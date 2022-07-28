U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.8 million or $0.31 per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

First Financial Northwest, Inc.
·30 min read
  • FFNW
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
First Financial Northwest, Inc.

RENTON, Wash., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $3.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $6.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2021.

The difference in the provision for loan losses was the primary contributor to the change in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a result of the quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, the Company did not record a provision or recognize a recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $500,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The recapture in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the net impact of changes in the loan portfolio mix, loan downgrades and changes in impairment status.

“Our one-to-four family residential lending team carried their momentum from the first quarter well into the second quarter of the year,” stated Joseph W. Kiley, III, President and CEO. “The purchase housing market remained robust in our markets during the quarter, and I am very pleased one-to-four family residential balances grew by $24.5 million in the quarter, bringing year-to-date growth to $51.6 million in that portfolio,” continued Kiley.

“During the quarter, we also increased our portfolio of investment securities, predominantly consisting of short-term U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities,” continued Kiley. “To accommodate our balance sheet growth, we acquired brokered deposits, as we’ve done in the past when those rates and terms were deemed most appropriate to satisfy our funding needs,” continued Kiley. “Finally, I am also pleased to see continued growth in our balances of demand deposits which increased by $4.9 million during the quarter,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • Net loans receivable remained stable at $1.12 billion at June 30, 2022, as new loan originations kept pace with loan repayments, including reductions in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances.

  • Total deposits increased $39.4 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022, as the Bank utilized brokered deposits to offset the reduction in money market and retail certificates of deposits and fund growth in the quarter.

  • The Company’s book value per share decreased to $17.26 at June 30, 2022, compared to $17.32 at March 31, 2022, and $16.75 at June 30, 2021.

  • The Company repurchased 16,927 shares at an average price of $16.65 per share under its current board-authorized share repurchase plan.

  • The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share to shareholders.

  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at June 30, 2022, were 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.5% and 15.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 10.2% and 15.7%, respectively at June 30, 2021.

  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”), the Bank did not record a provision or recognize a recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021. The $53.3 million increase in brokered deposits more than offset the $13.9 million decrease in retail deposits, led by reductions in money market balances and retail certificates of deposits in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Management continues to consider multiple alternatives to increase deposits to fund its anticipated asset growth in addition to its efforts through its branch network, including wholesale markets, brokered deposits, and the national deposit market. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, brokered deposits were deemed to be the most appropriate source of supplemental funds based on the rates and terms available compared to other sources.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

Three
Month
Change

 

One
Year
Change

Deposits:

(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

127,808

 

$

130,596

 

$

111,240

 

$

(2,788

)

 

$

16,568

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

107,478

 

 

99,794

 

 

110,338

 

 

7,684

 

 

 

(2,860

)

Savings

 

23,525

 

 

23,441

 

 

21,281

 

 

84

 

 

 

2,244

 

Money market

 

596,515

 

 

609,080

 

 

552,964

 

 

(12,565

)

 

 

43,551

 

Certificates of deposit, retail

 

270,866

 

 

277,190

 

 

338,479

 

 

(6,324

)

 

 

(67,613

)

Brokered deposits

 

53,277

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

53,277

 

 

 

53,277

 

Total deposits

$

1,179,469

 

$

1,140,101

 

$

1,134,302

 

$

39,368

 

 

$

45,167

 

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2022

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

Interest-bearing demand

Savings

Money market

Certificates of deposit, retail

Brokered deposits

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

King County

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renton

$

37,688

$

43,985

$

15,160

$

311,528

$

225,799

$

-

$

634,160

Landing

 

4,925

 

2,504

 

178

 

21,802

 

2,988

 

-

 

32,397

Woodinville

 

3,235

 

7,776

 

1,141

 

19,202

 

5,167

 

-

 

36,521

Bothell

 

3,734

 

1,258

 

63

 

7,286

 

1,488

 

-

 

13,829

Crossroads

 

16,004

 

4,930

 

356

 

52,277

 

5,896

 

-

 

79,463

Kent

 

5,834

 

11,353

 

18

 

17,459

 

716

 

-

 

35,380

Kirkland

 

9,332

 

319

 

22

 

7,299

 

25

 

-

 

16,997

Issaquah

 

4,541

 

1,265

 

62

 

7,033

 

406

 

-

 

