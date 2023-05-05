FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

It's not a stretch to say that FibroGen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGEN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 11.5x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Biotechs companies in the United States, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

See our latest analysis for FibroGen

How FibroGen Has Been Performing

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, FibroGen's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think FibroGen's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, FibroGen would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 40% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 45% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 33% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 104% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that FibroGen's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From FibroGen's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

When you consider that FibroGen's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for FibroGen (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here