FibroGen (FGEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FibroGen (FGEN) reported $44.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.7%. EPS of -$0.65 for the same period compares to -$0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +29.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72, the EPS surprise was +9.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FibroGen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Drug product : $14.27 million compared to the $5.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1205.8% year over year.

Revenue- Product revenue, net : $23.89 million compared to the $25.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

Revenue- Development and other: $5.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Shares of FibroGen have returned -29.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

