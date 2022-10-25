U.S. markets closed

First Busey Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings

First Busey Corporation
·20 min read
First Busey Corporation
First Busey Corporation

First Busey Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $35.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.64

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE)

Message from our Chairman & CEO

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Adjusted quarterly net income1 of $36.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.65

  • Net interest margin1 of 3.00% reflects a 32-basis point increase over prior quarter

  • Total deposit growth of $204.2 million, representing a 7.8% annualized growth rate; cycle-to-date non-maturity interest bearing deposit beta is 4.9%

  • Core loan1 growth of $178.5 million, representing a 9.50% annualized growth rate

  • Non-performing assets of 0.14% of total assets and annualized net charge-off ratio of 0.02%

  • FirsTech revenue2 of $5.6 million, representing 10.8% year-over-year growth

  • Adjusted core efficiency ratio1 of 55.7%, compared to 58.7% in the third quarter of 2021

  • Redeemed $60.0 million of outstanding callable subordinated notes

  • For additional information, please refer to the 3Q22 Quarterly Earnings Supplement

Third Quarter Financial Results
Net income for First Busey Corporation (“First Busey” or the “Company”) for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $25.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $36.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $32.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 were 1.13% and 17.41%, respectively. Based on adjusted net income1, annualized return on average assets was 1.15% and annualized return on average tangible common equity1 was 17.79% for the third quarter of 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $46.5 million, compared to $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $48.8 million, compared to $41.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.47%, compared to 1.27% for the second quarter of 2022, and 0.95% for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets1 for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.54%, compared to 1.33% for the second quarter of 2022 and 1.23% for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company experienced its sixth consecutive quarter of strong core loan1 growth. Core loan1 growth was $178.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $249.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $177.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Over the last four quarters, the Company has generated $696.3 million in core loan1 growth, equating to a year-over-year growth rate of 10.0%. Meanwhile, we experienced deposit growth of $204.2 million during the third quarter of 2022. As a result our loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 72.4%.

In addition, our fee-based businesses continue to add revenue diversification. Total non-interest income of $30.9 million accounted for 26.4% of total operating revenue. Beginning on July 1, 2022, we became subject to the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act. The Durbin Amendment requires the Federal Reserve to establish a maximum permissible interchange fee for many types of debit transactions. The third quarter impact of these rules was a $2.4 million reduction in fee income.

Asset quality remains strong by both historical as well as present-day industry standards. In the third quarter of 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.14% of total assets, from 0.15% in the second quarter of 2022 and 0.23% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s results for the third quarter of 2022 include a provision expense of $2.4 million for credit losses and a provision release of $0.3 million for unfunded commitments. The total allowance for credit losses was $90.7 million at September 30, 2022, representing 1.18% of total portfolio loans outstanding. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, equating to an annualized net charge-off ratio of 0.02%.

The Company views certain non-operating items, including acquisition-related and other restructuring charges, as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-operating pretax adjustments for other restructuring charges in the third quarter of 2022 included $0.1 million of expenses related to non-operating professional fees and $0.9 million of loss on leases and fixed asset impairment. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures—including pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted core expense, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted core efficiency ratio, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, core loans, core loans to portfolio loans, core deposits, core deposits to total deposits, and core loans to core deposits—facilitate the assessment of its financial results and peer comparability. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is included in tabular form at the end of this release (see "Non-GAAP Financial Information").

Debt Redemption
On August 25, 2022, the Company redeemed $60.0 million of outstanding callable subordinated notes originally issued in 2017, using proceeds obtained from our successful public offering of $100.0 million subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2022. At the time of redemption, the redeemed subordinated notes carried interest at a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 2.919%.

Hurricane Ian
On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida impacting our operations in the region. We are focused on assisting our clients and employees as they navigate the challenges from this historic storm. As of today, two of our three branches are fully operational, while services are expected to be restored imminently via a temporary facility at our third location. Efforts undertaken to date include: 1) financial assistance for associates impacted by the storm; 2) creation of a relief center for associates to access much needed supplies; 3) staffing resource reallocation to support our southwest Florida operations; 4) fee waivers for impacted customers; and 5) loan modification program for impacted commercial customers. These are but a few of the initiatives and efforts implemented to date in response to Hurricane Ian.

