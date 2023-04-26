Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
WARSAW, N.Y., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company,” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Net income was $12.1 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in both the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $6.1 million in the linked quarter and $2.3 million in the prior year quarter.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022 and $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022.
Net interest income of $41.8 million decreased $1.3 million, or 3.1%, from the linked quarter, reflective of fewer days in the most recent quarter and amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher funding costs, and increased by $2.3 million, or 5.7%, from the year-ago quarter.
Solid revenue from the Company’s insurance and investment advisory subsidiaries contributed to noninterest income of $10.9 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased by $398 thousand, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2022.
The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including non-performing loans to total loans of 0.21% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% as of March 31, 2023 and annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the current quarter of 0.21%.
“During the first three months of 2023, our Company reported strong loan growth which helped to offset continued funding cost pressures that face our industry amid the current interest rate environment,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Year-over-year commercial loan growth reflects continued momentum of commercial banking execution, with exceptional performance from our Mid-Atlantic team helping to grow and diversify our portfolio. To further enhance our commercial and industrial lending, during the first quarter of 2023 we announced an expansion in Central New York with a new loan production office in Syracuse. We remain focused on building relationships with high-quality commercial clients, as evidenced by our strong credit quality metrics.
“In the first quarter, we were also pleased to announce a 3.4% increase in our common stock dividend. This marks the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase and underscores our Board’s ongoing confidence in our strategy and earnings potential. As we navigate a challenging economic environment, we believe that our relationship-based approach to banking, financially stable geographic footprint, disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue streams will support our ability to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “While our net interest margin was pressured during the first quarter as a result of a shift in our funding mix, given seasonality of public deposits and growth of reciprocal deposits in the current interest rate environment, we continue to expect to deploy cash flow from our loan and securities portfolio into new loan originations at market rates to stabilize our margin moving forward despite increased funding costs.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2022.
Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.49 billion, an increase of $155.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a $172.8 million increase in average loans and a $14.2 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $31.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $319.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to a $418.8 million increase in average loans and an $18.8 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $118.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.
Net interest margin was 3.09% in the current quarter as compared to 3.23% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of a shift in mix from lower cost transactional accounts to higher cost time deposits, as well as seasonality and repricing within the public deposit portfolio.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $10.9 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $398 thousand from the first quarter of 2022.
Service charges on deposits of $1.0 million reflects a $459 thousand, or 30.9%, decrease from the linked fourth quarter of 2022 and a $342 thousand, or 25.0%, decrease from the year-ago period, due to a reduction in nonsufficient funds fees as a result of January 2023 changes in the Bank’s consumer overdraft program that align with trends in community banking.
Insurance income of $2.1 million was $625 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the timing of contingent revenue earned in the first quarter each year.
Investment advisory income of $2.9 million was $99 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $118 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to changes in the value of assets under management between comparable periods.
Income from investments in limited partnerships of $251 thousand was $60 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $544 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale was a gain of $112 thousand in the current quarter compared to a gain of $182 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a loss of $91 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The loss in the year-ago period was a result of the fair market value of pipeline commitments at that time, negatively impacted by interest rate changes.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.1 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to investments in personnel and hourly wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.
Computer and data processing expense of $4.7 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $712 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to the timing of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution implemented across all lines of business, and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, initiatives.
FDIC assessments expense of $1.1 million reflects increases of $460 thousand and $602 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, due in part to the impact of an increase in base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points.
Other expense of $3.5 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was the result of a combination of factors including interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, the timing of deposit account-related fraud charge-offs, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.
As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company recognized non-recurring restructuring charges of $350 thousand related to the 2020 closure of five locations. The charges related to the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon then current market conditions. There were no such restructuring charges in the first quarters of 2023 or 2022.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and first quarter of 2022, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $584 thousand, $1.4 million, and $589 thousand, respectively.
The effective tax rate was 18.7% for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 and 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.
Balance Sheet and Capital Management
Total assets were $5.97 billion at March 31, 2023, up $169.7 million from December 31, 2022, and up $336.5 million from March 31, 2022.
Investment securities were $1.13 billion at March 31, 2023, down $17.9 million from December 31, 2022, and down $205.0 million from March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.
Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, up $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022, and up $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.
