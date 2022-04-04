U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.60
    +4.33 (+4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.70
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7470
    +0.2570 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,291.41
    -171.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.48
    +5.22 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Financial Institutions, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FISI
Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc.

WARSAW, N.Y., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on April 27, 2022.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1 (844) 200 6205 and providing the access code 647511. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State and a commercial loan production office in Ellicott City (Baltimore), Maryland. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran
(585) 627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Jumped Higher Today

    Shares of discount-retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) jumped on Monday, after a prominent analyst offered some bullish commentary. On March 23, Ollie's reported financial results for 2021. Net sales were down 3% from 2020 despite an increase in the total number of Ollie's locations.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Twitter options trades ahead of Musk disclosure raise analysts' eyebrows

    Some well-timed trades in the options on Twitter Inc, in the days before Tesla Inc's top boss Elon Musk revealed a large stake in the social media company, are raising eyebrows among options analysts. On Monday, Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder in the company, and triggering a 26% rise in Twitter's shares to over $49. The news follows a flurry of bullish trading in Twitter's options in recent days, including in call options betting on Twitter shares rising above $43 by April 29, or up more than 10%, which traded in noticeably large numbers.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • S&P 500 relief rally has ‘good breadth,' provides a selling opportunity: Strategist

    Fairlead Strategies Founder and Managing Partner Katie Stockton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market expectations, inflation, and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

    According to WebMD, dopamine is a neurotransmitter that sends messages between nerve cells. It affects heart rate, attention, mood, and other behaviors. It gets released when we gamble and win. It feels good.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Why Shares of KE Holdings, Futu, and UP Fintech Are Rising Today

    Shares of many Chinese companies rose significantly on Monday after Chinese regulators took more concrete steps over the weekend to resolve an auditing dispute that threatened to result in those stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, shares of real estate platform operator KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) were trading nearly 15% higher, shares of online broker Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) were up roughly 16%, and shares of UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) were trading 11% higher. U.S. financial regulators have long been frustrated with their inability to satisfactorily audit the financial statements of Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges, and also their inability to audit those companies' accounting firms.