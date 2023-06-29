Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLP) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Maui Land & Pineapple Company's (NYSE:MLP) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Maui Land & Pineapple Company's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maui Land & Pineapple Company is:

3.1% = US$1.0m ÷ US$33m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Maui Land & Pineapple Company's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Maui Land & Pineapple Company saw a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Maui Land & Pineapple Company's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 26% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Maui Land & Pineapple Company is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Maui Land & Pineapple Company Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Maui Land & Pineapple Company doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Maui Land & Pineapple Company certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Maui Land & Pineapple Company by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