13,307

Total King County

 

85,293

 

73,390

 

17,000

 

443,886

 

242,485

 

-

 

862,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snohomish County

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mill Creek

 

6,290

 

3,445

 

837

 

21,716

 

6,082

 

-

 

38,370

Edmonds

 

19,892

 

13,627

 

1,060

 

39,220

 

8,714

 

-

 

82,513

Clearview

 

6,307

 

4,650

 

1,364

 

26,613

 

1,526

 

-

 

40,460

Lake Stevens

 

4,631

 

7,241

 

1,554

 

34,406

 

5,018

 

-

 

52,850

Smokey Point

 

3,252

 

4,501

 

1,581

 

24,917

 

6,735

 

-

 

40,986

Total Snohomish County

 

40,372

 

33,464

 

6,396

 

146,872

 

28,075

 

-

 

255,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pierce County

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

University Place

 

1,032

 

95

 

2

 

4,052

 

306

 

-

 

5,487

Gig Harbor

 

1,111

 

529

 

127

 

1,705

 

-

 

-

 

3,472

Total Pierce County

 

2,143

 

624

 

129

 

5,757

 

306

 

-

 

8,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered deposits

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

53,277

 

53,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

127,808

$

107,478

$

23,525

$

596,515

$

270,866

$

53,277

$

1,179,469


March 31, 2022

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

Interest-bearing demand

Savings

Money market

Certificates of deposit, retail

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

King County

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renton

$

41,009

$

46,467

$

15,242

$

327,054

$

236,637

$

666,409

Landing

 

5,105

 

2,328

 

182

 

23,720

 

3,297

 

34,632

Woodinville

 

3,379

 

6,863

 

1,004

 

18,426

 

4,706

 

34,378

Bothell

 

3,301

 

1,359

 

65

 

8,274

 

1,164

 

14,163

Crossroads

 

19,127

 

6,449

 

58

 

53,827

 

4,638

 

84,099

Kent

 

6,706

 

8,077

 

27

 

15,927

 

273

 

31,010

Kirkland

 

7,587

 

358

 

19

 

8,114

 

25

 

16,103

Issaquah

 

2,865

 

371

 

25

 

3,759

 

200

 

7,220

Total King County

 

89,079

 

72,272

 

16,622

 

459,101

 

250,940

 

888,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Snohomish County

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mill Creek

 

6,479

 

2,515

 

1,144

 

20,807

 

6,769

 

37,714

Edmonds

 

20,054

 

7,814

 

913

 

41,399

 

8,332

 

78,512

Clearview

 

5,781

 

4,598

 

1,348

 

25,563

 

1,242

 

38,532

Lake Stevens

 

4,176

 

7,163

 

1,684

 

30,239

 

4,504

 

47,766

Smokey Point

 

3,199

 

4,827

 

1,676

 

27,809

 

5,393

 

42,904

Total Snohomish County

 

39,689

 

26,917

 

6,765

 

145,817

 

26,240

 

245,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pierce County

 

 

 

 

 

 

University Place

 

1,345

 

59

 

22

 

2,541

 

10

 

3,977

Gig Harbor

 

483

 

546

 

32

 

1,621

 

-

 

2,682

Total Pierce County

 

1,828

 

605

 

54

 

4,162

 

10

 

6,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

130,596

$

99,794

$

23,441

$

609,080

$

277,190

$

1,140,101

Net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family residential loans, business, and classic, collectible and other auto loans largely kept pace with loan repayments in the quarter, including PPP loan repayments and forgiveness. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion for both the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $1.09 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The ALLL represented 1.33% of total loans receivable at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to 1.35% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2021.

There were no nonperforming loans at both June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021. The collateral for the single nonperforming consumer loan of $179,000 at March 31, 2022, was repossessed and sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, contributing to net loan charge-offs totaling $34,000. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $454,000 at June 30, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

 

Jun 30,

 

Mar 31,

 

Jun 30,

 

Three
Month

 

One
Year

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Change

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

$

 

$

179

 

$

 

$

(179

)

 

$

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

 

179

 

 

 

(179

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OREO

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

 

 

(454

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets(1)

$

 

$

179

 

$

454

 

$

(179

)

 

$

(454

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

0.00%

 

0.01%

 

0.03%

 

 

 

 

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2022.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $2.1 million at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $3.6 million at June 30, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.

