U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,701.50
    +19.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,244.00
    +153.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,136.25
    +52.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.80
    +11.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.10
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3460
    +0.1640 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,806.56
    +697.38 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.30
    +15.76 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,141.18
    +903.76 (+3.44%)
     

First Hawaiian Appoints Michael Fujimoto to the First Hawaiian, Inc. Board of Directors

First Hawaiian, Inc.
·2 min read
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc.

Michael Fujimoto

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, announced today the appointment of Michael Fujimoto, executive chairman of Hawaii Planing Mill, Ltd. dba HPM Building Supply, to serve on the Board of Directors of First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, announced today the appointment of Michael Fujimoto, executive chairman of Hawaii Planing Mill, Ltd. dba HPM Building Supply, to serve on the Board of Directors of First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, announced today the appointment of Michael Fujimoto, executive chairman of Hawaii Planing Mill, Ltd. dba HPM Building Supply, to serve on the Board of Directors of First Hawaiian, Inc. Fujimoto was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, and currently serves on the board of directors of First Hawaiian Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

“Mike has played an integral role on the First Hawaiian Bank board, and we are pleased to extend his expertise to our First Hawaiian, Inc. Board of Directors,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Inc. Chairman, President and CEO. “His familiarity with the values and strategic direction of the bank will serve our stakeholders and employees well as we continue to modernize our operations and offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients and customers.”

Fujimoto has led HPM Building Supply in various leadership roles including executive chairman, director, and president and chief executive officer from 1992-2018. He is currently a Trustee of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust and has been Chairman of the Board and a member of the Audit and Governance Committees of Parker Ranch Inc., a privately held ranching operation located in Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii. Fujimoto also serves as the Trustee and Chairman of the HPM Building Supply Foundation, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Kohala Institute and Vice President of the Board of the New Moon Foundation. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858, is Hawaii’s largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
Vice President & Public Relations Manager
First Hawaiian Bank
(808) 286-6340
LChambers@fhb.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268 
khaseyama@fhb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74b68514-a6d0-4cae-8ed1-bd96722f2be5


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Violent S&P 500 Reversal Hammers Traders Positioned for Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s shocking reversals Thursday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report caught many on Wall Street by surprise. Just ask IUR Capital’s Gareth Ryan. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Fa

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA cas

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Hot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the Ages

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a stock reversal for the ages: A near-uniform plunge followed by an everything rally made for a dizzying day on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpThe S&P 500 wiped out a

  • Dow ends over 800 points higher as stocks stage massive turnaround after hot inflation reading

    U.S. stocks staged a massive turnaround on Thursday, erasing a plunge seen after the September consumer-price index came in higher than economists had expected, even though the data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue with large interest rate increases in coming months.