Efficiency Initiative
Early in the fourth quarter of 2022, we implemented a targeted restructuring and efficiency optimization plan that is expected to generate annual salary and benefits savings of $4.0 million to $4.4 million. We also expect to incur one-time severance-related costs associated with this initiative of $1.1 million to $1.3 million, most of which are expected to be realized in the fourth quarter. We expect to largely reinvest the anticipated savings to support ongoing growth initiatives across our franchise over the next several quarters.

Community Banking
First Busey’s goal of being a strong community bank begins with outstanding associates. The Company is humbled to be named among the 2021 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine.

We are grateful for the opportunities to earn the business of our customers, based on the contributions of our talented associates and the continued support of our loyal shareholders. We feel confident that we are well positioned to navigate these uncertain times while continuing to produce quality growth and profitability as we move into the final quarter of 2022 and into 2023.

/s/ Van A. Dukeman
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
First Busey Corporation


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

EARNINGS & PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

35,661

 

$

29,824

 

$

25,941

 

$

93,924

 

$

93,523

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

0.64

 

 

0.53

 

 

0.46

 

 

1.67

 

 

1.67

 

Cash dividends paid per share

 

0.23

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.69

 

Pre-provision net revenue1, 2

 

46,498

 

 

39,569

 

 

30,470

 

 

122,133

 

 

104,698

 

Revenue3

 

117,234

 

 

108,661

 

 

103,957

 

 

332,337

 

 

295,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income by operating segments:

 

 

 

 

 

Banking

 

37,082

 

 

30,499

 

 

25,124

 

 

94,032

 

 

89,889

 

FirsTech

 

353

 

 

397

 

 

384

 

 

1,300

 

 

1,214

 

Wealth Management

 

3,756

 

 

5,092

 

 

4,718

 

 

14,688

 

 

14,285

 


AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

331,397

 

 

351,697

 

 

1,009,750

 

 

455,545

 

 

732,958

 

Investment securities

 

3,667,753

 

 

3,841,011

 

 

3,721,740

 

 

3,825,265

 

 

3,109,140

 

Loans held for sale

 

4,195

 

 

3,089

 

 

15,589

 

 

6,376

 

 

23,060

 

Portfolio loans

 

7,617,918

 

 

7,378,969

 

 

7,133,108

 

 

7,387,582

 

 

6,921,226

 

Interest-earning assets

 

11,497,783

 

 

11,453,198

 

 

11,730,637

 

 

11,550,887

 

 

10,651,386

 

Total assets

 

12,531,856

 

 

12,452,070

 

 

12,697,795

 

 

12,547,816

 

 

11,571,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

 

3,583,693

 

 

3,535,110

 

 

3,365,823

 

 

3,569,562

 

 

3,010,999

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

6,993,125

 

 

6,971,083

 

 

7,253,242

 

 

6,997,106

 

 

6,577,531

 

Total deposits

 

10,576,818

 

 

10,506,193

 

 

10,619,065

 

 

10,566,668

 

 

9,588,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased

 

233,032

 

 

235,733

 

 

221,813

 

 

246,481

 

 

203,777

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

7,605,148

 

 

7,574,677

 

 

7,842,805

 

 

7,611,314

 

 

7,114,856

 

Total liabilities

 

11,350,408

 

 

11,255,018

 

 

11,346,379

 

 

11,328,171

 

 

10,247,699

 

Stockholders' equity - common

 

1,181,448

 

 

1,197,052

 

 

1,351,416

 

 

1,219,645

 

 

1,323,571

 

Average tangible common equity2

 

812,467

 

 

825,162

 

 

970,531

 

 

847,772

 

 

952,742

 


PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets1, 2

 

1.47

%

 

1.27

%

 

0.95

%

 

1.30

%

 

1.21

%

Return on average assets

 

1.13

%

 

0.96

%

 

0.81

%

 

1.00

%

 

1.08

%

Return on average common equity

 

11.98

%

 

9.99

%

 

7.62

%

 

10.30

%

 

9.45

%

Return on average tangible common equity2

 

17.41

%

 

14.50

%

 

10.60

%

 

14.81

%

 

13.12

%

Net interest margin2, 4

 

3.00

%

 

2.68

%

 

2.41

%

 

2.71

%

 

2.54

%

Efficiency ratio2

 

57.62

%

 

60.56

%

 