Net interest income totaled $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to higher interest income on investment securities and loans, including fees, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the increase in market interest rates as a result of the recent increases to the targeted federal funds rate.

Total interest income was $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to an improvement in average loan yields to 4.41% from 4.36% in the prior quarter. The decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2021, is primarily due to a decline in average loan yields to 4.41% from 4.64%, partially offset by an $18.7 million increase in the average balance of investment securities and an increase in yields on investment securities to 2.33% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in average loan yields as compared to the same quarter last year was primarily due to the decline in the acceleration of the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to reduced loan repayments from PPP loan forgiveness.

Total interest expense was $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market balances and the renewed use of brokered deposits in the quarter to fund asset growth. This was partially offset by the continued repricing in particular, during the beginning of the quarter prior to the recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate of maturing certificates of deposit to lower interest rates combined with a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. As of June 30, 2022, there were approximately $130.0 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average rate of 1.05% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $107.0 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average rate of 1.70%. Advances from the FHLB were $95.0 million at both June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, compared to $120.0 million at June 30, 2021. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 53 months and a weighted average fixed rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 1.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, is due to several factors, primarily a 14-basis point improvement in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 4.04% from 3.90%, partially offset by a five-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.56%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was due primarily to the 21-basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.61% from 0.82%, partially offset by a two-basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.04% from 4.06%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $961,000, compared to $789,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $973,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to higher loan related fees, including a $127,000 increase in prepayment penalties, and to a lesser extent higher deposit related fees and wealth management revenue, partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to $279,000 in higher professional fees primarily relating to regulatory examination fees and fees paid to recruit employees, and a $217,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits as 25 open positions were filled during the quarter and incentive commissions were higher, primarily due to the increase in one-to-four family loan originations. Other general and administrative expense was also higher due to expenses relating to our annual meeting of shareholders, with postage and shareholder related expenses increasing by $71,000 compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of $23,000 in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

Three
Month
Change

 

One
Year
Change

Cash on hand and in banks

$

9,458

 

 

$

7,979

 

 

$

7,518

 

 

18.5

%

 

25.8

%

Interest-earning deposits with banks

 

26,194

 

 

 

19,633

 

 

 

72,045

 

 

33.4

 

 

(63.6

)

Investments available-for-sale, at fair value

 

210,826

 

 

 

180,212

 

 

 

187,873

 

 

17.0

 

 

12.2

 

Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

2,432

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

2,419

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.5

 

Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,125, $15,159, and $14,878 respectively

 

1,119,795

 

 

 

1,121,382

 

 

 

1,081,640

 

 

(0.1

)

 

3.5

 

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

 

5,512

 

 

 

5,512

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

0.0

 

 

(14.7

)

Accrued interest receivable

 

5,738

 

 

 

5,590

 

 

 

5,498

 

 

2.6

 

 

4.4

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

1,840

 

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

688

 

 

72.1

 

 

167.4

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

454

 

 

n/a

 

 

(100.0

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

21,855

 

 

 

22,254

 

 

 

22,567

 

 

(1.8

)

 

(3.2

)

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net

 

35,819

 

 

 

35,552

 

 

 

35,536

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

10,493

 

 

 

8,451

 

 

 

2,332

 

 

24.2

 

 

350.0

 

Right of use asset ("ROU"), net

 

3,301

 

 

 

3,455

 

 

 

4,025

 

 

(4.5

)

 

(18.0

)

Goodwill

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

0.0

 

 

0.0

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

616

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

754

 

 

(5.2

)

 

(18.3

)

Total assets

$

1,454,768

 

 

$

1,415,054

 

 

$

1,430,703

 

 

2.8

%

 

1.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

127,808

 

 

$

130,596

 

 

$

111,240

 

 

(2.1

)%

 

14.9

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,051,661

 

 

 

1,009,505

 

 

 

1,023,062

 

 

4.2

 

 

2.8

 

Total deposits

 

1,179,469

 

 

 

1,140,101

 

 

 

1,134,302

 

 

3.5

 

 

4.0

 

Advances from the FHLB

 

95,000

 

 

 

95,000

 

 

 

120,000

 

 

0.0

 

 

(20.8

)

Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

2,670

 

 

 

5,299

 

 

 

2,616

 

 

(49.6

)

