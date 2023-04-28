First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, the value of our customer relationships and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our financial results were solid, we grew capital and our credit quality metrics remained excellent. We remain well positioned to serve our customers and the community.”

On April 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income of $66.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share

  • Total loans and leases increased $129.3 million versus prior quarter

  • Total deposits decreased $407.5 million versus prior quarter

  • Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.11%

  • Recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses

  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Gross loans and leases were $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $129.3 million, or 0.9%, from $14.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $407.5 million, or 1.9%, from $21.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $167.2 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 2.6%, compared to $171.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.11% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 3.15% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $49.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.9 million compared to noninterest income of $48.2 million in the prior quarter.   

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $118.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $113.9 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 54.5% and 51.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 22.8% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $147.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $143.9 million, or 1.02% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $36.2 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $33.8 million as of December 31, 2022.   Net charge-offs were $3.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $13.8 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $12.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2022.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.26%, 11.97%, and 13.09%, respectively, on March 31, 2023, compared with 8.11%, 11.82%, and 12.92%, respectively, on December 31, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2a46e3679b7649d98326df98e6359e6f, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings.   The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights

 

Table 1

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

    

2022

    

2022

 

Operating Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

167,247

 

 

$

171,794

 

 

$

133,872

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

8,800

 

 

 

2,956

 

 

 

(5,747

)

 

Noninterest income

 

 

49,023

 

 

 

48,151

 

 

 

41,380

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

118,567

 

 

 

113,922

 

 

 

104,042

 

 

Net income

 

 

66,818

 

 

 

79,588

 

 

 

57,719

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

50.00

 

%

 

41.94

 

%

 

57.78

 

%

Performance Ratios(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.11

 

%  

 

3.15

 

%

 

2.42

 

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

54.46

 

%  

 

51.47

 

%

 

59.04

 

%

Return on average total assets

 

 

1.10

 

%  

 

1.28

 

%

 

0.93

 

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

1.15

 

%  

 

1.34

 

%

 

0.97

 

%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

 

 

11.78

 

%  

 

14.27

 

%

 

9.19

 

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

20.78

 

%  

 

25.93

 

%

 

15.08

 

%

Average Balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans and leases

 

$

14,079,337

 

 

$

13,876,136

 

 

$

12,819,612

 

 

Average earning assets

 

 

21,873,259

 

 

 

21,856,135

 

 

 

22,463,209

 

 

Average assets

 

 

24,548,124

 

 

 

24,575,648

 

 

 

25,080,453

 

 

Average deposits

 

 

21,468,624

 

 

 

21,725,177

 

 

 

21,960,819

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

 

2,299,422

 

 

 

2,213,030

 

 

 

2,547,865

 

 

Market Value Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing

 

 

20.63

 

 

 

26.04

 

 

 

27.89

 

 

High

 

 

28.28

 

 

 

27.16

 

 

 

31.16

 

 

Low

 

 

19.68

 

 

 

24.06

 

 

 

26.93

 

 


 

 

As of

 

As of

 

As of

 

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

$

14,221,272

 

 

$

14,092,012

 

 

$

12,891,743

 

 

Total assets

 

 

24,884,207

 

 

 

24,577,223

 

 

 

25,042,720

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

21,281,500

 

 

 

21,689,029

 

 

 

22,270,430

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,329,012

 

 

 

2,269,005

 

 

 

2,285,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share of Common Stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value

 

$

18.26

 

 

$

17.82

 

 

$

17.90

 

 

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

10.45

 

 

 

10.00

 

 

 

10.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases

 

 

0.10

 

%  

 

0.08

 

%

 

0.07

 

%

Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases

 

 

1.03

 

%  

 

1.02

 

%

 

1.17

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

  

11.97

 

%  

 

11.82

 

%

 

12.27

 

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

 

 

11.97

 

%  

 

11.82

 

%

 

12.27

 

%

Total Capital Ratio

 

