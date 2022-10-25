First Busey Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

First Busey Corporation

First Busey Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $35.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)

Message from our Chairman & CEO

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Adjusted quarterly net income 1 of $36.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.65

Net interest margin 1 of 3.00% reflects a 32-basis point increase over prior quarter

Total deposit growth of $204.2 million, representing a 7.8% annualized growth rate; cycle-to-date non-maturity interest bearing deposit beta is 4.9%

Core loan 1 growth of $178.5 million, representing a 9.50% annualized growth rate

Non-performing assets of 0.14% of total assets and annualized net charge-off ratio of 0.02%

FirsTech revenue 2 of $5.6 million, representing 10.8% year-over-year growth

Adjusted core efficiency ratio 1 of 55.7%, compared to 58.7% in the third quarter of 2021

Redeemed $60.0 million of outstanding callable subordinated notes

For additional information, please refer to the 3Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement



Third Quarter Financial Results

Net income for First Busey Corporation (“First Busey” or the “Company”) for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $25.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $36.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $32.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 1.13% and 17.41%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 1.15% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 17.79% for the third quarter of 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $46.5 million, compared to $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $48.8 million, compared to $41.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.47%, compared to 1.27% for the second quarter of 2022, and 0.95% for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.54%, compared to 1.33% for the second quarter of 2022 and 1.23% for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company experienced its sixth consecutive quarter of strong core loan1 growth. Core loan1 growth was $178.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $249.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $177.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Over the last four quarters, the Company has generated $696.3 million in core loan1 growth, equating to a year-over-year growth rate of 10.0%. Meanwhile, we experienced deposit growth of $204.2 million during the third quarter of 2022. As a result our loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 72.4%.

In addition, our fee-based businesses continue to add revenue diversification. Total non-interest income of $30.9 million accounted for 26.4% of total operating revenue. Beginning on July 1, 2022, we became subject to the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act. The Durbin Amendment requires the Federal Reserve to establish a maximum permissible interchange fee for many types of debit transactions. The third quarter impact of these rules was a $2.4 million reduction in fee income.

Asset quality remains strong by both historical as well as present-day industry standards. In the third quarter of 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.14% of total assets, from 0.15% in the second quarter of 2022 and 0.23% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s results for the third quarter of 2022 include a provision expense of $2.4 million for credit losses and a provision release of $0.3 million for unfunded commitments. The total allowance for credit losses was $90.7 million at September 30, 2022, representing 1.18% of total portfolio loans outstanding. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, equating to an annualized net charge-off ratio of 0.02%.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-operating pretax adjustments for other restructuring charges in the third quarter of 2022 included $0.1 million of expenses related to non-operating professional fees and $0.9 million of loss on leases and fixed asset impairment. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted core expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted core efficiency ratio, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, core loans, core loans to portfolio loans, core deposits, core deposits to total deposits, and core loans to core deposits—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release (see "Non-GAAP Financial Information").

Debt Redemption

On August 25, 2022, the Company redeemed $60.0 million of outstanding callable subordinated notes originally issued in 2017, using proceeds obtained from our successful public offering of $100.0 million subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2022. At the time of redemption, the redeemed subordinated notes carried interest at a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 2.919%.

Hurricane Ian

On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida impacting our operations in the region. We are focused on assisting our clients and employees as they navigate the challenges from this historic storm. As of today, two of our three branches are fully operational, while services are expected to be restored imminently via a temporary facility at our third location. Efforts undertaken to date include: 1) financial assistance for associates impacted by the storm; 2) creation of a relief center for associates to access much needed supplies; 3) staffing resource reallocation to support our southwest Florida operations; 4) fee waivers for impacted customers; and 5) loan modification program for impacted commercial customers. These are but a few of the initiatives and efforts implemented to date in response to Hurricane Ian.

Efficiency Initiative

Early in the fourth quarter of 2022, we implemented a targeted restructuring and efficiency optimization plan that is expected to generate annual salary and benefits savings of $4.0 million to $4.4 million. We also expect to incur one-time severance-related costs associated with this initiative of $1.1 million to $1.3 million, most of which are expected to be realized in the fourth quarter. We expect to largely reinvest the anticipated savings to support ongoing growth initiatives across our franchise over the next several quarters.

Community Banking

First Busey’s goal of being a strong community bank begins with outstanding associates. The Company is humbled to be named among the 2021 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine.