 

2.1

 

Lease liability, net

 

3,482

 

 

 

3,617

 

 

 

4,176

 

 

(3.7

)

 

(16.6

)

Accrued interest payable

 

115

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

193

 

 

2.7

 

 

(40.4

)

Other liabilities

 

17,136

 

 

 

13,168

 

 

 

7,795

 

 

30.1

 

 

119.8

 

Total liabilities

 

1,297,872

 

 

 

1,257,297

 

 

 

1,269,082

 

 

3.2

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,091,533 shares at June 30, 2022,
9,107,977 shares at March 31, 2022, and 9,651,180 shares at June 30, 2021

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

97

 

 

0.0

 

 

(6.2

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

71,835

 

 

 

71,780

 

 

 

80,770

 

 

0.1

 

 

(11.1

)

Retained earnings

 

90,066

 

 

 

88,339

 

 

 

82,224

 

 

2.0

 

 

9.5

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

 

(4,814

)

 

 

(1,889

)

 

 

(59

)

 

154.8

 

 

8,059.3

 

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares

 

(282

)

 

 

(564

)

 

 

(1,411

)

 

(50.0

)

 

(80.0

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

156,896

 

 

 

157,757

 

 

 

161,621

 

 

(0.5

)

 

(2.9

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,454,768

 

 

$

1,415,054

 

 

$

1,430,703

 

 

2.8

%

 

1.7

%



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2021

 

Three
Month
Change

 

One
Year
Change

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

12,273

 

$

12,001

 

 

$

12,641

 

 

2.3

%

 

(2.9

)%

Investment securities

 

1,156

 

 

831

 

 

 

854

 

 

39.1

 

 

35.4

 

Interest-earning deposits with banks

 

37

 

 

19

 

 

 

16

 

 

94.7

 

 

117.6

 

Dividends on FHLB Stock

 

71

 

 

74

 

 

 

83

 

 

(4.1

)

 

(14.5

)

Total interest income

 

13,537

 

 

12,925

 

 

 

13,594

 

 

4.7

 

 

(0.4

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

1,398

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

1,915

 

 

11.2

 

 

(27.0

)

Other borrowings

 

315

 

 

300

 

 

 

413

 

 

5.0

 

 

(23.7

)

Total interest expense

 

1,713

 

 

1,557

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

10.0

 

 

(26.4

)

Net interest income

 

11,824

 

 

11,368

 

 

 

11,266

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.9

 

Recapture of provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

(500

)

 

 

(700

)

 

(100.0

)

 

(100.0

)

Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses

 

11,824

 

 

11,868

 

 

 

11,966

 

 

(0.4

)

 

(1.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOLI income

 

251

 

 

288

 

 

 

246

 

 

(12.8

)

 

2.0

 

Wealth management revenue

 

104

 

 

82

 

 

 

167

 

 

26.8

 

 

(37.7

)

Deposit related fees

 

246

 

 

215

 

 

 

227

 

 

14.4

 

 

8.4

 

Loan related fees

 

354

 

 

199

 

 

 

281

 

 

77.9

 

 

26.0

 

Other

 

6

 

 

5

 

 

 

52

 

 

20.0

 

 

(88.2

)

Total noninterest income

 

961

 

 

789

 

 

 

973

 

 

21.8

 

 

(1.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,478

 

 

5,261

 

 

 

5,062

 

 

4.1

 

 

8.2

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,205

 

 

1,228

 

 

 

1,187

 

 

(1.9

)

 

1.5

 

Professional fees

 

731

 

 

452

 

 

 

389

 

 

61.7

 

 

87.9

 

Data processing

 

692

 

 

677

 

 

 

680

 

 

2.2

 

 

1.8

 

Regulatory assessments

 

90

 

 

101

 

 

 

113

 

 

(10.9

)

 

(20.4

)

Insurance and bond premiums

 

113

 

 

129

 

 

 

111

 

 

(12.4

)

 

1.8

 

Marketing

 

96

 

 

37

 

 

 

23

 

 

159.5

 

 

317.4

 

Other general and administrative

 

880

 

 

741

 

 

 

625

 

 

18.8

 

 

40.8

 

Total noninterest expense

 

9,285

 

 

8,626

 

 

 

8,190

 

 

7.6

 

 

13.4

 

Income before federal income tax provision

 

