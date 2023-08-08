Has Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNF) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Fidelity National Financial's (NYSE:FNF) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fidelity National Financial's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fidelity National Financial is:

10.0% = US$662m ÷ US$6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fidelity National Financial's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

At first glance, Fidelity National Financial's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Particularly, the exceptional 21% net income growth seen by Fidelity National Financial over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Fidelity National Financial's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Fidelity National Financial's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fidelity National Financial Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Fidelity National Financial has a three-year median payout ratio of 26% (where it is retaining 74% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Fidelity National Financial is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Fidelity National Financial is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Fidelity National Financial has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

