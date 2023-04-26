U.S. markets closed

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

·32 min read
Financial Institutions, Inc.

WARSAW, N.Y., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company,” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net income was $12.1 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in both the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $6.1 million in the linked quarter and $2.3 million in the prior year quarter.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022 and $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.

  • Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022.

  • Net interest income of $41.8 million decreased $1.3 million, or 3.1%, from the linked quarter, reflective of fewer days in the most recent quarter and amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher funding costs, and increased by $2.3 million, or 5.7%, from the year-ago quarter.

  • Solid revenue from the Company’s insurance and investment advisory subsidiaries contributed to noninterest income of $10.9 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased by $398 thousand, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2022.

  • The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including non-performing loans to total loans of 0.21% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% as of March 31, 2023 and annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the current quarter of 0.21%.

“During the first three months of 2023, our Company reported strong loan growth which helped to offset continued funding cost pressures that face our industry amid the current interest rate environment,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Year-over-year commercial loan growth reflects continued momentum of commercial banking execution, with exceptional performance from our Mid-Atlantic team helping to grow and diversify our portfolio. To further enhance our commercial and industrial lending, during the first quarter of 2023 we announced an expansion in Central New York with a new loan production office in Syracuse. We remain focused on building relationships with high-quality commercial clients, as evidenced by our strong credit quality metrics.

“In the first quarter, we were also pleased to announce a 3.4% increase in our common stock dividend. This marks the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase and underscores our Board’s ongoing confidence in our strategy and earnings potential. As we navigate a challenging economic environment, we believe that our relationship-based approach to banking, financially stable geographic footprint, disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue streams will support our ability to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “While our net interest margin was pressured during the first quarter as a result of a shift in our funding mix, given seasonality of public deposits and growth of reciprocal deposits in the current interest rate environment, we continue to expect to deploy cash flow from our loan and securities portfolio into new loan originations at market rates to stabilize our margin moving forward despite increased funding costs.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2022.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.49 billion, an increase of $155.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a $172.8 million increase in average loans and a $14.2 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $31.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $319.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to a $418.8 million increase in average loans and an $18.8 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $118.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Net interest margin was 3.09% in the current quarter as compared to 3.23% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of a shift in mix from lower cost transactional accounts to higher cost time deposits, as well as seasonality and repricing within the public deposit portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $398 thousand from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Service charges on deposits of $1.0 million reflects a $459 thousand, or 30.9%, decrease from the linked fourth quarter of 2022 and a $342 thousand, or 25.0%, decrease from the year-ago period, due to a reduction in nonsufficient funds fees as a result of January 2023 changes in the Bank’s consumer overdraft program that align with trends in community banking.

  • Insurance income of $2.1 million was $625 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the timing of contingent revenue earned in the first quarter each year.

  • Investment advisory income of $2.9 million was $99 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $118 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to changes in the value of assets under management between comparable periods.

  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $251 thousand was $60 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $544 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

  • Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale was a gain of $112 thousand in the current quarter compared to a gain of $182 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a loss of $91 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The loss in the year-ago period was a result of the fair market value of pipeline commitments at that time, negatively impacted by interest rate changes.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.1 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to investments in personnel and hourly wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.

  • Computer and data processing expense of $4.7 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $712 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to the timing of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution implemented across all lines of business, and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, initiatives.

  • FDIC assessments expense of $1.1 million reflects increases of $460 thousand and $602 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, due in part to the impact of an increase in base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points.

  • Other expense of $3.5 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was the result of a combination of factors including interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, the timing of deposit account-related fraud charge-offs, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.

  • As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company recognized non-recurring restructuring charges of $350 thousand related to the 2020 closure of five locations. The charges related to the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon then current market conditions. There were no such restructuring charges in the first quarters of 2023 or 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and first quarter of 2022, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $584 thousand, $1.4 million, and $589 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 18.7% for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 and 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.97 billion at March 31, 2023, up $169.7 million from December 31, 2022, and up $336.5 million from March 31, 2022.

Investment securities were $1.13 billion at March 31, 2023, down $17.9 million from December 31, 2022, and down $205.0 million from March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.

Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, up $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022, and up $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $695.1 million, up $30.9 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $70.0 million, or 11.2%, from March 31, 2022.

  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.84 billion, up $161.6 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $406.7 million, or 28.3%, from March 31, 2022.

  • Residential real estate loans totaled $591.8 million, up $1.9 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2022, and up $17.0 million, or 2.9%, from March 31, 2022.