 

13.09

 

%  

 

12.92

 

%

 

13.48

 

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 

 

8.26

 

%  

 

8.11

 

%

 

7.50

 

%

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

 

 

9.36

 

%  

 

9.23

 

%

 

9.13

 

%

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

 

 

5.58

 

%  

 

5.40

 

%

 

5.36

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of branches

 

 

51

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

51

 

 

Number of ATMs

 

 

296

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

298

 

 

Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees

 

 

2,100

 

 

 

2,063

 

 

 

2,022

 

 

________________________
(1)   Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

(2)   Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Table 2

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and lease financing

 

$

172,339

 

 

$

159,526

 

 

$

103,732

 

Available-for-sale investment securities

 

 

18,688

 

 

 

18,714

 

 

 

32,107

 

Held-to-maturity investment securities

 

 

18,957

 

 

 

19,137

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

3,561

 

 

 

3,088

 

 

 

782

 

Total interest income

 

 

213,545

 

 

 

200,465

 

 

 

136,621

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

43,284

 

 

 

28,202

 

 

 

2,749

 

Short-term and long-term borrowings

 

 

2,563

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

46,298

 

 

 

28,671

 

 

 

2,749

 

Net interest income

 

 

167,247

 

 

 

171,794

 

 

 

133,872

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

8,800

 

 

 

2,956

 

 

 

(5,747

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

158,447

 

 

 

168,838

 

 

 

139,619

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

7,231

 

 

 

7,376

 

 

 

7,501

 

Credit and debit card fees

 

 

16,298

 

 

 

16,376

 

 

 

14,850

 

Other service charges and fees

 

 

9,162

 

 

 

9,185

 

 

 

9,654

 

Trust and investment services income

 

 

9,614

 

 

 

9,023

 

 

 

8,883

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

5,120

 

 

 

2,865

 

 

 

(417

)

Other

 

 

1,598

 

 

 

3,326

 

 

 

909

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

49,023

 

 

 

48,151

 

 

 

41,380

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

56,032

 

 

 

49,629

 

 

 

48,226

 

Contracted services and professional fees

 

 

16,313

 

 

 

17,638

 

 

 

17,147

 

Occupancy

 

 

7,782

 

 

 

8,175

 

 

 

7,410

 

Equipment

 

 

9,736

 

 

 

9,984

 

 

 

5,977

 

Regulatory assessment and fees

 

 

3,836

 

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

2,224

 

Advertising and marketing

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,028

 

Card rewards program

 

 

8,085

 

 

 

8,681

 

 

 

6,883

 

Other

 

 

14,789

 

 

 

15,152

 

 

 

14,147

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

118,567

 

 

 

113,922

 

 

 

104,042

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

88,903

 

 

 

103,067

 

 

 

76,957

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

22,085

 

 

 

23,479

 

 

 

19,238

 

Net income

 

$

66,818

 

 

$

79,588

 

 

$

57,719

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.45

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.45

 

Basic weighted-average outstanding shares

 

 

127,453,820

 

 

 

127,356,795

 

 

 

127,556,242

 

Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares

 

 

128,033,812

 

 

 

127,894,773

 

 

 

128,121,126

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

Table 3

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

253,705

 

 

$

297,502

 

 

$

274,022

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

611,887

 

 

 

229,122

 

 

 

1,352,138

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023, $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022 and $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022)

 

 

3,054,280

 

 

 

3,151,133

 

 

 

8,062,384

 

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023, $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022 and nil as of March 31, 2022)

 

 

4,261,361

 

 

 

4,320,639

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

 

 

14,221,272

 

 

 

14,092,012

 

 

 

12,891,743

 

Less: allowance for credit losses

 

 

147,122

 

 

 

143,900

 

 

 

150,280

 

Net loans and leases

 

 

14,074,150

 

 

 

13,948,112

 

 

 

12,741,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

278,121

 

 

 

280,355

 