Commercial business loans totaled $695.1 million, up $30.9 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $70.0 million, or 11.2%, from March 31, 2022.
Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.84 billion, up $161.6 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $406.7 million, or 28.3%, from March 31, 2022.
Residential real estate loans totaled $591.8 million, up $1.9 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2022, and up $17.0 million, or 2.9%, from March 31, 2022.
Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.02 billion, down $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022, and up $14.8 million, or 1.5%, from March 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of seasonally higher public deposits and an increase in reciprocal deposits. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and non-public deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 26% at March 31, 2022.
Short-term borrowings were $116.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $205.0 million at December 31, 2022. There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2022. In addition, as of March 31, 2023 the Company had a three-year advance payable to FHLB of $50.0 million to fund loan growth that was higher than planned during the first quarter of 2023.
Shareholders’ equity was $422.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $405.6 million at December 31, 2022, and $446.8 million at March 31, 2022. The linked quarter increase reflects a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Shareholders’ equity was negatively impacted in 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.
Common book value per share was $26.38 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.06, or 4.2%, from $25.31 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.70, or 6.1%, from $28.08 at March 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.62 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.09, or 5.3%, from $20.53 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.61, or 6.9%, from $23.23 at March 31, 2022. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.80% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.70% at December 31, 2022, and 7.63% at March 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.64%, 5.50% and 6.40% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago periods was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing an increase of 3.4% over the linked and prior year quarters. The dividend returned 39.5% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.
The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.
Leverage Ratio was 8.19% compared to 8.33% and 8.13% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.21% compared to 9.42% and 9.85% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.55% compared to 9.78% and 10.24% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.93% compared to 12.13% and 12.72% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans were $8.8 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $9.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million in the current quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $787 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.21% in the current quarter, 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs relative to the year-ago period was primarily due to an increase in consumer indirect charge-offs to more normalized, pre-pandemic levels. Consumer indirect charge-offs improved in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the linked quarter, supporting improvement in the net charge-off ratio.
At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.12%, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022, and 1.10% at March 31, 2022.
Provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), increased by $11 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $241 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.
The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 540% at March 31, 2023, 445% at December 31, 2022, and 426% at March 31, 2022.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2023, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 059184. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.
About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through its Western and Central New York branch network and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC offer customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.