67.27

%

 

60.30

%

 

61.40

%

Noninterest revenue as a % of total revenues3

 

26.38

%

 

30.12

%

 

31.94

%

 

30.10

%

 

32.21

%


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1, 2

$

48,800

 

$

41,267

 

$

39,409

 

$

129,421

 

$

119,648

 

Adjusted net income2

 

36,435

 

 

30,081

 

 

32,845

 

 

95,620

 

 

102,831

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2

 

0.65

 

 

0.54

 

 

0.58

 

 

1.70

 

 

1.84

 

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets2

 

1.54

%

 

1.33

%

 

1.23

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets2

 

1.15

%

 

0.97

%

 

1.03

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.19

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity2

 

17.79

%

 

14.62

%

 

13.43

%

 

15.08

%

 

14.43

%

Adjusted net interest margin2, 4

 

2.97

%

 

2.66

%

 

2.35

%

 

2.68

%

 

2.46

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio2

 

56.81

%

 

60.29

%

 

58.97

%

 

59.67

%

 

57.46

%

________________
1. Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains and losses, less noninterest expense.
2. See Non-GAAP Financial Information for reconciliation.
3. Revenue consists of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains and losses.
4. On a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

347,149

 

$

230,852

 

$

479,228

 

$

836,095

 

$

883,845

 

Investment securities

 

3,494,710

 

 

3,708,922

 

 

3,941,656

 

 

3,994,822

 

 

4,010,256

 

Loans held for sale

 

4,546

 

 

4,813

 

 

6,765

 

 

23,875

 

 

20,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial loans

 

5,724,137

 

 

5,613,955

 

 

5,486,817

 

 

5,449,689

 

 

5,431,342

 

Retail real estate and retail other loans

 

1,945,977

 

 

1,883,823

 

 

1,786,056

 

 

1,739,309

 

 

1,719,293

 

Portfolio loans

 

7,670,114

 

 

7,497,778

 

 

7,272,873

 

 

7,188,998

 

 

7,150,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(90,722

)

 

(88,757

)

 

(88,213

)

 

(87,887

)

 

(92,802

)

Premises and equipment

 

128,175

 

 

130,892

 

 

133,658

 

 

136,147

 

 

142,031

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

367,091

 

 

369,962

 

 

372,913

 

 

375,924

 

 

378,891

 

Right of use asset

 

10,202

 

 

8,615

 

 

9,014

 

 

10,533

 

 

11,068

 

Other assets

 

566,123

 

 

493,356

 

 

439,615

 

 

381,182

 

 

395,181

 

Total assets

$

12,497,388

 

$

12,356,433

 

$

12,567,509

 

$

12,859,689

 

$

12,899,330

 



LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

3,628,169

 

$

3,505,299

 

$

3,568,651

 

$

3,670,267

 

$

3,453,906

 

Interest checking, savings, and money market deposits

 

6,173,041

 

 

6,074,108

 

 

6,132,355

 

 

6,162,661

 

 

6,337,026

 

Time deposits

 

800,187

 

 

817,821

 

 

890,830

 

 

935,649

 

 

1,026,935

 

Total deposits

$

10,601,397

 

$

10,397,228

 

$

10,591,836

 

$

10,768,577

 

$

10,817,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

$

234,597

 

$

228,383

 

$

255,668

 

$

270,139

 

$

241,242

 

Short-term borrowings

 

16,225

 

 

16,396

 

 

17,683

 

 

17,678

 

 

17,673

 

Long-term debt

 

254,835

 

 

317,304

 

 

265,769

 

 

268,773

 

 

271,780

 

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts

 

71,765

 

 

71,721

 

 

71,678

 

 

71,635

 

 

71,593

 

Lease liability

 

10,311

 

 

8,655

 

 

9,067

 

 

10,591

 

 

11,120

 

Other liabilities

 

201,670

 

 

154,789

 

 

137,783

 

 

133,184

 

 

134,979

 

Total liabilities

 

11,390,800

 

 

11,194,476

 

 

11,349,484

 

 

11,540,577

 

 

11,566,254

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,106,588

 

 

1,161,957

 

 

1,218,025

 

 

1,319,112

 

 

1,333,076

 

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$

12,497,388

 

$

12,356,433

 

$

12,567,509

 

$

12,859,689

 

$

12,899,330

 



SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

20.04

 

$

21.00

 

$

22.03

 

$

23.80

 

$

23.88

 

Tangible book value per common share1

$

13.39

 

$

14.31

 

$

15.29

 

$

17.01

 

$

17.09

 

Ending number of common shares outstanding

 

55,232,434

 

 

55,335,703

 

 

55,278,785

 

 

55,434,910

 

 

55,826,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation.