 

 

315,766

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property

 

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

79,200

 

 

 

78,194

 

 

 

61,561

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

473,255

 

 

 

473,067

 

 

 

471,401

 

Goodwill

 

 

995,492

 

 

 

995,492

 

 

 

995,492

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

6,299

 

 

 

6,562

 

 

 

7,650

 

Other assets

 

 

796,366

 

 

 

796,954

 

 

 

760,843

 

Total assets

 

$

24,884,207

 

 

$

24,577,223

 

 

$

25,042,720

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

$

12,579,155

 

 

$

12,824,383

 

 

$

12,504,821

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

 

8,702,345

 

 

 

8,864,646

 

 

 

9,765,609

 

Total deposits

 

 

21,281,500

 

 

 

21,689,029

 

 

 

22,270,430

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retirement benefits payable

 

 

101,622

 

 

 

102,577

 

 

 

134,323

 

Other liabilities

 

 

422,073

 

 

 

441,612

 

 

 

352,818

 

Total liabilities

 

 

22,555,195

 

 

 

22,308,218

 

 

 

22,757,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023, issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022 and issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022)

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

1,409

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,540,653

 

 

 

2,538,336

 

 

 

2,530,795

 

Retained earnings

 

 

769,791

 

 

 

736,544

 

 

 

628,642

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

 

(611,679

)

 

 

(639,254

)

 

 

(517,502

)

Treasury stock (13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023, 13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022)

 

 

(371,166

)

 

 

(368,031

)

 

 

(358,195

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,329,012

 

 

 

2,269,005

 

 

 

2,285,149

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

24,884,207

 

 

$

24,577,223

 

 

$

25,042,720

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances and Interest Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 4

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

(dollars in millions)

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

 

Earning Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

 

$

299.6

 

$

3.4

 

4.60

%  

$

321.3

 

$

2.9

 

3.64

%

$

1,138.3

 

$

0.6

 

0.20

%

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

3,081.4

 

 

18.4

 

2.39

 

 

3,180.8

 

 

18.3

 

2.30

 

 

7,800.3

 

 

29.2

 

1.50

 

Non-Taxable

 

 

31.1

 

 

0.4

 

5.55

 

 

37.9

 

 

0.5

 

5.42

 

 

636.7

 

 

3.6

 

2.32

 

Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

3,683.8

 

 

15.7

 

1.70

 

 

3,754.9

 

 

15.8

 

1.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Taxable

 

 

612.2

 

 

4.1

 

2.74

 

 

613.4

 

 

4.2

 

2.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Investment Securities

 

 

7,408.5

 

 

38.6

 

2.09

 

 

7,587.0

 

 

38.8

 

2.04

 

 

8,437.0

 

 

32.8

 

1.56

 

Loans Held for Sale

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

5.53

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

6.50

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

2.02

 

Loans and Leases(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

2,192.9

 

 

32.4

 

5.98

 

 

2,126.3

 

 

28.1

 

5.24

 

 

1,973.1

 

 

14.6

 

3.01

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

4,105.7

 

 

58.3

 

5.76

 

 

4,116.8

 

 

53.9

 

5.19

 

 

3,632.2

 

 

25.8

 

2.88

 

Construction

 

 

873.9

 

 

14.7

 

6.83

 

 

804.4

 

 

11.8

 

5.83

 

 

766.9

 

 

5.7

 

3.03

 

Residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

4,307.0

 

 

38.4

 

3.57

 

 

4,280.6

 

 

38.1

 

3.56

 

 

4,111.0

 

 

34.8

 

3.38

 

Home equity line

 

 

1,074.9

 

 

8.7

 

3.27

 

 

1,029.7

 

 

8.1

 

3.10

 

 

891.6

 

 

5.5

 

2.48

 

Consumer

 

 

1,213.5

 

 

17.2

 

5.75

 

 

1,220.9

 

 

17.1

 

5.55

 