  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.02 billion, down $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022, and up $14.8 million, or 1.5%, from March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of seasonally higher public deposits and an increase in reciprocal deposits. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and non-public deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 26% at March 31, 2022.

Short-term borrowings were $116.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $205.0 million at December 31, 2022. There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2022. In addition, as of March 31, 2023 the Company had a three-year advance payable to FHLB of $50.0 million to fund loan growth that was higher than planned during the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $422.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $405.6 million at December 31, 2022, and $446.8 million at March 31, 2022. The linked quarter increase reflects a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Shareholders’ equity was negatively impacted in 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $26.38 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.06, or 4.2%, from $25.31 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.70, or 6.1%, from $28.08 at March 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.62 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.09, or 5.3%, from $20.53 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.61, or 6.9%, from $23.23 at March 31, 2022. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.80% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.70% at December 31, 2022, and 7.63% at March 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.64%, 5.50% and 6.40% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago periods was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing an increase of 3.4% over the linked and prior year quarters. The dividend returned 39.5% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.19% compared to 8.33% and 8.13% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.21% compared to 9.42% and 9.85% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.55% compared to 9.78% and 10.24% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.93% compared to 12.13% and 12.72% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $8.8 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $9.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million in the current quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $787 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.21% in the current quarter, 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs relative to the year-ago period was primarily due to an increase in consumer indirect charge-offs to more normalized, pre-pandemic levels. Consumer indirect charge-offs improved in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the linked quarter, supporting improvement in the net charge-off ratio.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.12%, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022, and 1.10% at March 31, 2022.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), increased by $11 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $241 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 540% at March 31, 2023, 445% at December 31, 2022, and 426% at March 31, 2022.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2023, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 059184. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through its Western and Central New York branch network and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC offer customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “believe,” "continue," “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “preliminary,” “should,” or “will.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global political unrest; changes in interest rates; inflation; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, such as the action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1)

See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

139,974

 

 

$

130,466

 

 

$

118,581

 

 

$

109,705

 

 

$

170,404

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available for sale

 

945,442

 

 

 

954,371

 

 

 

965,531

 

 

 

1,057,018

 

 

 

1,119,362

 

Held-to-maturity, net

 

180,052

 

 

 

188,975

 

 

 

197,538

 

 

 

204,933

 

 

 

211,173

 

Total investment securities

 

1,125,494

 

 

 

1,143,346

 

 

 

1,163,069

 

 

 

1,261,951

 

 

 

1,330,535

 

Loans held for sale

 

682

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

4,265

 

 

 

5,544

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

 

695,110

 

 

 

664,249

 

 

 

633,894

 

 

 

611,102

 

 

 

625,141

 

Commercial mortgage

 

1,841,481

 

 

 

1,679,840

 

 

 

1,564,545

 

 

 

1,448,152

 

 

 

1,434,759

 

Residential real estate loans

 

591,846

 

 

 

589,960

 

 

 

577,821

 

 

 

574,784

 

 

 

574,895

 

Residential real estate lines

 

76,086

 

 

 

77,670

 

 

 

77,336

 

 

 

76,108

 

 

 

76,860

 

Consumer indirect

 

1,022,202

 

 

 

1,023,620

 

 

 

997,423

 

 

 

1,039,251

 

 

 

1,007,404

 

Other consumer

 

16,607

 

 

 

15,110

 

 

 

15,832

 

 

 

14,621

 

 

 

14,589

 

Total loans

 

4,243,332

 

 

 

4,050,449

 

 

 

3,866,851

 

 

 

3,764,018

 

 

 

3,733,648

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans

 

47,528

 

 

 

45,413

 

 

 

44,106

 

 

 

42,452

 

 

 

40,966

 

Total loans, net

 

4,195,804

 

 

 

4,005,036

 

 

 

3,822,745

 

 

 

3,721,566

 

 

 

3,692,682

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

5,600,786

 

 

 

5,428,533

 

 

 

5,073,983

 

 

 

5,206,795

 

 

 

5,266,351

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,180

 

 

 

73,414

 

 

 

73,653

 

 

 

73,897

 

 

 

74,146

 

Total assets

 

5,966,992

 

 

 

5,797,272

 

 

 

5,624,482

 

 

 

5,568,198

 

 

 

5,630,498

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

1,067,011

 

 

 

1,139,214

 

 

 

1,135,125

 

 

 

1,114,460

 

 

 

1,079,949

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

901,251

 

 

 

863,822

 

 

 

946,431

 

 

 

877,661

 

