First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryan Thomas: Thank you, Aaron and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss First Commonwealth Financial Corporation's fourth quarter financial results. Participating on today's call will be Mike Price, President and CEO; and Jim Reske, Chief Financial Officer; Jane Grebenc, Bank President and Chief Revenue Officer; and pinch hitting for Brian Karrip this quarter will be our Deputy Chief Credit Officer, Brian Sohocki. As a reminder, a copy of yesterday's earnings release can be accessed by logging on to fcbanking.com and selecting the Investor Relations link at the top of the page. We've also included a slide presentation on our Investor Relations website with supplemental financial information that will be referenced during today's call.

Before we begin, I need to caution listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclaimer on Page 3 of the slide presentation for a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Today's call will also include non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of these measures can be found in the appendix of today's slide presentation. With that, I will turn it over to Mike.

Mike Price: Thanks Ryan. I will begin with some fourth quarter highlights. We are pleased with our fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.44 with a 1.56% core ROA, a 1.91% core pretax pre-provision ROA, and a 53% efficiency ratio. Average deposits for the quarter grew 1.6% annualized and loans grew at 2.8% annualized. The loan growth was decidedly commercial with equipment finance leading the way. Our margin fell to 3.65%, lower than we had expected, driven by our customers' expectations on deposit rates in our markets. While we are always focused on deposit acquisition, we're just as focused on deposit retention. Still, our quarter-end cost deposits at 1.65% and remains strong relative to peers and the quarter-over-quarter increase in the cost of deposits slowed each quarter of 2024.

We had a constructive credit quarter with a $1.9 million release of reserves due in part to improvement in qualitative reserves and release of unfunded reserves. Net charge-offs totaled $16.3 million, however, all but $4.4 million had earmarked specific reserves that had been previously provided for. A good portion of the charge-offs were former Centric loans, stemming from our acquisition, which closed on January 31st, 2023. Essentially, our reserve levels ended the year roughly where they began in January of 2023 at 1.31% of total loans. Our non-performing loans fell $8.5 million to $39.5 million or 44 basis points of total loans and are back to where we started the year. With 2023 behind us, let me turn some time now over for year-over-year highlights.

We made $1.70 in core earnings per share, backing out merger-related items with a core ROA of 1.56%, a 2% core pre-tax pre-provision ROA a net interest margin of 3.81% and a 52.91% efficiency ratio. Tailwinds included well-controlled credit expense or organic deposit and loan growth, a bigger balance sheet due to the Centric acquisition, and higher interest rates. The latter three tailwinds drove a 24% or $73.6 million increase in net interest income to $386.9 million for the year. Headwinds included markedly higher deposit rates for the year and flat fee income. As we reflect on the year, we had good expense control and drove some additional cost savings through acquisition, which also helped operating leverage. We grew average deposits for the year at 12.5% and loans at 17.6%.

Excluding acquired Centric deposit and loans, Loans grew at 5.5% and deposits grew at 7.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Like many in our industry, our checking and basic savings balances fell, the growth in higher cost money market and CD balances more than offset the downdraft. However, the lower cost accounts did not attrite in number nor did the mix of deposits change meaningfully between the consumer business and public funds categories. Also, our business deposits outperformed our expectations. In our regional approach to deposit gathering and lending, we had a good year and carry momentum into 2024 in our three largest regions. Importantly, we navigated our sixth M&A opportunity, which we now call the capital region and are excited about what lies ahead for this market.

As we look through the year and into 2025 thematically, we will wake up every day and think about live the mission every day at all levels of the organization, grow our deposit funding and lending businesses commensurately and at the appropriate spread, improve in every region, line of business and support unit every year, become digital in every facet of our business, continue to invigorate talent, leadership and culture. and remain focused on operating leverage and efficiency. We had a strong 2023. We'll continue to build on that success in a few important areas. Three of our regions are performing very well. The three other regions are just beginning to find their stride. Also, as the employment market has cooled some, we are continuing to attract some very talented bankers for key positions.

Given our talent offerings and leadership, we can grow C&I relationships. We've built solid offerings in our fee businesses and can create partner introductions. And lastly, our business mix drifted towards commercial banking this past year and we can do an even better job of gathering deposits in getting appropriately compensated for lending activities. The list could be longer, but the point is that effectiveness in the trenches with our core banking is really all about will in execution, and we're enthused about the opportunity in front of us. Lastly, we continue to build out our core digital capabilities to include back-office efficiencies and customer-focused online and mobile banking enhancements for both consumers and businesses. In 2024, we will allow customers to aggregate their third-party bank accounts on the summary view within their first Commonwealth online banking profile.

This complete view of finances across institutions supports our core mission of helping our customers improve their financial lives. And with that, I'll turn it over to Jim.