 

1,218.6

 

 

15.6

 

5.19

 

Lease financing

 

 

311.4

 

 

3.1

 

4.10

 

 

297.4

 

 

2.9

 

3.92

 

 

226.2

 

 

1.9

 

3.42

 

Total Loans and Leases

 

 

14,079.3

 

 

172.8

 

4.96

 

 

13,876.1

 

 

160.0

 

4.58

 

 

12,819.6

 

 

103.9

 

3.27

 

Other Earning Assets

 

 

85.8

 

 

0.2

 

0.76

 

 

71.6

 

 

0.2

 

0.80

 

 

67.1

 

 

0.2

 

1.31

 

Total Earning Assets(2)

 

 

21,873.3

 

 

215.0

 

3.97

 

 

21,856.1

 

 

201.9

 

3.67

 

 

22,463.2

 

 

137.5

 

2.47

 

Cash and Due from Banks

 

 

286.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

286.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

292.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets

 

 

2,388.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,433.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,325.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

24,548.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,575.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,080.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

$

6,354.3

 

$

13.9

 

0.89

%  

$

6,455.5

 

$

10.3

 

0.63

%

 

6,668.4

 

$

0.5

 

0.03

%

Money Market

 

 

3,853.5

 

 

14.3

 

1.50

 

 

4,012.9

 

 

9.8

 

0.97

 

 

4,048.9

 

 

0.5

 

0.05

 

Time

 

 

2,515.6

 

 

15.1

 

2.44

 

 

2,163.2

 

 

8.1

 

1.48

 

 

1,748.5

 

 

1.7

 

0.39

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

12,723.4

 

 

43.3

 

1.38

 

 

12,631.6

 

 

28.2

 

0.89

 

 

12,465.8

 

 

2.7

 

0.09

 

Federal Funds Purchased

 

 

67.1

 

 

0.7

 

4.43

 

 

45.5

 

 

0.5

 

4.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

52.8

 

 

0.7

 

5.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-Term Borrowings

 

 

105.5

 

 

1.2

 

4.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

42.8

 

 

0.4

 

4.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

12,991.6

 

 

46.3

 

1.45

 

 

12,677.1

 

 

28.7

 

0.90

 

 

12,465.8

 

 

2.7

 

0.09

 

Net Interest Income

 

 

 

 

$

168.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

173.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

134.8

 

 

 

Interest Rate Spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.52

%  

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.38

%

Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.11

%  

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.42

%

Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits

 

 

8,745.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,093.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,495.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

511.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

591.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

571.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

2,299.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,213.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,547.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

24,548.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,575.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,080.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

________________________
(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income

 

Table 5

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

 

 

Compared to December 31, 2022

(dollars in millions)

 

Volume

 

Rate

 

Total

Change in Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

 

$

(0.2

)

 

$

0.7

 

 

$

0.5

 

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.1

 

Non-Taxable

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Non-Taxable

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Total Investment Securities

 

 

(1.0

)

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

(0.2

)

Loans and Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

4.3

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

4.4

 

Construction

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

Residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.3

 

Home equity line

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.6

 

Consumer

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.1

 

Lease financing

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

Total Loans and Leases

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

10.8

 

 

 

12.8

 

Total Change in Interest Income

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

12.3

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.6

 

Money Market

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

4.9

 

 

 

4.5

 

Time

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

7.0

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

14.3

 

 

 

15.1

 

Federal Funds Purchased

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

Other Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

Long-Term Borrowings

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.2

 

Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

Total Change in Interest Expense

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

14.3

 

 

 

17.6

 

Change in Net Interest Income

 

$

(2.5

)

 

$

(2.0

)

 

$

(4.5

)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income

 

 

 

 

Table 6

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

 

 

Compared to March 31, 2022

(dollars in millions)

 

Volume

 

Rate

 

Total

Change in Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks

 

$

(0.7

)

 

$

3.5

 

 

$

2.8

 

