Joseph Jaeger, President, Americas at First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

First Advantage Corp provides comprehensive background check solutions and a suite of screening services to organizations worldwide. The company's services are designed to help clients mitigate risk, maintain compliance, and expedite decision-making by delivering detailed, accurate information about individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but four insider sells for First Advantage Corp.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of First Advantage Corp were trading at $16.95, valuing the company at $2.481 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 61.07, which is above both the industry median of 17.9 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

First Advantage Corp Insider Sells Shares

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

