent

 

$

25,345

 

 

$

97,628

 

$

51,447

 

 

$

459,462

 

$

(110,624

)

 

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

2,382

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

(1,412

)

 

 

2,952

 

 

(4,750

)

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

18,259

 

 

 

37,184

 

 

(2,789

)

 

 

158,466

 

 

(4,562

)

 

Net finance expense

 

 

13,862

 

 

 

16,630

 

 

18,516

 

 

 

55,776

 

 

148,936

 

 

Exchange differences

 

 

(4,048

)

 

 

1,770

 

 

(9,874

)

 

 

9,997

 

 

2,386

 

 

Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs

 

 

20,547

 

 

 

19,719

 

 

24,549

 

 

 

81,559

 

 

97,328

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

76,347

 

 

 

174,143

 

 

80,437

 

 

 

768,212

 

 

128,714

 

 

Impairment

 

 

44,000

 

 

 

 

 

(501

)

 

 

44,000

 

 

(137

)

 

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

455

 

 

 

9,315

 

 

27,368

 

 

New strategy implementation

 

 

4,442

 

 

 

7,354

 

 

5,188

 

 

 

29,032

 

 

22,700

 

 

Pension Plan buyout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

685

 

 

Subactivity

 

 

5,653

 

 

 

3,796

 

 

 

 

 

9,449

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

130,442

 

 

$

185,293

 

$

85,579

 

 

$

860,008

 

$

179,330

 

 


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Profit (loss) attributable to the parent

 

$

25,345

 

$

97,628

 

$

51,447

 

 

$

459,462

 

$

(110,624

)

Tax rate adjustment

 

 

9,604

 

 

11,584

 

 

(17,908

)

 

 

41,616

 

 

33,818

 

Impairment

 

 

35,719

 

 

 

 

(341

)

 

 

35,719

 

 

(93

)

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

7,562

 

 

18,610

 

New strategy implementation

 

 

3,606

 

 

5,970

 

 

3,528

 

 

 

23,568

 

 

15,436

 

Pension Plan buyout

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

466

 

Subactivity

 

 

4,589

 

 

3,082

 

 

 

 

 

7,671

 

 

 

Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent

 

$

78,864

 

$

118,264

 

$

37,035

 

 

$

575,599

 

$

(42,387

)


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

2.43

 

$

(0.63

)

Tax rate adjustment

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.06

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.20

 

Impairment

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.20

 

 

(0.00

)

Restructuring and termination costs

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.11

 

New strategy implementation

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.09

 

Subactivity

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share

 

$

0.42

 

$

0.64

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

3.07

 

$

(0.23

)