 

 

990,404

 

Savings and money market

 

1,701,663

 

 

 

1,643,516

 

 

 

1,800,321

 

 

 

1,845,186

 

 

 

2,015,384

 

Time deposits

 

1,471,382

 

 

 

1,282,872

 

 

 

1,023,277

 

 

 

983,209

 

 

 

917,195

 

Total deposits

 

5,141,307

 

 

 

4,929,424

 

 

 

4,905,154

 

 

 

4,820,516

 

 

 

5,002,932

 

Short-term borrowings

 

116,000

 

 

 

205,000

 

 

 

69,000

 

 

 

109,000

 

 

 

-

 

Long-term borrowings, net

 

124,299

 

 

 

74,222

 

 

 

74,144

 

 

 

74,067

 

 

 

73,989

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

4,314,595

 

 

 

4,069,432

 

 

 

3,913,173

 

 

 

3,889,123

 

 

 

3,996,972

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

422,823

 

 

 

405,605

 

 

 

394,048

 

 

 

425,801

 

 

 

446,846

 

Common shareholders’ equity

 

405,531

 

 

 

388,313

 

 

 

376,756

 

 

 

408,509

 

 

 

429,554

 

Tangible common equity (1)

 

332,351

 

 

 

314,899

 

 

 

303,103

 

 

 

334,612

 

 

 

355,408

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

$

(127,372

)

 

$

(137,487

)

 

$

(141,183

)

 

$

(99,724

)

 

$

(67,094

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

15,375

 

 

 

15,340

 

 

 

15,334

 

 

 

15,334

 

 

 

15,299

 

Treasury shares

 

724

 

 

 

760

 

 

 

765

 

 

 

765

 

 

 

800

 

CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leverage ratio

 

8.19

%

 

 

8.33

%

 

 

8.35

%

 

 

8.20

%

 

 

8.13

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

 

9.21

%

 

 

9.42

%

 

 

9.75

%

 

 

9.91

%

 

 

9.85

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

9.55

%

 

 

9.78

%

 

 

10.12

%

 

 

10.29

%

 

 

10.24

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

11.93

%

 

 

12.13

%

 

 

12.53

%

 

 

12.75

%

 

 

12.72

%

Common equity to assets

 

6.80

%

 

 

6.70

%

 

 

6.70

%

 

 

7.34

%

 

 

7.63

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

5.64

%

 

 

5.50

%

 

 

5.46

%

 

 

6.09

%

 

 

6.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common book value per share

$

26.38

 

 

$

25.31

 

 

$

24.57

 

 

$

26.64

 

 

$

28.08

 

Tangible common book value per share (1)

$

21.62

 

 

$

20.53

 

 

$

19.77

 

 

$

21.82

 

 

$

23.23

 

(1)

See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

First

 

 

Fourth

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

First

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

63,771

 

 

$

57,805

 

 

$

50,675

 

 

$

45,276

 

 

$

42,351

 

Interest expense

 

21,956

 

 

 

14,656

 

 

 

7,607

 

 

 

3,679

 

 

 

2,793

 

Net interest income

 

41,815

 

 

 

43,149

 

 

 

43,068

 

 

 

41,597

 

 

 

39,558

 

Provision for credit losses

 

4,214

 

 

 

6,115

 

 

 

4,314

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

2,319

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

37,601

 

 

 

37,034

 

 

 

38,754

 

 

 

41,034

 

 

 

37,239

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposits

 

1,027

 

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

1,437

 

 

 

1,369

 

Insurance income

 

2,087

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

1,234

 

 

 

2,097

 

Card interchange income

 

1,939

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,076

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

1,952

 

Investment advisory

 

2,923

 

 

 

2,824

 

 

 

2,722

 

 

 

2,906

 

 

 

3,041

 

Company owned life insurance

 

994

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

2,965

 

 

 

869

 

 

 

833

 

Investments in limited partnerships

 

251

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

795

 

Loan servicing

 

146

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

109

 

Income from derivative instruments, net

 

496

 

 

 

656

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

519

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale

 

112

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

(91

)

Net loss on investment securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

-

 

Net gain (loss) on other assets

 

39

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss on tax credit investments

 

(201

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(92

)

 

 

(227

)

Other

 

1,111

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

925

 

Total noninterest income

 

10,924

 

 

 

10,937

 

 

 

12,652

 

 

 

11,360

 

 

 

11,322

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

18,133

 

 

 

18,101

 

 

 

17,950

 

 

 

16,966

 

 

 