The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “believe,” "continue," “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “preliminary,” “should,” or “will.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global political unrest; changes in interest rates; inflation; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, such as the action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
(1)
See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,974
$
130,466
$
118,581
$
109,705
$
170,404
Investment securities:
Available for sale
945,442
954,371
965,531
1,057,018
1,119,362
Held-to-maturity, net
180,052
188,975
197,538
204,933
211,173
Total investment securities
1,125,494
1,143,346
1,163,069
1,261,951
1,330,535
Loans held for sale
682
550
2,074
4,265
5,544
Loans:
Commercial business
695,110
664,249
633,894
611,102
625,141
Commercial mortgage
1,841,481
1,679,840
1,564,545
1,448,152
1,434,759
Residential real estate loans
591,846
589,960
577,821
574,784
574,895
Residential real estate lines
76,086
77,670
77,336
76,108
76,860
Consumer indirect
1,022,202
1,023,620
997,423
1,039,251
1,007,404
Other consumer
16,607
15,110
15,832
14,621
14,589
Total loans
4,243,332
4,050,449
3,866,851
3,764,018
3,733,648
Allowance for credit losses - loans
47,528
45,413
44,106
42,452
40,966
Total loans, net
4,195,804
4,005,036
3,822,745
3,721,566
3,692,682
Total interest-earning assets
5,600,786
5,428,533
5,073,983
5,206,795
5,266,351
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,180
73,414
73,653
73,897
74,146
Total assets
5,966,992
5,797,272
5,624,482
5,568,198
5,630,498
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
1,067,011
1,139,214
1,135,125
1,114,460
1,079,949
Interest-bearing demand
901,251
863,822
946,431
877,661
990,404
Savings and money market
1,701,663
1,643,516
1,800,321
1,845,186
2,015,384
Time deposits
1,471,382
1,282,872
1,023,277
983,209
917,195
Total deposits
5,141,307
4,929,424
4,905,154
4,820,516
5,002,932
Short-term borrowings
116,000
205,000
69,000
109,000
-
Long-term borrowings, net
124,299
74,222
74,144
74,067
73,989
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,314,595
4,069,432
3,913,173
3,889,123
3,996,972
Shareholders’ equity
422,823
405,605
394,048
425,801
446,846
Common shareholders’ equity
405,531
388,313
376,756
408,509
429,554
Tangible common equity (1)
332,351
314,899
303,103
334,612
355,408
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(127,372
)
$
(137,487
)
$
(141,183
)
$
(99,724
)
$
(67,094
)
Common shares outstanding
15,375
15,340
15,334
15,334
15,299
Treasury shares
724
760
765
765
800
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Leverage ratio
8.19
%
8.33
%
8.35
%
8.20
%
8.13
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
9.21
%
9.42
%
9.75
%
9.91
%
9.85
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
9.55
%
9.78
%
10.12
%
10.29
%
10.24
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.93
%
12.13
%
12.53
%
12.75
%
12.72
%
Common equity to assets
6.80
%
6.70
%
6.70
%
7.34
%
7.63
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
5.64
%
5.50
%
5.46
%
6.09
%
6.40
%
Common book value per share
$
26.38
$
25.31
$
24.57
$
26.64
$
28.08
Tangible common book value per share (1)
$
21.62
$
20.53
$
19.77
$
21.82
$
23.23
(1)
See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
Interest income
$
63,771
$
57,805
$
50,675
$
45,276
$
42,351
Interest expense
21,956
14,656
7,607
3,679
2,793
Net interest income
41,815
43,149
43,068
41,597
39,558
Provision for credit losses
4,214
6,115
4,314
563
2,319
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
37,601
37,034
38,754
41,034
37,239
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
1,027
1,486
1,597
1,437
1,369
Insurance income
2,087
1,462
1,571
1,234
2,097
Card interchange income
1,939
2,074
2,076
2,103
1,952
Investment advisory
2,923
2,824
2,722
2,906
3,041
Company owned life insurance
994
875
2,965
869
833
Investments in limited partnerships
251
191
65
242
795
Loan servicing
146
124
139
135
109
Income from derivative instruments, net
496
656
99
645
519
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale
112
182
308
828
(91
)
Net loss on investment securities
-
-
-
(15
)
-
Net gain (loss) on other assets
39
(1
)
(22
)
7
-
Net loss on tax credit investments
(201
)
(111
)
(385
)
(92
)
(227
)
Other
1,111
1,175
1,517
1,061
925
Total noninterest income
10,924
10,937
12,652
11,360
11,322
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,133
18,101
17,950
16,966
16,616
Occupancy and equipment
3,730
3,539
3,793
4,015
3,756
Professional services
1,495
1,420
1,247
1,269
1,656
Computer and data processing
4,691
4,679
4,407
4,573
3,979
Supplies and postage
490
493