 

 

 

 

 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans held for sale and portfolio

$

76,081

 

$

65,567

 

$

65,163

 

$

202,530

 

$

189,132

 

Interest on investment securities

 

18,249

 

 

16,671

 

 

12,239

 

 

49,852

 

 

31,894

 

Other interest income

 

1,085

 

 

358

 

 

462

 

 

1,720

 

 

857

 

Total interest income

$

95,415

 

$

82,596

 

$

77,864

 

$

254,102

 

$

221,883

 



INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

$

3,565

 

$

2,146

 

$

3,059

 

$

7,835

 

$

10,086

 

Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased

 

459

 

 

147

 

 

60

 

 

665

 

 

177

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

190

 

 

147

 

 

112

 

 

426

 

 

195

 

Interest on long-term debt

 

4,110

 

 

3,520

 

 

3,150

 

 

10,739

 

 

9,050

 

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trusts

 

786

 

 

708

 

 

728

 

 

2,148

 

 

2,185

 

Total interest expense

$

9,110

 

$

6,668

 

$

7,109

 

$

21,813

 

$

21,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

86,305

 

$

75,928

 

$

70,755

 

$

232,289

 

$

200,190

 

Provision for credit losses

 

2,364

 

 

1,653

 

 

(1,869

)

 

3,764

 

 

(10,365

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$

83,941

 

$

74,275

 

$

72,624

 

$

228,525

 

$

210,555

 


NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management fees

$

12,508

 

$

14,135

 

$

13,749

 

$

42,422

 

$

39,335

 

Fees for customer services

 

7,627

 

 

9,588

 

 

9,288

 

 

26,122

 

 

25,936

 

Payment technology solutions

 

5,080

 

 

4,888

 

 

4,620

 

 

15,045

 

 

13,771

 

Mortgage revenue

 

438

 

 

284

 

 

1,740

 

 

1,697

 

 

6,153

 

Income on bank owned life insurance

 

958

 

 

874

 

 

999

 

 

2,716

 

 

3,439

 

Net securities gains (losses)

 

4

 

 

(1,714

)

 

57

 

 

(2,324

)

 

2,596

 

Other noninterest income

 

4,318

 

 

2,964

 

 

2,806

 

 

12,046

 

 

6,485

 

Total noninterest income

$

30,933

 

$

31,019

 

$

33,259

 

$

97,724

 

$

97,715

 


NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries, wages, and employee benefits

$

39,762

 

$

38,110

 

$

41,949

 

$

117,226

 

$

107,222

 

Data processing expense

 

5,447

 

 

5,375

 

 

7,782

 

 

15,800

 

 

16,881

 

Net occupancy expense

 

4,705

 

 

4,720

 

 

4,797

 

 

14,492

 

 

13,606

 

Furniture and equipment expense

 

1,799

 

 

2,045

 

 

2,208

 

 

5,874

 

 

6,300

 

Professional fees

 

1,579

 

 

1,607

 

 

1,361

 

 

4,693

 

 

5,617

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,871

 

 

2,951

 

 

3,149

 

 

8,833

 

 

8,200

 

Interchange expense

 

1,574

 

 

1,487

 

 

1,434

 

 

4,606

 

 

4,360

 

Other operating expenses

 

12,999

 

 

12,797

 

 

10,807

 

 

38,680

 

 

28,425

 

Total noninterest expense

$

70,736

 

$

69,092

 

$

73,487

 

$

210,204

 

$

190,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

$

44,138

 

$

36,202

 

$

32,396

 

$

116,045

 

$

117,659

 

Income taxes

 

8,477

 

 

6,378

 

 

6,455

 

 

22,121

 

 

24,136

 

Net income

$

35,661

 

$

29,824

 

$

25,941

 

$

93,924

 

$

93,523

 


SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.64

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.46

 

$

1.70

 

$

1.69

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.64

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.46

 

$

1.67

 