16,616

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

3,730

 

 

 

3,539

 

 

 

3,793

 

 

 

4,015

 

 

 

3,756

 

Professional services

 

1,495

 

 

 

1,420

 

 

 

1,247

 

 

 

1,269

 

 

 

1,656

 

Computer and data processing

 

4,691

 

 

 

4,679

 

 

 

4,407

 

 

 

4,573

 

 

 

3,979

 

Supplies and postage

 

490

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

541

 

FDIC assessments

 

1,115

 

 

 

655

 

 

 

651

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

513

 

Advertising and promotions

 

314

 

 

 

576

 

 

 

651

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

380

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

234

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

254

 

Restructuring charges

 

-

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,269

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

3,459

 

 

 

3,461

 

 

 

3,444

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

2,440

 

Total noninterest expense

 

33,661

 

 

 

33,513

 

 

 

32,827

 

 

 

32,887

 

 

 

30,135

 

Income before income taxes

 

14,864

 

 

 

14,458

 

 

 

18,579

 

 

 

19,507

 

 

 

18,426

 

Income tax expense

 

2,775

 

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

4,725

 

 

 

3,859

 

 

 

3,443

 

Net income

 

12,089

 

 

 

12,088

 

 

 

13,854

 

 

 

15,648

 

 

 

14,983

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

365

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,724

 

 

$

11,724

 

 

$

13,489

 

 

$

15,283

 

 

$

14,618

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share – basic

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.94

 

Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.93

 

Cash dividends declared on common stock

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.29

 

Common dividend payout ratio

 

39.47

%

 

 

38.16

%

 

 

32.95

%

 

 

29.00

%

 

 

30.85

%

Dividend yield (annualized)

 

6.31

%

 

 

4.72

%

 

 

4.78

%

 

 

4.47

%

 

 

3.90

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.85

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.09

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

11.73

%

 

 

11.92

%

 

 

12.55

%

 

 

14.40

%

 

 

12.35

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

 

11.87

%

 

 

12.08

%

 

 

12.72

%

 

 

14.64

%

 

 

12.49

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)

 

14.53

%

 

 

14.94

%

 

 

15.43

%

 

 

17.79

%

 

 

14.81

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

63.68

%

 

 

61.82

%

 

 

58.78

%

 

 

61.91

%

 

 

59.06

%

Effective tax rate

 

18.7

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

25.4

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

18.7

%


(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

First

 

 

Fourth

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

First

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits

$

63,311

 

 

$

49,073

 

 

$

42,183

 

 

$

60,429

 

 

$

44,559

 

Investment securities (1)

 

1,301,506

 

 

 

1,332,776

 

 

 

1,369,166

 

 

 

1,416,065

 

 

 

1,419,947

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

 

670,354

 

 

 

636,470

 

 

 

623,916

 

 

 

626,574

 

 

 

627,915

 

Commercial mortgage

 

1,744,963

 

 

 

1,633,298

 

 

 

1,514,138

 

 

 

1,429,910

 

 

 

1,431,933

 

Residential real estate loans

 

589,747

 

 

 

582,352

 

 

 

577,094

 

 

 

576,990

 

 

 

581,021

 

Residential real estate lines

 

76,627

 

 

 

77,342

 

 

 

76,853

 

 

 

76,730

 

 

 

77,610

 

Consumer indirect

 

1,024,362

 

 

 

1,003,728

 

 

 

1,012,787

 

 

 

1,045,720

 

 

 

969,441

 

Other consumer

 

15,156

 

 

 

15,175

 

 

 

14,648

 

 

 

14,183

 

 

 

14,531

 

Total loans

 

4,121,209

 

 

 

3,948,365

 

 

 

3,819,436

 

 

 

3,770,107

 

 

 

3,702,451

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

5,486,026

 

 

 

5,330,214

 

 

 

5,230,785

 

 

 

5,246,601

 

 

 

5,166,957

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,312

 

 

 

73,547

 

 

 

73,791

 

 

 

74,037

 

 

 

74,287

 

Total assets

 

5,843,786

 

 

 

5,667,331

 

 

 

5,599,964

 

 

 

5,598,217

 

 

 

5,560,316

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

880,093

 

 

 

923,374

 

 

 

854,015

 

 

 

938,995

 

 

 

923,425

 

Savings and money market

 

1,665,075

 

 

 

1,764,230

 

 

 

1,817,413

 

 

 

1,882,998

 

 

 

1,948,050

 

Time deposits

 

1,382,131

 

 

 

1,116,135

 

