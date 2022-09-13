U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +29.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    +208.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,833.00
    +92.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.80
    +14.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +1.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.93 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0047 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0860
    -0.7140 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,569.76
    +278.77 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.18
    +15.03 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.47
    +31.44 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

First Advantage to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 8, 2022

First Advantage Corporation
·2 min read
First Advantage Corporation
First Advantage Corporation

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9783 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage third quarter 2022 earnings call or provide the conference code FAQ322. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com 
(888) 314-9761


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    In the hit movie The Social Network, which recounts the founding story of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook, a key character tells a young Mark Zuckerberg that his company is headed for a billion-dollar valuation. Let's take a closer look at three stocks with real potential to be trillion-dollar companies by 2030, delivering strong gains for investors along the way (spoiler alert: Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of them).

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaire Investors Are Buying

    Robinhood Markets' trading app was the talk of Wall Street in 2021, generating tremendous buzz and fueling the meme stock trading frenzy that catapulted names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings to the moon. Robinhood brought stock trading to everyday investors with its easy-to-use trading app, and lets users peek at the most popular stocks among its traders. Combining this information with what millionaire money managers are buying can uncover some appealing investment ideas.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • Stock market today: 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stock futures edged higher ahead of the release of consumer-price inflation data. Here are 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading:

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • 4 Stocks That Have My Attention This Week

    Today's video focuses on Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Block (NYSE: SQ), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the bullish reasons why I want to add to these positions.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.