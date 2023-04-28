First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend
HONOLULU, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023.
“Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, the value of our customer relationships and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “Our financial results were solid, we grew capital and our credit quality metrics remained excellent. We remain well positioned to serve our customers and the community.”
On April 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Net income of $66.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share
Total loans and leases increased $129.3 million versus prior quarter
Total deposits decreased $407.5 million versus prior quarter
Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.11%
Recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses
Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Gross loans and leases were $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $129.3 million, or 0.9%, from $14.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $407.5 million, or 1.9%, from $21.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $167.2 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 2.6%, compared to $171.8 million for the prior quarter.
The net interest margin was 3.11% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 3.15% in the prior quarter.
Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $49.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.9 million compared to noninterest income of $48.2 million in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $118.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $113.9 million in the prior quarter.
The efficiency ratio was 54.5% and 51.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 22.8% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $147.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $143.9 million, or 1.02% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $36.2 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $33.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $3.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $13.8 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $12.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2022.
Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.26%, 11.97%, and 13.09%, respectively, on March 31, 2023, compared with 8.11%, 11.82%, and 12.92%, respectively, on December 31, 2022.
The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.
First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.
Financial Highlights
Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Operating Results:
Net interest income
$
167,247
$
171,794
$
133,872
Provision for credit losses
8,800
2,956
(5,747
)
Noninterest income
49,023
48,151
41,380
Noninterest expense
118,567
113,922
104,042
Net income
66,818
79,588
57,719
Basic earnings per share
0.52
0.62
0.45
Diluted earnings per share
0.52
0.62
0.45
Dividends declared per share
0.26
0.26
0.26
Dividend payout ratio
50.00
%
41.94
%
57.78
%
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin
3.11
%
3.15
%
2.42
%
Efficiency ratio
54.46
%
51.47
%
59.04
%
Return on average total assets
1.10
%
1.28
%
0.93
%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
1.15
%
1.34
%
0.97
%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.78
%
14.27
%
9.19
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)
20.78
%
25.93
%
15.08
%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases
$
14,079,337
$
13,876,136
$
12,819,612
Average earning assets
21,873,259
21,856,135
22,463,209
Average assets
24,548,124
24,575,648
25,080,453
Average deposits
21,468,624
21,725,177
21,960,819
Average stockholders' equity
2,299,422
2,213,030
2,547,865
Market Value Per Share:
Closing
20.63
26.04
27.89
High
28.28
27.16
31.16
Low
19.68
24.06
26.93
As of
As of
As of
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases
$
14,221,272
$
14,092,012
$
12,891,743
Total assets
24,884,207
24,577,223
25,042,720
Total deposits
21,281,500
21,689,029
22,270,430
Short-term borrowings
250,000
75,000
—
Long-term borrowings
500,000
—
—
Total stockholders' equity
2,329,012
2,269,005
2,285,149
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value
$
18.26
$
17.82
$
17.90
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)
10.45
10.00
10.10
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.10
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.03
%
1.02
%
1.17
%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.97
%
11.82
%
12.27
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.97