$

1.67

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

55,349,547

 

 

55,421,887

 

 

56,227,816

 

 

55,399,424

 

 

55,256,348

 

Diluted average common shares outstanding

 

56,073,164

 

 

56,104,017

 

 

56,832,518

 

 

56,123,756

 

 

55,872,835

 


Balance Sheet Growth

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength. Total assets were $12.50 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.36 billion at June 30, 2022, and $12.90 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, portfolio loans were $7.67 billion, compared to $7.50 billion as of June 30, 2022, and $7.15 billion as of September 30, 2021. Amortized costs of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $1.4 million, $7.6 million, and $178.2 million are included in the September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, portfolio loan balances, respectively. During the third quarter of 2022, Busey Bank experienced another strong quarter of core loan1 growth of $178.5 million, consisting of growth in commercial balances3 of $116.4 million and growth in retail real estate and retail other balances of $62.1 million. Growth was principally driven by our Northern Illinois, Gateway, and Indiana service centers. As has been our practice, we remain steadfast in our disciplined underwriting.

Average portfolio loans were $7.62 billion for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.38 billion for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.13 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average balance of PPP loans for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $291.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 were $11.50 billion, compared to $11.45 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and $11.73 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits were $10.60 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.40 billion at June 30, 2022, and $10.82 billion at September 30, 2021. Fluctuations in deposit balances can be attributed to the retention of PPP loan funding in customer deposit accounts, the impacts of fiscal stimulus, inflation and related economic effects on our customers, as well as typical seasonality aspects within our portfolio, and other core deposit1 growth. The Company remains funded substantially through core deposits1 with significant market share in its primary markets. Core deposits1 accounted for 99.0% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022. Cost of deposits was 0.13% in the third quarter of 2022, which represents a 5 basis points increase from the second quarter of 2022. Excluding time deposits, the Company’s cost of deposits was 0.11% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.06% from June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be exceptionally strong. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $6.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $5.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and $6.4 million as of September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased to $16.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $17.5 million as of June 30, 2022, and $25.9 million as of September 30, 2021. Continued disciplined credit management resulted in non-performing loans as a percentage of portfolio loans of 0.22% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.23% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.36% as of September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2022 and 0.23% at September 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs totaled $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.18% at both September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2021. The allowance as a percentage of non-performing loans was 544.75% at September 30, 2022, compared to 507.36% at June 30, 2022, and 358.86% at September 30, 2021.

The Company maintains a well-diversified loan portfolio and, as a matter of policy and practice, limits concentration exposure in any particular loan segment.


ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

As of

 

 

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Total assets

$

12,497,388

 

$

12,356,433

 

$

12,567,509

 

$

12,859,689

 

$

12,899,330

 

Portfolio loans

 

7,670,114

 

 

7,497,778

 

 

7,272,873

 

 

7,188,998

 

 

7,150,635

 

Portfolio loans excluding amortized cost of PPP loans

 

7,668,688

 

 

7,490,162

 

 

7,241,104

 

 

7,114,040

 

 

6,972,404

 

Loans 30 – 89 days past due

 

6,307

 

 

5,157

 

 

3,916

 

 

6,261

 

 

6,446

 

Non-performing loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans

 

15,425

 

 

15,840

 

 

12,488

 

 

15,946

 

 

25,369

 

Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing

 

1,229

 

 

1,654

 

 

197

 

 

906

 

 

491

 

Non-performing loans

$

 

      16,654

 

$

 

      17,494

 

$

 

      12,685

 

$

 

      16,852

 

$

25,860

 

Non-performing loans, segregated by geography:

Illinois / Indiana

$

10,531

 

$

11,261

 

$

6,467

 

$

10,450

 

$

17,824

 

Missouri

 

5,008

 

 

5,259

 

 

5,263

 

 

5,349

 

 

6,736

 

Florida

 

1,115

 

 

974

 

 

955

 

 

1,053

 

 

1,300

 

Other non-performing assets

 

1,219

 

 

1,429

 

 

3,606

 

 

4,416

 

 

3,184

 

Non-performing assets

$

17,873

 

$

18,923

 

$

16,291

 

$

21,268

 

$

29,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

$

90,722

 

$

88,757

 

$

88,213

 

$

87,887

 

$

92,802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to portfolio loans

 

0.22

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.23