 

 

1,031,162

 

 

 

954,862

 

 

 

927,886

 

Short-term borrowings

 

145,533

 

 

 

87,783

 

 

 

136,610

 

 

 

94,242

 

 

 

24,672

 

Long-term borrowings, net

 

114,251

 

 

 

74,175

 

 

 

74,096

 

 

 

74,019

 

 

 

73,942

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

4,187,083

 

 

 

3,965,697

 

 

 

3,913,296

 

 

 

3,945,116

 

 

 

3,897,975

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

1,064,754

 

 

 

1,123,223

 

 

 

1,115,759

 

 

 

1,098,084

 

 

 

1,083,506

 

Total deposits

 

4,992,053

 

 

 

4,926,962

 

 

 

4,818,349

 

 

 

4,874,939

 

 

 

4,882,867

 

Total liabilities

 

5,425,851

 

 

 

5,265,134

 

 

 

5,162,057

 

 

 

5,162,293

 

 

 

5,068,464

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

417,935

 

 

 

402,197

 

 

 

437,907

 

 

 

435,924

 

 

 

491,852

 

Common equity

 

400,643

 

 

 

384,905

 

 

 

420,615

 

 

 

418,632

 

 

 

474,560

 

Tangible common equity (2)

$

327,331

 

 

$

311,358

 

 

$

346,824

 

 

$

344,595

 

 

$

400,273

 

Common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

15,348

 

 

 

15,330

 

 

 

15,329

 

 

 

15,306

 

 

 

15,577

 

Diluted

 

15,435

 

 

 

15,413

 

 

 

15,393

 

 

 

15,385

 

 

 

15,699

 

SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

1.90

%

 

 

1.88

%

 

 

1.81

%

 

 

1.82

%

 

 

1.74

%

Loans

 

5.61

%

 

 

5.15

%

 

 

4.62

%

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

3.97

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

4.71

%

 

 

4.32

%

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.32

%

Interest-bearing demand

 

0.64

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.12

%

Savings and money market

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.16

%

Time deposits

 

3.33

%

 

 

2.31

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.28

%

Short-term borrowings

 

3.35

%

 

 

2.48

%

 

 

1.95

%

 

 

1.07

%

 

 

0.45

%

Long-term borrowings, net

 

5.11

%

 

 

5.72

%

 

 

5.72

%

 

 

5.73

%

 

 

5.74

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2.12

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.29

%

Net interest rate spread

 

2.59

%

 

 

2.85

%

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.10

%

 

 

3.03

%

Net interest margin

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.23

%

 

 

3.28

%

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

3.11

%


(1)

Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

First

 

 

Fourth

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

First

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

ASSET QUALITY DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

45,413

 

 

$

44,106

 

 

$

42,452

 

 

$

40,966

 

 

$

39,676

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

 

(124

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

90

 

 

 

(37

)

Commercial mortgage

 

(2

)

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2,018

)

 

 

(1

)

Residential real estate loans

 

58

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

(5

)

Residential real estate lines

 

16

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

35

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(5

)

Consumer indirect

 

1,838

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

1,890

 

 

 

647

 

 

 

550

 

Other consumer

 

303

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

285

 

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

2,089

 

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

2,153

 

 

 

(1,040

)

 

 

787

 

Provision for credit losses - loans

 

4,204

 

 

 

4,645

 

 

 

3,807

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

2,077

 

Ending balance

$

47,528

 

 

$

45,413

 

 

$

44,106

 

 

$

42,452

 

 

$

40,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

 

-0.08

%

 

 

-0.01

%

 

 

-0.06

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

-0.02

%

Commercial mortgage

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.57

%

 

 

0.00

%

Residential real estate loans

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.00

%

Residential real estate lines

 

0.09

%

 

 

-0.10

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

-0.06

%

 

 

-0.03

%

Consumer indirect

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.23

%

Other consumer

 

8.10

%

 

 

13.57

%

 

 

8.90

%

 

 

5.86

%

 

 

7.95

%

Total loans

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

-0.11

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

$

334

 

 

$

340

 

 

$

1,358

 

 

$

422

 

 

$

990

 

Commercial mortgage

 

2,550

 

 

 

2,564

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

836

 

 

 

3,838

 

Residential real estate loans

 

3,267

 

 

 

4,071

 

 

 

3,550

 

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

2,878

 

Residential real estate lines

 

159

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

128

 

Consumer indirect

 

2,487

 

 

 

3,079

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

2,389

 

 

 

1,771

 

Other consumer

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

12

 