%
11.82
%
12.27
%
Total Capital Ratio
13.09
%
12.92
%
13.48
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
8.26
%
8.11
%
7.50
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.36
%
9.23
%
9.13
%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
5.58
%
5.40
%
5.36
%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches
51
51
51
Number of ATMs
296
294
298
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,100
2,063
2,022
________________________
(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
Loans and lease financing
$
172,339
$
159,526
$
103,732
Available-for-sale investment securities
18,688
18,714
32,107
Held-to-maturity investment securities
18,957
19,137
—
Other
3,561
3,088
782
Total interest income
213,545
200,465
136,621
Interest expense
Deposits
43,284
28,202
2,749
Short-term and long-term borrowings
2,563
469
—
Other
451
—
—
Total interest expense
46,298
28,671
2,749
Net interest income
167,247
171,794
133,872
Provision for credit losses
8,800
2,956
(5,747
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
158,447
168,838
139,619
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,231
7,376
7,501
Credit and debit card fees
16,298
16,376
14,850
Other service charges and fees
9,162
9,185
9,654
Trust and investment services income
9,614
9,023
8,883
Bank-owned life insurance
5,120
2,865
(417
)
Other
1,598
3,326
909
Total noninterest income
49,023
48,151
41,380
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
56,032
49,629
48,226
Contracted services and professional fees
16,313
17,638
17,147
Occupancy
7,782
8,175
7,410
Equipment
9,736
9,984
5,977
Regulatory assessment and fees
3,836
2,591
2,224
Advertising and marketing
1,994
2,072
2,028
Card rewards program
8,085
8,681
6,883
Other
14,789
15,152
14,147
Total noninterest expense
118,567
113,922
104,042
Income before provision for income taxes
88,903
103,067
76,957
Provision for income taxes
22,085
23,479
19,238
Net income
$
66,818
$
79,588
$
57,719
Basic earnings per share
$
0.52
$
0.62
$
0.45
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.52
$
0.62
$
0.45
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares
127,453,820
127,356,795
127,556,242
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares
128,033,812
127,894,773
128,121,126
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Table 3
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
253,705
$
297,502
$
274,022
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
611,887
229,122
1,352,138
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023, $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022 and $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022)
3,054,280
3,151,133
8,062,384
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023, $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022 and nil as of March 31, 2022)
4,261,361
4,320,639
—
Loans and leases
14,221,272
14,092,012
12,891,743
Less: allowance for credit losses
147,122
143,900
150,280
Net loans and leases
14,074,150
13,948,112
12,741,463
Premises and equipment, net
278,121
280,355
315,766
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property
91
91
—
Accrued interest receivable
79,200
78,194
61,561
Bank-owned life insurance
473,255
473,067
471,401
Goodwill
995,492
995,492
995,492
Mortgage servicing rights
6,299
6,562
7,650
Other assets
796,366
796,954
760,843
Total assets
$
24,884,207
$
24,577,223
$
25,042,720
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
12,579,155
$
12,824,383
$
12,504,821
Noninterest-bearing
8,702,345
8,864,646
9,765,609
Total deposits
21,281,500
21,689,029
22,270,430
Short-term borrowings
250,000
75,000
—
Long-term borrowings
500,000
—
—
Retirement benefits payable
101,622
102,577
134,323
Other liabilities
422,073
441,612
352,818
Total liabilities
22,555,195
22,308,218
22,757,571
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023, issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022 and issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022)
1,413
1,410
1,409
Additional paid-in capital
2,540,653
2,538,336
2,530,795
Retained earnings
769,791
736,544
628,642
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(611,679
)
(639,254
)
(517,502
)
Treasury stock (13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023, 13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022)
(371,166
)
(368,031
)
(358,195
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,329,012
2,269,005
2,285,149
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,884,207
$
24,577,223
$
25,042,720
Average Balances and Interest Rates
Table 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
299.6
$
3.4
4.60
%
$
321.3
$
2.9
3.64
%
$
1,138.3
$
0.6
0.20