Available-for-Sale Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

(23.0

)

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

(10.8

)

Non-Taxable

 

 

(5.5

)

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

(3.2

)

Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

15.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

15.7

 

Non-Taxable

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.1

 

Total Investment Securities

 

 

(8.7

)

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

5.8

 

Loans and Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

16.0

 

 

 

17.8

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

28.8

 

 

 

32.5

 

Construction

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

9.0

 

Residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

3.6

 

Home equity line

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

3.2

 

Consumer

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

1.6

 

Lease financing

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

1.2

 

Total Loans and Leases

 

 

10.1

 

 

 

58.8

 

 

 

68.9

 

Other Earning Assets

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

Total Change in Interest Income

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

76.7

 

 

 

77.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

 

 

 

 

13.4

 

 

 

13.4

 

Money Market

 

 

 

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

13.8

 

Time

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

12.4

 

 

 

13.4

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

39.6

 

 

 

40.6

 

Federal Funds Purchased

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

Other Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.7

 

Long-Term Borrowings

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.2

 

Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

Total Change in Interest Expense

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

39.6

 

 

 

43.6

 

Change in Net Interest Income

 

$

(3.2

)

 

$

37.1

 

 

$

33.9

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 7

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

    

2022

    

2022

Commercial and industrial:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans

 

$

2,254,506

 

 

$

2,217,604

 

 

$

1,817,346

 

Paycheck Protection Program loans

 

 

13,826

 

 

 

18,293

 

 

 

106,188

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

 

2,268,332

 

 

 

2,235,897

 

 

 

1,923,534

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

4,106,200

 

 

 

4,132,309

 

 

 

3,759,980

 

Construction

 

 

913,959

 

 

 

844,643

 

 

 

708,300

 

Residential:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

4,318,742

 

 

 

4,302,788

 

 

 

4,153,824

 

Home equity line

 

 

1,095,365

 

 

 

1,055,351

 

 

 

918,101

 

Total residential

 

 

5,414,107

 

 

 

5,358,139

 

 

 

5,071,925

 

Consumer

 

 

1,191,552

 

 

 

1,222,934

 

 

 

1,204,834

 

Lease financing

 

 

327,122

 

 

 

298,090

 

 

 

223,170

 

Total loans and leases

 

$

14,221,272

 

 

$

14,092,012

 

 

$

12,891,743

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 8

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

    

2022

    

2022

Demand

 

$

8,702,345

 

 

$

8,864,646

 

 

$

9,765,609

 

Savings

 

 

6,173,398

 

 

 

6,382,910

 

 

 

6,812,758

 

Money Market

 

 

3,818,355

 

 

 

3,965,423

 

 

 

3,990,225

 

Time

 

 

2,587,402

 

 

 

2,476,050

 

 

 

1,701,838

 

Total Deposits

 

$

21,281,500

 

 

$

21,689,029

 

 

$

22,270,430

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 9

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

    

2022

    

2022

Non-Performing Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Accrual Loans and Leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

1,158

 

 

$

1,215

 

 

$

707

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

727

 

 

 

727

 

 

 

727

 

Lease financing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

75

 

Total Commercial Loans

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

1,942

 

 

 

1,509

 

Residential Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

6,896

 

 

 

6,166

 

 

 

7,092

 

Home equity line

 

 

4,903

 

 

 

3,797

 

 

 

 

Total Residential Loans

 

 

11,799

 

 

 

9,963

 

 

 

7,092

 

Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases

 

 

13,684

 

 

 

11,905

 

 

 

8,601

 

Other Real Estate Owned

 

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

Total Non-Performing Assets

 

$

13,775

 

 

$

11,996

 

 

$

8,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

461

 

 

$

291

 

 

$

591

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Commercial Loans

 

 

1,909

 

 

 

291

 

 

 

591

 

Residential Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

58

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

13

 

Home equity line

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,252

 

Total Residential Loans

 

 