We are grateful for the opportunities to earn the business of our customers, based on the contributions of our talented associates and the continued support of our loyal shareholders. We feel confident that we are well positioned to navigate these uncertain times while continuing to produce quality growth and profitability as we move into the final quarter of 2022 and into 2023.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

First Busey Corporation





SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 EARNINGS & PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net income $ 35,661 $ 29,824 $ 25,941 $ 93,924 $ 93,523 Diluted earnings per common share 0.64 0.53 0.46 1.67 1.67 Cash dividends paid per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.69 0.69 Pre-provision net revenue1, 2 46,498 39,569 30,470 122,133 104,698 Revenue3 117,234 108,661 103,957 332,337 295,309 Net income by operating segments: Banking 37,082 30,499 25,124 94,032 89,889 FirsTech 353 397 384 1,300 1,214 Wealth Management 3,756 5,092 4,718 14,688 14,285

AVERAGE BALANCES Cash and cash equivalents 331,397 351,697 1,009,750 455,545 732,958 Investment securities 3,667,753 3,841,011 3,721,740 3,825,265 3,109,140 Loans held for sale 4,195 3,089 15,589 6,376 23,060 Portfolio loans 7,617,918 7,378,969 7,133,108 7,387,582 6,921,226 Interest-earning assets 11,497,783 11,453,198 11,730,637 11,550,887 10,651,386 Total assets 12,531,856 12,452,070 12,697,795 12,547,816 11,571,270 Noninterest bearing deposits 3,583,693 3,535,110 3,365,823 3,569,562 3,010,999 Interest-bearing deposits 6,993,125 6,971,083 7,253,242 6,997,106 6,577,531 Total deposits 10,576,818 10,506,193 10,619,065 10,566,668 9,588,530 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 233,032 235,733 221,813 246,481 203,777 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,605,148 7,574,677 7,842,805 7,611,314 7,114,856 Total liabilities 11,350,408 11,255,018 11,346,379 11,328,171 10,247,699 Stockholders' equity - common 1,181,448 1,197,052 1,351,416 1,219,645 1,323,571 Average tangible common equity2 812,467 825,162 970,531 847,772 952,742

PERFORMANCE RATIOS Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1, 2 1.47 % 1.27 % 0.95 % 1.30 % 1.21 % Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.96 % 0.81 % 1.00 % 1.08 % Return on average common equity 11.98 % 9.99 % 7.62 % 10.30 % 9.45 % Return on average tangible common equity2 17.41 % 14.50 % 10.60 % 14.81 % 13.12 % Net interest margin2, 4 3.00 % 2.68 % 2.41 % 2.71 % 2.54 % Efficiency ratio2 57.62 % 60.56 % 67.27 % 60.30 % 61.40 % Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues3 26.38 % 30.12 % 31.94 % 30.10 % 32.21 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1, 2 $ 48,800 $ 41,267 $ 39,409 $ 129,421 $ 119,648 Adjusted net income2 36,435 30,081 32,845 95,620 102,831 Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 0.65 0.54 0.58 1.70 1.84 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets2 1.54 % 1.33 % 1.23 % 1.38 % 1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets2 1.15 % 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.19 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity2 17.79 % 14.62 % 13.43 % 15.08 % 14.43 % Adjusted net interest margin2, 4 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.68 % 2.46 % Adjusted efficiency ratio2 56.81 % 60.29 % 58.97 % 59.67 % 57.46 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 347,149 $ 230,852 $ 479,228 $ 836,095 $ 883,845 Investment securities 3,494,710 3,708,922 3,941,656 3,994,822 4,010,256 Loans held for sale 4,546 4,813 6,765 23,875 20,225 Commercial loans 5,724,137 5,613,955 5,486,817 5,449,689 5,431,342 Retail real estate and retail other loans 1,945,977 1,883,823 1,786,056 1,739,309 1,719,293 Portfolio loans 7,670,114 7,497,778 7,272,873 7,188,998 7,150,635 Allowance for credit losses (90,722 ) (88,757 ) (88,213 ) (87,887 ) (92,802 ) Premises and equipment 128,175 130,892 133,658 136,147 142,031 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 367,091 369,962 372,913 375,924 378,891 Right of use asset 10,202 8,615 9,014 10,533 11,068 Other assets 566,123 493,356 439,615 381,182 395,181 Total assets $ 12,497,388 $ 12,356,433 $ 12,567,509 $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330



LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 3,628,169 $ 3,505,299 $ 3,568,651 $ 3,670,267 $ 3,453,906 Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits 6,173,041 6,074,108 6,132,355 6,162,661 6,337,026 Time deposits 800,187 817,821 890,830 935,649 1,026,935 Total deposits $ 10,601,397 $ 10,397,228 $ 10,591,836 $ 10,768,577 $ 10,817,867 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 234,597 $ 228,383 $ 255,668 $ 270,139 $ 241,242 Short-term borrowings 16,225 16,396 17,683 17,678 17,673 Long-term debt 254,835 317,304 265,769 268,773 271,780 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 71,765 71,721 71,678 71,635 71,593 Lease liability 10,311 8,655 9,067 10,591 11,120 Other liabilities 201,670 154,789 137,783 133,184 134,979 Total liabilities 11,390,800 11,194,476 11,349,484 11,540,577 11,566,254 Total stockholders' equity 1,106,588 1,161,957 1,218,025 1,319,112 1,333,076 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 12,497,388 $ 12,356,433 $ 12,567,509 $ 12,859,689 $ 12,899,330



SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS Book value per common share $ 20.04 $ 21.00 $ 22.03 $ 23.80 $ 23.88 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.39 $ 14.31 $ 15.29 $ 17.01 $ 17.09 Ending number of common shares outstanding 55,232,434 55,335,703 55,278,785 55,434,910 55,826,984 1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans held for sale and portfolio $ 76,081 $ 65,567 $ 65,163 $ 202,530 $ 189,132 Interest on investment securities 18,249 16,671 12,239 49,852 31,894 Other interest income 1,085 358 462 1,720 857 Total interest income $ 95,415 $ 82,596 $ 77,864 $ 254,102 $ 221,883



INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits $ 3,565 $ 2,146 $ 3,059 $ 7,835 $ 10,086 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 459 147 60 665 177 Interest on short-term borrowings 190 147 112 426 195 Interest on long-term debt 4,110 3,520 3,150 10,739 9,050 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts 786 708 728 2,148 2,185 Total interest expense $ 9,110 $ 6,668 $ 7,109 $ 21,813 $ 21,693 Net interest income $ 86,305 $ 75,928 $ 70,755 $ 232,289 $ 200,190 Provision for credit losses 2,364 1,653 (1,869 ) 3,764 (10,365 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 83,941 $ 74,275 $ 72,624 $ 228,525 $ 210,555

NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees $ 12,508 $ 14,135 $ 13,749 $ 42,422 $ 39,335 Fees for customer services 7,627 9,588 9,288 26,122 25,936 Payment technology solutions 5,080 4,888 4,620 15,045 13,771 Mortgage revenue 438 284 1,740 1,697 6,153 Income on bank owned life insurance 958 874 999 2,716 3,439 Net securities gains (losses) 4 (1,714 ) 57 (2,324 ) 2,596 Other noninterest income 4,318 2,964 2,806 12,046 6,485 Total noninterest income $ 30,933 $ 31,019 $ 33,259 $ 97,724 $ 97,715

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries, wages, and employee benefits $ 39,762 $ 38,110 $ 41,949 $ 117,226 $ 107,222 Data processing expense 5,447 5,375 7,782 15,800 16,881 Net occupancy expense 4,705 4,720 4,797 14,492 13,606 Furniture and equipment expense 1,799 2,045 2,208 5,874 6,300 Professional fees 1,579 1,607 1,361 4,693 5,617 Amortization of intangible assets 2,871 2,951 3,149 8,833 8,200 Interchange expense 1,574 1,487 1,434 4,606 4,360 Other operating expenses 12,999 12,797 10,807 38,680 28,425 Total noninterest expense $ 70,736 $ 69,092 $ 73,487 $ 210,204 $ 190,611 Income before income taxes $ 44,138 $ 36,202 $ 32,396 $ 116,045 $ 117,659 Income taxes 8,477 6,378 6,455 22,121 24,136 Net income $ 35,661 $ 29,824 $ 25,941 $ 93,924 $ 93,523

SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 1.70 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 0.46 $ 1.67 $ 1.67 Average common shares outstanding 55,349,547 55,421,887 56,227,816 55,399,424 55,256,348 Diluted average common shares outstanding 56,073,164 56,104,017 56,832,518 56,123,756 55,872,835



Balance Sheet Growth

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Total assets were $12.50 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.36 billion at June 30, 2022, and $12.90 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, portfolio loans were $7.67 billion, compared to $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2022, and $7.15 billion as of September 30, 2021. Amortized costs of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $1.4 million, $7.6 million, and $178.2 million are included in the September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, portfolio loan balances, respectively. During the third quarter of 2022, Busey Bank experienced another strong quarter of core loan1 growth of $178.5 million, consisting of growth in commercial balances3 of $116.4 million and growth in retail real estate and retail other balances of $62.1 million. Growth was principally driven by our Northern Illinois, Gateway, and Indiana service centers. As has been our practice, we remain steadfast in our disciplined underwriting.

Average portfolio loans were $7.62 billion for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.38 billion for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.13 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average balance of PPP loans for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $291.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 were $11.50 billion, compared to $11.45 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and $11.73 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits were $10.60 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.40 billion at June 30, 2022, and $10.82 billion at September 30, 2021. Fluctuations in deposit balances can be attributed to the retention of PPP loan funding in customer deposit accounts, the impacts of fiscal stimulus, inflation and related economic effects on our customers, as well as typical seasonality aspects within our portfolio, and other core deposit1 growth. The Company remains funded substantially through core deposits1 with significant market share in its primary markets. Core deposits1 accounted for 99.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022. Cost of deposits was 0.13% in the third quarter of 2022, which represents a 5 basis points increase from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding time deposits, the Company’s cost of deposits was 0.11% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.06% from June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be exceptionally strong. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $6.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $5.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and $6.4 million as of September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased to $16.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $17.5 million as of June 30, 2022, and $25.9 million as of September 30, 2021. Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans of 0.22% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.23% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.36% as of September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2022 and 0.23% at September 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs totaled $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.18% at both September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans was 544.75% at September 30, 2022, compared to 507.36% at June 30, 2022, and 358.86% at September 30, 2021.

The Company maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio and, as a matter of policy and practice, limits concentration exposure in any particular loan segment.



ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)

