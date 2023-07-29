First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.125

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) will pay a dividend of $0.125 on the 18th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

First Commonwealth Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

First Commonwealth Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on First Commonwealth Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Commonwealth Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that First Commonwealth Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like First Commonwealth Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