3,500

 

 

4,031

 

 

 

4,749

 

 

(13.2

)

 

(26.3

)

Federal income tax provision

 

692

 

 

771

 

 

 

939

 

 

(10.2

)

 

(26.3

)

Net income

$

2,808

 

$

3,260

 

 

$

3,810

 

 

(13.9

)%

 

(26.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.31

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.31

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

8,982,969

 

 

8,987,482

 

 

 

9,434,004

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

 

9,085,913

 

 

9,117,432

 

 

 

9,528,623

 

 

 

 

 



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

One
Year
Change

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

24,274

 

 

$

25,265

 

 

(3.9

)%

Investment securities

 

1,987

 

 

 

1,602

 

 

24.0

 

Interest-earning deposits with banks

 

56

 

 

 

28

 

 

93.1

 

Dividends on FHLB Stock

 

145

 

 

 

162

 

 

(10.5

)

Total interest income

 

26,462

 

 

 

27,057

 

 

(2.2

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

2,655

 

 

 

4,213

 

 

(37.0

)

Other borrowings

 

615

 

 

 

832

 

 

(26.1

)

Total interest expense

 

3,270

 

 

 

5,045

 

 

(35.2

)

Net interest income

 

23,192

 

 

 

22,012

 

 

5.4

 

Recapture of provision for loan losses

 

(500

)

 

 

(400

)

 

25.0

 

Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses

 

23,692

 

 

 

22,412

 

 

5.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

BOLI income

 

539

 

 

 

515

 

 

4.7

 

Wealth management revenue

 

187

 

 

 

327

 

 

(42.8

)

Deposit related fees

 

460

 

 

 

426

 

 

8.0

 

Loan related fees

 

553

 

 

 

413

 

 

33.9

 

Other

 

11

 

 

 

56

 

 

(80.0

)

Total noninterest income

 

1,750

 

 

 

1,737

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

10,738

 

 

 

10,007

 

 

7.3

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

2,433

 

 

 

2,286

 

 

6.4

 

Professional fees

 

1,183

 

 

 

921

 

 

28.4

 

Data processing

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,377

 

 

(0.6

)

Regulatory assessments

 

191

 

 

 

235

 

 

(18.7

)

Insurance and bond premiums

 

242

 

 

 

235

 

 

3.0

 

Marketing

 

133

 

 

 

53

 

 

150.9

 

Other general and administrative

 

1,622

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

34.6

 

Total noninterest expense

 

17,911

 

 

 

16,319

 

 

9.8

 

Income before federal income tax provision

 

7,531

 

 

 

7,830

 

 

(3.8

)

Federal income tax provision

 

1,463

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

(3.9

)

Net income

$

6,068

 

 

$

6,307

 

 

(3.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

8,985,213

 

 

 

9,461,876

 

 

 

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

 

9,100,079

 

 

 

9,546,784

 

 

 

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

 

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

 

Amount

 

Percent

 

Amount

 

Percent

 

Amount

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Micro-unit apartments

$

-

 

 

0.0

%

 

$

-

 

 

0.0

%

 

$

11,652

 

 

1.1

%

Other multifamily

 

135,961

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

152,855

 

 

13.4

 

 

 

131,229

 

 

11.9

 

Total multifamily residential

 

135,961

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

152,855

 

 

13.4

 

 

 

142,881

 

 

13.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office

 

84,905

 

 

7.5

 

 

 

87,394

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

83,120

 

 

7.6

 

Retail

 

138,892

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

142,725

 

 

12.6

 

 

 

103,175

 

 

9.4

 

Mobile home park

 

22,387

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

20,409

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

26,894

 

 

2.4

 

Hotel / motel

 

57,285

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

58,406

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

65,446

 

 

6.0

 

Nursing Home

 

12,535

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

12,622

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

12,818

 

 

1.2

 

Warehouse

 

18,943

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

21,103

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

17,217

 

 

1.6

 

Storage

 

34,261

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

34,442

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

33,332

 

 

3.0

 

Other non-residential

 

43,485

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

39,887

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

28,704

 

 

2.5

 

Total non-residential

 

412,693

 

 

36.3

 

 

 

416,988

 

 

36.7

 

 

 

370,706

 

 

33.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction/land:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family residential

 

34,932

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

35,953

 

 

