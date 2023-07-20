First Financial (FFIN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) reported revenue of $128.76 million, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 44.74% versus 45.85% estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 3.29% compared to the 3.26% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income : $95.87 million compared to the $95.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $98.82 million compared to the $98.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Noninterest Income: $29.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for First Financial here>>>



Shares of First Financial have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research