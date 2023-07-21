First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shareholders notch a 15% CAGR over 3 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) shareholders have seen the share price rise 44% over three years, well in excess of the market return (34%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 4.4% , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, First Bancshares actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 6.9% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It may well be that First Bancshares revenue growth rate of 13% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for First Bancshares the TSR over the last 3 years was 53%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

First Bancshares provided a TSR of 4.4% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - First Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

