U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.88
    -70.94 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Announces it Will Redeem its Public Shares

FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP VI
·3 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter”), the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of the Charter, effective as of the close of business on December 28, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.10.

As of the close of business on December 28, 2022, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company will instruct the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account, less $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and net of taxes payable, by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after December 28, 2022.

The Company’s sponsors have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their outstanding shares of Class B common stock issued prior to the Company’s initial public offering. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company expects that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) to delist the Company’s securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company anticipates that the Public Shares, as well as the Company’s publicly traded units and warrants, will cease trading as of the close of business on December 27, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission and subsequent reports filed with the Commission, as amended from time to time. Copies of these documents are available on the Commission’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI
info@cohencircle.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Why Rivian Shares Dropped Below $30 Friday

    Rivian has enough capital to take it through 2025, but it seems GM will have plenty of money for its growth investments by that time.

  • Bill Gates’ Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ foundation and its performance over the years, and go directly to read Bill Gates’ Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Founded in 2000, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is one of America’s largest […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During Funding Spree

    Nearly three-quarters of the $420 million that FTX raised in a fundraising blitz last year went to founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Diamondback Stocks All Dropped on Friday

    As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are trading 1.8% below Thursday's close, while oil industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down 2.1%, and independent oil producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) leads the pack lower with a 5.6% loss. Valued at just 6.5 times earnings, and paying a rich 5.5% dividend yield, Diamondback's dividend alone seems nearly enough to justify the stock's price, even assuming zero growth in earnings.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Fell Again On Friday

    The demise of the FTX crypto exchange continues to throw a large shadow over the crypto market, where Silvergate is an important piece of the financial puzzle.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

    The app geared toward the gay, bi, trans and queer community started trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with blank-check company Tiga Acquisition in a $2.1 billion deal.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Further weakness as Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 76%

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Intel’s Newest Director Buys Big Block of Stock

    On the heels of Intel CEO buying the company’s stock, the chip giant’s newest director also scooped up shares. Lip-Bu Tan, who joined Intel’s (ticker: INTC) board on Sept. 1, paid $1.35 million on Nov. 8 for 48,146 shares, an average price of $27.98 per share, according to filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tan now owns 50,500 Intel shares in a personal account.

  • IBM (IBM) Up 13.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    IBM (IBM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Up 41% After FDA Committee Endorses CKD Drug

    The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.