%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
3,081.4
18.4
2.39
3,180.8
18.3
2.30
7,800.3
29.2
1.50
Non-Taxable
31.1
0.4
5.55
37.9
0.5
5.42
636.7
3.6
2.32
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable
3,683.8
15.7
1.70
3,754.9
15.8
1.69
—
—
—
Non-Taxable
612.2
4.1
2.74
613.4
4.2
2.69
—
—
—
Total Investment Securities
7,408.5
38.6
2.09
7,587.0
38.8
2.04
8,437.0
32.8
1.56
Loans Held for Sale
0.1
—
5.53
0.1
—
6.50
1.2
—
2.02
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial
2,192.9
32.4
5.98
2,126.3
28.1
5.24
1,973.1
14.6
3.01
Commercial real estate
4,105.7
58.3
5.76
4,116.8
53.9
5.19
3,632.2
25.8
2.88
Construction
873.9
14.7
6.83
804.4
11.8
5.83
766.9
5.7
3.03
Residential:
Residential mortgage
4,307.0
38.4
3.57
4,280.6
38.1
3.56
4,111.0
34.8
3.38
Home equity line
1,074.9
8.7
3.27
1,029.7
8.1
3.10
891.6
5.5
2.48
Consumer
1,213.5
17.2
5.75
1,220.9
17.1
5.55
1,218.6
15.6
5.19
Lease financing
311.4
3.1
4.10
297.4
2.9
3.92
226.2
1.9
3.42
Total Loans and Leases
14,079.3
172.8
4.96
13,876.1
160.0
4.58
12,819.6
103.9
3.27
Other Earning Assets
85.8
0.2
0.76
71.6
0.2
0.80
67.1
0.2
1.31
Total Earning Assets(2)
21,873.3
215.0
3.97
21,856.1
201.9
3.67
22,463.2
137.5
2.47
Cash and Due from Banks
286.1
286.4
292.1
Other Assets
2,388.7
2,433.1
2,325.2
Total Assets
$
24,548.1
$
24,575.6
$
25,080.5
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
$
6,354.3
$
13.9
0.89
%
$
6,455.5
$
10.3
0.63
%
6,668.4
$
0.5
0.03
%
Money Market
3,853.5
14.3
1.50
4,012.9
9.8
0.97
4,048.9
0.5
0.05
Time
2,515.6
15.1
2.44
2,163.2
8.1
1.48
1,748.5
1.7
0.39
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
12,723.4
43.3
1.38
12,631.6
28.2
0.89
12,465.8
2.7
0.09
Federal Funds Purchased
67.1
0.7
4.43
45.5
0.5
4.09
—
—
—
Other Short-Term Borrowings
52.8
0.7
5.02
—
—
—
—
—
—
Long-Term Borrowings
105.5
1.2
4.52
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
42.8
0.4
4.27
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
12,991.6
46.3
1.45
12,677.1
28.7
0.90
12,465.8
2.7
0.09
Net Interest Income
$
168.7
$
173.2
$
134.8
Interest Rate Spread
2.52
%
2.77
%
2.38
%
Net Interest Margin
3.11
%
3.15
%
2.42
%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
8,745.2
9,093.6
9,495.0
Other Liabilities
511.9
591.9
571.8
Stockholders' Equity
2,299.4
2,213.0
2,547.9
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
24,548.1
$
24,575.6
$
25,080.5
________________________
(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Compared to December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
(0.2
)
$
0.7
$
0.5
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
(0.6
)
0.7
0.1
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
Total Investment Securities
(1.0
)
0.8
(0.2
)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
0.8
3.5
4.3
Commercial real estate
(0.2
)
4.6
4.4
Construction
1.0
1.9
2.9
Residential:
Residential mortgage
0.2
0.1
0.3
Home equity line
0.3
0.3
0.6
Consumer
(0.2
)
0.3
0.1
Lease financing
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total Loans and Leases
2.0
10.8
12.8
Total Change in Interest Income
0.8
12.3
13.1
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
(0.2
)
3.8
3.6
Money Market
(0.4
)
4.9
4.5
Time
1.4
5.6
7.0
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
0.8
14.3
15.1
Federal Funds Purchased
0.2
—
0.2
Other Short-Term Borrowings
0.7
—
0.7
Long-Term Borrowings
1.2
—
1.2
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.4
—
0.4
Total Change in Interest Expense
3.3
14.3
17.6
Change in Net Interest Income
$
(2.5
)
$
(2.0
)
$
(4.5
)
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income
Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Compared to March 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)
Volume
Rate
Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
(0.7
)
$
3.5
$
2.8
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable
(23.0
)
12.2
(10.8
)
Non-Taxable
(5.5
)
2.3
(3.2
)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable
15.7
—
15.7
Non-Taxable
4.1
—
4.1
Total Investment Securities
(8.7
)
14.5
5.8
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
1.8
16.0
17.8
Commercial real estate
3.7
28.8
32.5
Construction
0.9
8.1
9.0
Residential:
Residential mortgage
1.7
1.9
3.6
Home equity line
1.3
1.9
3.2
Consumer
(0.1
)
1.7
1.6
Lease financing
0.8
0.4
1.2
Total Loans and Leases
10.1
58.8
68.9
Other Earning Assets
0.1
(0.1
)
—
Total Change in Interest Income
0.8
76.7
77.5
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings
—
13.4
13.4
Money Market
—
13.8
13.8
Time
1.0
12.4
13.4
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1.0
39.6
40.6
Federal Funds Purchased
0.7
—
0.7
Other Short-Term Borrowings
0.7
—
0.7
Long-Term Borrowings
1.2