58

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

2,265

 

Consumer

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

2,885

 

 

 

1,588

 

Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More

 

$

4,469

 

 

$

3,234

 

 

$

4,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loans and Leases

 

$

14,221,272

 

 

$

14,092,012

 

 

$

12,891,743

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

 

Table 10

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 

 

December 31, 

 

March 31, 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

    

2022

    

Balance at Beginning of Period

 

$

177,735

 

 

$

178,304

 

 

$

187,584

 

 

Loans and Leases Charged-Off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

(791

)

 

 

(735

)

 

 

(706

)

 

Residential Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

(122

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

 

 

Home equity line

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(43

)

 

Total Residential Loans

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(43

)

 

Consumer

 

 

(4,782

)

 

 

(5,094

)

 

 

(4,109

)

 

Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off

 

 

(5,830

)

 

 

(5,943

)

 

 

(4,858

)

 

Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

246

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

53

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

Total Commercial Loans

 

 

246

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

67

 

 

Residential Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

27

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

16

 

 

Home equity line

 

 

177

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

28

 

 

Total Residential Loans

 

 

204

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

44

 

 

Consumer

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

2,148

 

 

Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off

 

 

2,616

 

 

 

2,418

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off

 

 

(3,214

)

 

 

(3,525

)

 

 

(2,599

)

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

 

8,800

 

 

 

2,956

 

 

 

(5,747

)

 

Balance at End of Period

 

$

183,321

 

 

$

177,735

 

 

$

179,238

 

 

Components:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

$

147,122

 

 

$

143,900

 

 

$

150,280

 

 

Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

 

 

36,199

 

 

 

33,835

 

 

 

28,958

 

 

Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

 

$

183,321

 

 

$

177,735

 

 

$

179,238

 

 

Average Loans and Leases Outstanding

 

$

14,079,337

 

 

$

13,876,136

 

 

$

12,819,612

 

 

Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)

 

 

0.09

 

%  

 

0.10

 

%

 

0.08

 

%

Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding

 

 

1.03

 

%  

 

1.02

 

%

 

1.17

 

%

Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases

 

 

10.75x

 

 

 

12.09x

 

 

 

17.47x

 

 

________________________
(1)   Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator

 

 

Table 11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Converted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

to Term

 

 

 

 

 

Term Loans

 

Revolving

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year

 

Loans

 

Amortized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortized

 

Cost

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2022

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

 

Prior

 

Cost Basis

 

Basis

 

Total

Commercial Lending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and Industrial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk rating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pass

 

$

66,587

 

$

338,534

 

$

412,459

 

$

48,560

 

$

167,698

 

$

178,991

 

$

921,651

 

$

13,566

 

$

2,148,046

Special Mention

 

 

152

 

 

16,591

 

 

202

 

 

994

 

 

2,526

 

 

1,548

 

 

2,557

 

 

283

 

 

24,853

Substandard

 

 

 

 

594

 

 

274

 

 

1,058

 

 

958

 

 

1,422

 

 

11,043

 

 

41

 

 

15,390

Other (1)

 

 

5,223

 

 

14,426

 

 

6,965

 

 

3,780

 

 

3,312

 

 

2,287

 

 

44,050

 

 

 

 

80,043

Total Commercial and Industrial

 

 

71,962

 

 

370,145

 

 

419,900

 

 

54,392

 

 

174,494

 

 

184,248

 

 

979,301

 

 

13,890

 

 

2,268,332

Current period gross charge-offs

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

711

 

 

 

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Real Estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk rating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pass

 

 

105,554

 

 

880,292

 

 

661,523

 

 

321,162

 

 

521,596

 

 

1,533,711

 

 

56,034

 

 

 

 

4,079,872

Special Mention

 

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

551

 

 

7,031

 

 

11,490

 

 

659

 

 

 

 

19,894

Substandard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

 

5,808

 

 

305

 

 

 

 

6,285

Other (1)

 

 