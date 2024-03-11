Is FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Potentially Undervalued?

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 16% on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at FGI Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is FGI Industries Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.86x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.25x, which means if you buy FGI Industries today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe FGI Industries should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because FGI Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will FGI Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of FGI Industries, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -2.0% next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FGI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FGI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FGI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FGI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for FGI Industries (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in FGI Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

