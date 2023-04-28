First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.8 million or $1.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $2.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily due to an increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense.



Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Interest income increased $3.0 million when comparing the periods due to increases in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 2.68% for the first quarter of 2022 to 3.73% for the first quarter of 2023 and in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.10 billion for the first quarter of 2022 to $1.12 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the tax-equivalent yield was primarily due to an increase in the tax equivalent yield on loans to 5.40% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.43% for the same period in 2022. Interest expense increased $743,000 when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.13% for the first quarter of 2022 to 0.51% for the first quarter of 2023 partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $799.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $788.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the interest rate spread increased from 2.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to 3.22% for the same period in 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standard Board’s (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), as amended, and commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss model (“CECL”), under the modified retrospective method. The adoption replaced the allowance for loan losses with the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and replaced the related provision for loan losses with the provision for credit losses on loans on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an increase in the beginning ACL on loans of $561,000, increasing the ACL on loans as a percentage of loans receivable to 1.29% as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2022 prior to adoption. In addition, the Company established an ACL related to unfunded loan commitments of $131,000 upon adoption of CECL. The use of the modified retrospective method of adoption resulted in the Company recording a $529,000 reduction (net of tax) in retained earnings as of January 1, 2023.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for credit losses, the provision for credit losses increased from $175,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to $193,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $203,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $13,000 for the same period in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $156,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gains on the sale of loans and commission and fee income decreased $249,000 and $110,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by increases in ATM and debit card fees and unrealized gain on equity securities of $80,000 and $74,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $407,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and data processing expense of $295,000 and $162,000, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $104,000.

Income tax expense increased $369,000 for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in pre-tax net income. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 16.8% compared to 13.7% for the same period in 2022.

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $1.14 billion compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2022. Net loans receivable and investment securities increased $7.6 million and $9.3 million, respectively, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 while federal funds sold decreased $25.1 million during the same period. Deposits decreased $24.9 million from $1.06 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.04 billion at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2022 to $1.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The Bank currently has 18 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, OPERATING DATA 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 10,187 $ 7,205 Total interest expense 996 253 Net interest income 9,191 6,952 Provision for credit losses 193 175 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,998 6,777 Total non-interest income 1,991 2,147 Total non-interest expense 6,401 5,994 Income before income taxes 4,588 2,930 Income tax expense 769 400 Net income 3,819 2,530 Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 3 3 Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 3,816 $ 2,527 Net income per share attributable to First Capital, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 1.14 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 1.14 $ 0.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,353,623 3,350,745 Diluted 3,353,623 3,350,745 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Cash dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.34 % 0.88 % Return on average equity (annualized) (1) 17.34 % 9.23 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.38 % 2.59 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) 3.22 % 2.55 % Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) (1) 2.25 % 2.08 % March 31, December 31, BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,881 $ 66,298 Interest-bearing time deposits 3,676 3,677 Investment securities 477,090 467,819 Gross loans 572,899 564,730 Allowance for credit losses 7,323 6,772 Earning assets 1,062,183 1,073,150 Total assets 1,135,165 1,151,400 Deposits 1,035,450 1,060,396 Stockholders’ equity, net of noncontrolling interest 94,040 85,158 Non-performing assets (amortized cost basis): Nonaccrual loans 1,260 1,344 Accruing loans past due 90 days - 82 Foreclosed real estate - - Regulatory capital ratio (Bank only): Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2) 9.46 % 9.18 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Effective March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED): This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these “non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Return on average assets before annualization 0.34 % 0.22 % Annualization factor 4.00 4.00 Annualized return on average assets 1.34 % 0.88 % Return on average equity before annualization 4.33 % 2.31 % Annualization factor 4.00 4.00 Annualized return on average equity 17.34 % 9.23 % Net overhead expense as a % of average assets before annualization 0.56 % 0.52 % Annualization factor 4.00 4.00 Annualized net overhead expense as a % of average assets 2.25 % 2.08 %