Total non-performing loans

 

8,801

 

 

 

10,198

 

 

 

8,536

 

 

 

6,548

 

 

 

9,617

 

Foreclosed assets

 

101

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total non-performing assets

$

8,902

 

 

$

10,217

 

 

$

8,536

 

 

$

6,548

 

 

$

9,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.26

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.17

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.10

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans

 

540

%

 

 

445

%

 

 

517

%

 

 

648

%

 

 

426

%


(1)

At period end.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

First

 

 

Fourth

 

 

Third

 

 

Second

 

 

First

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

 

Quarter

 

Ending tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,966,992

 

 

$

5,797,272

 

 

$

5,624,482

 

 

$

5,568,198

 

 

$

5,630,498

 

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,180

 

 

 

73,414

 

 

 

73,653

 

 

 

73,897

 

 

 

74,146

 

Tangible assets

$

5,893,812

 

 

$

5,723,858

 

 

$

5,550,829

 

 

$

5,494,301

 

 

$

5,556,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending tangible common equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shareholders’ equity

$

405,531

 

 

$

388,313

 

 

$

376,756

 

 

$

408,509

 

 

$

429,554

 

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,180

 

 

 

73,414

 

 

 

73,653

 

 

 

73,897

 

 

 

74,146

 

Tangible common equity

$

332,351

 

 

$

314,899

 

 

$

303,103

 

 

$

334,612

 

 

$

355,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

5.64

%

 

 

5.50

%

 

 

5.46

%

 

 

6.09

%

 

 

6.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

15,375

 

 

 

15,340

 

 

 

15,334

 

 

 

15,334

 

 

 

15,299

 

Tangible common book value per share (2)

$

21.62

 

 

$

20.53

 

 

$

19.77

 

 

$

21.82

 

 

$

23.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

5,843,786

 

 

$

5,667,331

 

 

$

5,599,964

 

 

$

5,598,217

 

 

$

5,560,316

 

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,312

 

 

 

73,547

 

 

 

73,791

 

 

 

74,037

 

 

 

74,287

 

Average tangible assets

$

5,770,474

 

 

$

5,593,784

 

 

$

5,526,173

 

 

$

5,524,180

 

 

$

5,486,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible common equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common equity

$

400,643

 

 

$

384,905

 

 

$

420,615

 

 

$

418,632

 

 

$

474,560

 

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

73,312

 

 

 

73,547

 

 

 

73,791

 

 

 

74,037

 

 

 

74,287

 

Average tangible common equity

$

327,331

 

 

$

311,358

 

 

$

346,824

 

 

$

344,595

 

 

$

400,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,724

 

 

$

11,724

 

 

$

13,489

 

 

$

15,283

 

 

$

14,618

 

Return on average tangible common equity (3)

 

14.53

%

 

 

14.94

%

 

 

15.43

%

 

 

17.79

%

 

 

14.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

12,089

 

 

$

12,088

 

 

$

13,854

 

 

$

15,648

 

 

$

14,983

 

Add: Income tax expense

 

2,775

 

 

 

2,370

 

 

 

4,725

 

 

 

3,859

 

 

 

3,443

 

Add: Provision for credit losses

 

4,214

 

 

 

6,115

 

 

 

4,314

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

2,319

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income

$

19,078

 

 

$

20,573

 

 

$

22,893

 

 

$

20,070

 

 

$

20,745

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

-

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,269

 

 

 

-

 

Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,997

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income

$

19,078

 

 

$

20,923

 

 

$

20,896

 

 

$

21,339

 

 

$

20,745

 

Less: PPP accretion interest income and fees

 

(8

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(809

)

 

 

(1,072

)

Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income

$

19,070

 

 

$

20,845

 

 

$

20,584

 

 

$

20,530

 

 

$

19,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans excluding PPP loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

4,243,332

 

 

$

4,050,449

 

 

$

3,866,851

 

 

$

3,764,018

 

 

$

3,733,648

 

Less: Total PPP loans

 

1,094

 

 

 

1,161

 

 

 

2,783

 

 

 

8,910

 

 

 

31,399

 

Total loans excluding PPP loans

$

4,242,238

 

 

$

4,049,288

 

 

$

3,864,068

 

 

$

3,755,108

 

 

$

3,702,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans

$

47,528

 

 

$

45,413

 

 

$

44,106

 

 

$

42,452

 

 

$

40,966

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans excluding PPP loans (4)

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.11

%


(1)

Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2)

Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3)

Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4)

Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.

 

 