U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.00
    +30.75 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,115.00
    +187.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,253.50
    +128.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.40
    +16.50 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.22
    -0.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.08
    +2.46 (+8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5740
    +2.3340 (+1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,106.37
    -78.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.01
    -29.00 (-6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.59
    +58.61 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

First Advantage Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Bridgett Price

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Advantage Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FA
First Advantage Corporation
First Advantage Corporation

ATLANTA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced the appointment of Bridgett Price to the Board of Directors as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee. With the addition of Dr. Price, the Company’s Board of Directors now has eight members.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bridgett as an independent director,” said Joe Osnoss, Chairman of the Board. “Bridgett’s impressive experience as a human resources leader across geographies and sectors provides her with valuable perspectives on how clients use First Advantage’s technology solutions, as well as how our sector will continue to evolve and grow.”

“I am honored to join the First Advantage Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Dr. Price. “I look forward to working with the team as we help customers compete for talent and manage their human capital-related risk in today’s dynamic jobs market.”

Dr. Price is currently the Global Human Resources Officer for Consumer, Development, and Operations disciplines at Marriott International, which she joined in 2000. From 2009 to 2016, she was based in London as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Europe. Dr. Price has held a variety of human resources executive positions in Fortune 500 hospitality and consumer products companies and is recognized for her leadership and expertise with major global transformational initiatives. She also served as a Major in the United States Air Force and taught Psychology and Leadership courses at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dr. Price earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Arizona State University and Master of Science in Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of Southern California. She is a board member of the News Literacy Project where she is the Board Chair for the News Literacy Project Talent & Diversity Committee.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release, or our SEC filings are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Stephanie D. Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Setting Up

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Dives To Near Key Support On Recession Fears

    Stocks dived Thursday as a mild recession may now be the best-case scenario. The major indexes are nearing a key support level.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Earnings Report?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on strong memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Too scared to check your 401(k) as Dow tumbles below 30,000? Too worried to peek at your brokerage account? Here’s when you should look — and when you should go for a walk instead.

    Is knowledge power, or is ignorance bliss when checking your account balance during the recent tumble in markets?

  • United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

    United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) provides 2Q22 guidance; It expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.6 billion. The company expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.83 to $3.88, versus a consensus of $3.20. United Steels' balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029. The company's current cash position is approaching $3 billion. Quarter to date, United States Steel repurchased ~$320 million of common stock. As of June 16,