First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.24

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 28th of July. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Busey's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Busey has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Busey's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 38%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.9% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 44%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

First Busey Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that First Busey has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Busey's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Busey's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Busey might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Busey that investors should take into consideration. Is First Busey not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

