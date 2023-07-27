First Internet (INBK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) reported $24.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +7.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 1.53% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.75%.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $19.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.90 million.

Total noninterest income : $5.87 million compared to the $4.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income: $18.15 million versus $18.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Internet have returned +25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