440
469
541
FDIC assessments
1,115
655
651
621
513
Advertising and promotions
314
576
651
406
380
Amortization of intangibles
234
239
244
249
254
Restructuring charges
-
350
-
1,269
-
Other
3,459
3,461
3,444
3,050
2,440
Total noninterest expense
33,661
33,513
32,827
32,887
30,135
Income before income taxes
14,864
14,458
18,579
19,507
18,426
Income tax expense
2,775
2,370
4,725
3,859
3,443
Net income
12,089
12,088
13,854
15,648
14,983
Preferred stock dividends
365
364
365
365
365
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,724
$
11,724
$
13,489
$
15,283
$
14,618
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Earnings per share – basic
$
0.76
$
0.76
$
0.88
$
1.00
$
0.94
Earnings per share – diluted
$
0.76
$
0.76
$
0.88
$
0.99
$
0.93
Cash dividends declared on common stock
$
0.30
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.29
Common dividend payout ratio
39.47
%
38.16
%
32.95
%
29.00
%
30.85
%
Dividend yield (annualized)
6.31
%
4.72
%
4.78
%
4.47
%
3.90
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.84
%
0.85
%
0.98
%
1.12
%
1.09
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.73
%
11.92
%
12.55
%
14.40
%
12.35
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
11.87
%
12.08
%
12.72
%
14.64
%
12.49
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
14.53
%
14.94
%
15.43
%
17.79
%
14.81
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
63.68
%
61.82
%
58.78
%
61.91
%
59.06
%
Effective tax rate
18.7
%
16.4
%
25.4
%
19.8
%
18.7
%
(1)
See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(2)
The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
$
63,311
$
49,073
$
42,183
$
60,429
$
44,559
Investment securities (1)
1,301,506
1,332,776
1,369,166
1,416,065
1,419,947
Loans:
Commercial business
670,354
636,470
623,916
626,574
627,915
Commercial mortgage
1,744,963
1,633,298
1,514,138
1,429,910
1,431,933
Residential real estate loans
589,747
582,352
577,094
576,990
581,021
Residential real estate lines
76,627
77,342
76,853
76,730
77,610
Consumer indirect
1,024,362
1,003,728
1,012,787
1,045,720
969,441
Other consumer
15,156
15,175
14,648
14,183
14,531
Total loans
4,121,209
3,948,365
3,819,436
3,770,107
3,702,451
Total interest-earning assets
5,486,026
5,330,214
5,230,785
5,246,601
5,166,957
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,312
73,547
73,791
74,037
74,287
Total assets
5,843,786
5,667,331
5,599,964
5,598,217
5,560,316
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
880,093
923,374
854,015
938,995
923,425
Savings and money market
1,665,075
1,764,230
1,817,413
1,882,998
1,948,050
Time deposits
1,382,131
1,116,135
1,031,162
954,862
927,886
Short-term borrowings
145,533
87,783
136,610
94,242
24,672
Long-term borrowings, net
114,251
74,175
74,096
74,019
73,942
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,187,083
3,965,697
3,913,296
3,945,116
3,897,975
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,064,754
1,123,223
1,115,759
1,098,084
1,083,506
Total deposits
4,992,053
4,926,962
4,818,349
4,874,939
4,882,867
Total liabilities
5,425,851
5,265,134
5,162,057
5,162,293
5,068,464
Shareholders’ equity
417,935
402,197
437,907
435,924
491,852
Common equity
400,643
384,905
420,615
418,632
474,560
Tangible common equity (2)
$
327,331
$
311,358
$
346,824
$
344,595
$
400,273
Common shares outstanding:
Basic
15,348
15,330
15,329
15,306
15,577
Diluted
15,435
15,413
15,393
15,385
15,699
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
Investment securities
1.90
%
1.88
%
1.81
%
1.82
%
1.74
%
Loans
5.61
%
5.15
%
4.62
%
4.13
%
3.97
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.71
%
4.32
%
3.86
%
3.47
%
3.32
%
Interest-bearing demand
0.64
%
0.52
%
0.18
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
Savings and money market
1.60
%
1.20
%
0.56
%
0.23
%
0.16
%
Time deposits
3.33
%
2.31
%
1.12
%
0.41
%
0.28
%
Short-term borrowings
3.35
%
2.48
%
1.95
%
1.07
%
0.45
%
Long-term borrowings, net
5.11
%
5.72
%
5.72
%
5.73
%
5.74
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.12
%
1.47
%
0.77
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
Net interest rate spread
2.59
%
2.85
%
3.09
%
3.10
%
3.03
%
Net interest margin
3.09
%
3.23
%
3.28
%
3.19
%
3.11
%
(1)
Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2)
See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSET QUALITY DATA:
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
Beginning balance
$
45,413
$
44,106
$
42,452
$
40,966
$
39,676
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial business
(124
)
(21
)
(96
)
90
(37
)
Commercial mortgage
(2
)
1,167
(1
)
(2,018
)
(1
)
Residential real estate loans