3.2

 

 

 

36,123

 

 

3.3

 

Multifamily

 

15,500

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

17,196

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

56,090

 

 

5.1

 

Commercial

 

-

 

 

0.0

 

 

 

6,189

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

6,056

 

 

0.6

 

Land development

 

13,915

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

15,359

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

6,653

 

 

0.6

 

Total construction/land

 

64,347

 

 

5.7

 

 

 

74,697

 

 

6.6

 

 

 

104,922

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Permanent owner occupied

 

212,364

 

 

18.7

 

 

 

197,447

 

 

17.4

 

 

 

191,906

 

 

17.5

 

Permanent non-owner occupied

 

224,390

 

 

19.8

 

 

 

214,784

 

 

18.9

 

 

 

179,029

 

 

16.3

 

Total one-to-four family residential

 

436,754

 

 

38.5

 

 

 

412,231

 

 

36.3

 

 

 

370,935

 

 

33.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aircraft

 

3,130

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

4,647

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

9,315

 

 

0.8

 

Small Business Administration ("SBA")

 

532

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

816

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

884

 

 

0.1

 

Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")

 

1,528

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

5,181

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

30,823

 

 

2.8

 

Other business

 

28,502

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

19,902

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

26,409

 

 

2.4

 

Total business

 

33,692

 

 

3.0

 

 

 

30,546

 

 

2.7

 

 

 

67,431

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Classic, collectible and other auto

 

42,009

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

38,781

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

30,593

 

 

2.8

 

Other consumer

 

9,594

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

10,650

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

10,752

 

 

1.0

 

Total consumer

 

51,603

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

49,431

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

41,345

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

1,135,050

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

1,136,748

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

1,098,220

 

 

100.0

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred loan fees, net

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

1,702

 

 

 

ALLL

 

15,125

 

 

 

 

 

15,159

 

 

 

 

 

14,878

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net

$

1,119,795

 

 

 

 

$

1,121,382

 

 

 

 

$

1,081,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Concentrations of credit:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction loans as % of total capital

 

45.2

%

 

 

 

 

51.9

%

 

 

 

 

69.3

%

 

 

Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital

 

360.0

%

 

 

 

 

379.6

%

 

 

 

 

384.4

%

 

 

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 

Jun 30,

 

Mar 31

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Performance Ratios:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

1.07

%

Return on equity

 

7.11

 

 

 

8.33

 

 

 

6.79

 

 

 

7.84

 

 

 

9.54

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

38.51

 

 

 

33.20

 

 

 

36.67

 

 

 

32.35

 

 

 

27.50

 

Equity-to-assets ratio

 

10.78

 

 

 

11.15

 

 

 

11.07

 

 

 

11.21

 

 

 

11.30

 

Tangible equity ratio(2)

 

10.69

 

 

 

11.05

 

 

 

10.97

 

 

 

11.11

 

 

 

11.19

 

Net interest margin

 

3.53

 

 

 

3.43

 

 

 

3.40

 

 

 

3.33

 

 

 

3.36

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

120.21

 

 

 

119.59

 

 

 

119.08

 

 

 

119.35

 

 

 

117.99

 

Efficiency ratio

 

72.62

 

 

 

70.96

 

 

 

68.62

 

 

 

67.26

 

 

 

66.92

 

Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets

 

2.60

 

 

 

2.46

 

 

 

2.42

 

 

 

2.30

 

 

 

2.31

 

Book value per common share

$

17.26

 

 

$

17.32

 

 

$

17.30

 

 

$

17.03

 

 

$

16.75

 

Tangible book value per share(2)

 

17.09

 

 

 

17.15

 

 

 

17.13

 

 

 

16.86

 

 

 

16.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

10.53

%

 

 

10.51

%

 

 

10.34

%

 

 

10.19

%

 

 

10.15

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

14.22

 

 

 

14.08

 

 

 

14.23

 

 

 

14.25

 

 

 

14.45

 

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

14.22

 

 

 

14.08

 

 

 

14.23

 

 

 

14.25

 

 

 

14.45

 

Total capital ratio

 

15.47

 

 

 

15.33

 

 

 

15.48

 

 

 

15.50

 

 

 

15.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.03

 

ALLL as a percent of total loans

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

1.35

 

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net

 

0.00

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALLL, beginning of the quarter