Jim Reske: Thanks Mike. Mike has already provided an overview of the year and a few financial highlights for the fourth quarter. So, I'll just try to drill down into some detail on the margin and try to provide some additional guidance for you. Net interest income was down $2 million from last quarter, but our net interest margin or NIM came in at 3.65%, which compares quite favorably to peers. Looking back at the quarter, loan yields actually performed quite well and in line with expectations. New loans came on the books at 7.80%, which was 162 basis points higher than the loans that ran off. That increased loan yields by 10 basis points over last quarter, but that wasn't enough to offset a 24 basis point increase in the cost of funds.

The increase in deposit costs was mostly due to continued movement of customer deposit balances into higher-yielding money market and CD accounts. The good news is that the pace of increases in the cost of funds continues to slow down. The 24 basis point increase in the cost of funds in the fourth quarter is lower than the 32 basis points increase in the last quarter, which is lower than the 48 basis point increase in the second quarter and the 51 basis point increase in the first quarter. We expect that slowdown to continue. And even with last quarter's increase in the cost of deposits, our total cost of deposits in the fourth quarter was 1.65% and our total cost of funds was 1.94%, still in inviable position amongst our peers and a source of competitive advantage for us.

Our cumulative through-the-cycle beta to this point is only 36% in part because we started this cycle with a total cost of deposits of only four basis points. To sum up, we believe that our net interest margin has been holding up well and that our margin will come through the cycle in a strong competitive position. Looking ahead to the first half of 2024, the continued upward repricing of the loan portfolio is expected to roughly match the increase in the bank's cost of funds. Even so, we expect net interest income to improve year-over-year compared to 2023. We would caution, however, that we expect a wider range of potential margin outcomes than usual due to the unpredictability of both rate movements and deposit behavior. Fee income was off by about $0.5 million from last quarter, mostly due to mortgage gain on sale income that was down by about that much, along with trust income that was down by about $400,000 due to tax receipts last quarter.

These were offset by SBA gains that were up by about $600,000 from last quarter. We expect fee income in the first quarter to be in line with the fourth quarter and for the year 2024, we would expect fee income to be roughly equal to 2023 as growth in SBA and other sources offsets the impact of losing approximately $6.2 million of interchange income due to the Durbin Amendment. As I mentioned, net interest income was down $2 million from last quarter, but that was neatly offset by a $2.2 million decline in expenses. The improvement in NIE was driven by a $1.2 million positive variance in the Pennsylvania share tax for the reversal of an over accrual of taxes we had accrued for the Centric acquisition. Our advertising spend was also down from last quarter by $472,000, but that's mostly just timing.

We did, however, experience a $308,000 positive year-end adjustment to BOLI due to higher discount rates. In sum, we expect non-interest expense to run at about $68 million to $69 million a quarter in 2024, which is in line with consensus estimates. We provided some information on credit and charge-offs in the earnings release, but I wanted to provide some additional color on the call. We had $16.3 million in total net charge-offs $12 million of which have been provided for in prior periods. Of the total net charge-off amount of $16.3 million, $8.3 million was from loans acquired in our last acquisition and that group of loans had specific reserves from prior periods of $8 million, not the $6 million figure shown in the earnings release. The $16.3 million net charge-off total also included a $4.3 million charge-off of an individual commercial real estate credit, which is not an acquired loan and that loan had a $4.1 million specific reserve from prior periods.

Of our total $39.5 million of non-performing loans on the balance sheet, $14.6 million are acquired loans and those acquired loans at $4.6 million of specific reserves held against them. In fact, that $4.6 million of specific reserves represent the lion's share of the $5 million of specific reserves left in the entire bank. We thought this additional detail might be helpful because charge-offs were elevated this quarter. However, given our business mix, our long-term view of a "normalized" net charge-off rate of around 20 to 25 basis points hasn't changed. Turning to the balance sheet. Loan growth was augmented by securities purchases in the quarter, which brought up the yield on the securities portfolio. You may recall that we've been holding excess liquidity since the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in March, at which time we borrowed $250 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank and part -- in cash.

We deployed some of that liquidity into securities in the third quarter and the rest of it in the fourth quarter and yield a little over 6%, Fortunately for us, just before yields started to fall. Capital grew by $73.7 million in the quarter as AOCI improved by $42.3 million in the quarter, and we retained $31.4 million in earnings after dividends and some buyback activity. We only bought back $978,000 in stock in the quarter, buying whenever our stock price dipped below $12.50. The combination of the strong capital growth and moderate balance sheet growth had a positive impact on capital ratios. Our tangible common equity ratio grew from 7.7% to 8.4%, while our CET1 ratio grew from 10.9% to 11.2%. Perhaps more importantly, tangible book value per share improved by 9% from $8.35 a share last quarter to $9.09 per share this quarter.

And with that, we'll take any questions you may have. Operator, questions.