—
1.2
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities
0.4
—
0.4
Total Change in Interest Expense
4.0
39.6
43.6
Change in Net Interest Income
$
(3.2
)
$
37.1
$
33.9
Loans and Leases
Table 7
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans
$
2,254,506
$
2,217,604
$
1,817,346
Paycheck Protection Program loans
13,826
18,293
106,188
Total commercial and industrial
2,268,332
2,235,897
1,923,534
Commercial real estate
4,106,200
4,132,309
3,759,980
Construction
913,959
844,643
708,300
Residential:
Residential mortgage
4,318,742
4,302,788
4,153,824
Home equity line
1,095,365
1,055,351
918,101
Total residential
5,414,107
5,358,139
5,071,925
Consumer
1,191,552
1,222,934
1,204,834
Lease financing
327,122
298,090
223,170
Total loans and leases
$
14,221,272
$
14,092,012
$
12,891,743
Deposits
Table 8
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Demand
$
8,702,345
$
8,864,646
$
9,765,609
Savings
6,173,398
6,382,910
6,812,758
Money Market
3,818,355
3,965,423
3,990,225
Time
2,587,402
2,476,050
1,701,838
Total Deposits
$
21,281,500
$
21,689,029
$
22,270,430
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Table 9
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
1,158
$
1,215
$
707
Commercial real estate
727
727
727
Lease financing
—
—
75
Total Commercial Loans
1,885
1,942
1,509
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
6,896
6,166
7,092
Home equity line
4,903
3,797
—
Total Residential Loans
11,799
9,963
7,092
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
13,684
11,905
8,601
Other Real Estate Owned
91
91
—
Total Non-Performing Assets
$
13,775
$
11,996
$
8,601
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
461
$
291
$
591
Commercial real estate
1,346
—
—
Construction
102
—
—
Total Commercial Loans
1,909
291
591
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
58
58
13
Home equity line
—
—
2,252
Total Residential Loans
58
58
2,265
Consumer
2,502
2,885
1,588
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
4,469
$
3,234
$
4,444
Total Loans and Leases
$
14,221,272
$
14,092,012
$
12,891,743
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
Table 10
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
177,735
$
178,304
$
187,584
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial and industrial
(791
)
(735
)
(706
)
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
(122
)
(102
)
—
Home equity line
(135
)
(12
)
(43
)
Total Residential Loans
(257
)
(114
)
(43
)
Consumer
(4,782
)
(5,094
)
(4,109
)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(5,830
)
(5,943
)
(4,858
)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial
246
303
53
Commercial real estate
—
—
14
Total Commercial Loans
246
303
67
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage
27
173
16
Home equity line
177
138
28
Total Residential Loans
204
311
44
Consumer
2,166
1,804
2,148
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
2,616
2,418
2,259
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(3,214
)
(3,525
)
(2,599
)
Provision for Credit Losses
8,800
2,956
(5,747
)
Balance at End of Period
$
183,321
$
177,735
$
179,238
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses
$
147,122
$
143,900
$
150,280
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
36,199
33,835
28,958
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$
183,321
$
177,735
$
179,238
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
14,079,337
$
13,876,136
$
12,819,612
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.08
%
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding
1.03
%
1.02
%
1.17
%
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases
10.75x
12.09x
17.47x
________________________
(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator
Table 11
Revolving
Loans
Converted
to Term
Term Loans
Revolving
Loans
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year
Loans
Amortized
Amortized
Cost
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Prior
Cost Basis
Basis
Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass
$
66,587
$
338,534
$
412,459
$
48,560
$
167,698
$
178,991
$
921,651
$
13,566
$
2,148,046
Special Mention
152
16,591
202
994
2,526
1,548
2,557
283
24,853
Substandard
—
594
274
1,058
958
1,422
11,043
41
15,390
Other (1)
5,223
14,426
6,965
3,780
3,312
2,287
44,050
—
80,043
Total Commercial and Industrial
71,962
370,145
419,900
54,392
174,494
184,248
979,301
13,890
2,268,332
Current period gross charge-offs
—
60
—
—
20
711
—
—
791
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass
105,554
880,292
661,523
321,162
521,596
1,533,711
56,034
—
4,079,872
Special Mention
—
163
—
551
7,031
11,490
659
—
19,894
Substandard
—
—
—
172
—
5,808
305
—
6,285
Other (1)
—