$

15,159

 

 

$

15,657

 

 

$

15,057

 

 

$

14,878

 

 

$

15,502

 

(Recapture of provision) provision

 

-

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

600

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

(700

)

Charge-offs

 

(37

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Recoveries

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

76

 

ALLL, end of the quarter

$

15,125

 

 

$

15,159

 

 

$

15,657

 

 

$

15,057

 

 

$

14,878

 

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

Jun 30,

 

Mar 31,

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Yields and Costs:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on loans

 

4.41

%

 

 

4.36

%

 

 

4.44

%

 

 

4.54

%

 

 

4.64

%

Yield on investment securities

 

2.33

 

 

 

1.96

 

 

 

1.79

 

 

 

1.73

 

 

 

1.90

 

Yield on interest-earning deposits

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.10

 

Yield on FHLB stock

 

4.82

 

 

 

5.49

 

 

 

5.89

 

 

 

5.15

 

 

 

5.13

 

Yield on interest-earning assets

 

4.04

%

 

 

3.90

%

 

 

3.91

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.75

%

Cost of borrowings

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.42

 

 

 

1.37

 

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.71

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of total deposits

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.68

%

Cost of funds

 

0.55

 

 

 

0.51

 

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

1,117,079

 

 

$

1,115,428

 

 

$

1,108,836

 

 

$

1,094,124

 

 

$

1,092,710

 

Investment securities

 

198,819

 

 

 

171,685

 

 

 

178,500

 

 

 

187,261

 

 

 

180,128

 

Interest-earning deposits

 

22,010

 

 

 

49,857

 

 

 

56,800

 

 

 

68,618

 

 

 

64,035

 

FHLB stock

 

5,905

 

 

 

5,467

 

 

 

5,726

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

 

6,485

 

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,343,813

 

 

$

1,342,437

 

 

$

1,349,862

 

 

$

1,356,468

 

 

$

1,343,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,013,080

 

 

$

1,027,507

 

 

$

1,032,090

 

 

$

1,016,540

 

 

$

1,018,083

 

Borrowings

 

104,835

 

 

 

95,000

 

 

 

101,522

 

 

 

120,000

 

 

 

120,494

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,117,915

 

 

 

1,122,507

 

 

 

1,133,612

 

 

 

1,136,540

 

 

 

1,138,577

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

131,415

 

 

 

122,175

 

 

 

119,142

 

 

 

121,256

 

 

 

110,207

 

Total deposits and borrowings

$

1,249,330

 

 

$

1,244,682

 

 

$

1,252,754

 

 

$

1,257,796

 

 

$

1,248,784

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

1,431,003

 

 

$

1,424,054

 

 

$

1,430,199

 

 

$

1,436,801

 

 

$

1,424,126

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

158,349

 

 

 

158,756

 

 

 

160,183

 

 

 

161,892

 

 

 

160,189

 

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Jun 30, 2022

 

 

 

Mar 31, 2022

 

 

 

Dec 31, 2021

 

 

 

Sep 30, 2021

 

 

 

Jun 30, 2021

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

 

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

156,896

 

 

$

157,757

 

 

$

157,879

 

 

$

161,456

 

 

$

161,621

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

616

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

719

 

 

 

754

 

Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$

155,391

 

 

$

156,218

 

 

$

156,306

 

 

$

159,848

 

 

$

159,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,454,768

 

 

$

1,415,054

 

 

$

1,426,329

 

 

$

1,440,202

 

 

$

1,430,703

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

889

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

616

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

719

 

 

 

754

 

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

1,453,263

 

 

$

1,413,515

 

 

$

1,424,756

 

 

$

1,438,594

 

 

$

1,429,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

9,091,533

 

 

 

9,107,977

 

 

 

9,125,759

 

 

 

9,483,081

 

 

 

9,651,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)

 

10.78

%

 

 

11.15

%

 

 

11.07

%

 

 

11.21

%

 

 

11.30

%

Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)

 

10.69

 

 

 

11.05

 

 

 

10.97

 

 

 

11.11

 

 

 

11.19

 

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

17.26

 

 

$

17.32

 

 

$

17.30

 

 

$

17.03

 

 

$

16.75

 

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

 

17.09

 

 

 

17.15

 

 

 

17.13

 

 

 

16.86

 

 

 

16.58

 

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