58
242
(4
)
46
(5
)
Residential real estate lines
16
(19
)
35
(12
)
(5
)
Consumer indirect
1,838
1,451
1,890
647
550
Other consumer
303
518
329
207
285
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
2,089
3,338
2,153
(1,040
)
787
Provision for credit losses - loans
4,204
4,645
3,807
446
2,077
Ending balance
$
47,528
$
45,413
$
44,106
$
42,452
$
40,966
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):
Commercial business
-0.08
%
-0.01
%
-0.06
%
0.06
%
-0.02
%
Commercial mortgage
0.00
%
0.28
%
0.00
%
-0.57
%
0.00
%
Residential real estate loans
0.04
%
0.16
%
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
Residential real estate lines
0.09
%
-0.10
%
0.18
%
-0.06
%
-0.03
%
Consumer indirect
0.73
%
0.57
%
0.74
%
0.25
%
0.23
%
Other consumer
8.10
%
13.57
%
8.90
%
5.86
%
7.95
%
Total loans
0.21
%
0.34
%
0.22
%
-0.11
%
0.09
%
Supplemental information (1)
Non-performing loans:
Commercial business
$
334
$
340
$
1,358
$
422
$
990
Commercial mortgage
2,550
2,564
843
836
3,838
Residential real estate loans
3,267
4,071
3,550
2,738
2,878
Residential real estate lines
159
142
119
160
128
Consumer indirect
2,487
3,079
2,666
2,389
1,771
Other consumer
4
2
-
3
12
Total non-performing loans
8,801
10,198
8,536
6,548
9,617
Foreclosed assets
101
19
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
8,902
$
10,217
$
8,536
$
6,548
$
9,617
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.22
%
0.17
%
0.26
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans
1.12
%
1.12
%
1.14
%
1.13
%
1.10
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans
540
%
445
%
517
%
648
%
426
%
(1)
At period end.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
First
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ending tangible assets:
Total assets
$
5,966,992
$
5,797,272
$
5,624,482
$
5,568,198
$
5,630,498
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,180
73,414
73,653
73,897
74,146
Tangible assets
$
5,893,812
$
5,723,858
$
5,550,829
$
5,494,301
$
5,556,352
Ending tangible common equity:
Common shareholders’ equity
$
405,531
$
388,313
$
376,756
$
408,509
$
429,554
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,180
73,414
73,653
73,897
74,146
Tangible common equity
$
332,351
$
314,899
$
303,103
$
334,612
$
355,408
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
5.64
%
5.50
%
5.46
%
6.09
%
6.40
%
Common shares outstanding
15,375
15,340
15,334
15,334
15,299
Tangible common book value per share (2)
$
21.62
$
20.53
$
19.77
$
21.82
$
23.23
Average tangible assets:
Average assets
$
5,843,786
$
5,667,331
$
5,599,964
$
5,598,217
$
5,560,316
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,312
73,547
73,791
74,037
74,287
Average tangible assets
$
5,770,474
$
5,593,784
$
5,526,173
$
5,524,180
$
5,486,029
Average tangible common equity:
Average common equity
$
400,643
$
384,905
$
420,615
$
418,632
$
474,560
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
73,312
73,547
73,791
74,037
74,287
Average tangible common equity
$
327,331
$
311,358
$
346,824
$
344,595
$
400,273
Net income available to common shareholders
$
11,724
$
11,724
$
13,489
$
15,283
$
14,618
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
14.53
%
14.94
%
15.43
%
17.79
%
14.81
%
Pre-tax pre-provision income:
Net income
$
12,089
$
12,088
$
13,854
$
15,648
$
14,983
Add: Income tax expense
2,775
2,370
4,725
3,859
3,443
Add: Provision for credit losses
4,214
6,115
4,314
563
2,319
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
19,078
$
20,573
$
22,893
$
20,070
$
20,745
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
-
350
-
1,269
-
Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment
-
-
(1,997
)
-
-
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income
$
19,078
$
20,923
$
20,896
$
21,339
$
20,745
Less: PPP accretion interest income and fees
(8
)
(78
)
(312
)
(809
)
(1,072
)
Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income
$
19,070
$
20,845
$
20,584
$
20,530
$
19,673
Total loans excluding PPP loans:
Total loans
$
4,243,332
$
4,050,449
$
3,866,851
$
3,764,018
$
3,733,648
Less: Total PPP loans
1,094
1,161
2,783
8,910
31,399
Total loans excluding PPP loans
$
4,242,238
$
4,049,288
$
3,864,068
$
3,755,108
$
3,702,249
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$
47,528
$
45,413
$
44,106
$
42,452
$
40,966
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans excluding PPP loans (4)
1.12
%
1.12
%
1.14
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
(1)
Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)
Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
(4)
Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.