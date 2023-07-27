U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.50
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,688.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,688.75
    +78.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.00
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +0.79 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.60
    +10.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.28 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8510
    -0.0610 (-1.56%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    -0.67 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2968
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5980
    -0.6060 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,361.50
    +187.27 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.23
    +3.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,676.89
    -14.91 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,683.89
    +15.55 (+0.05%)
     

First Internet (INBK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) reported $24.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +7.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.53% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.75%.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $19.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.90 million.

  • Total noninterest income: $5.87 million compared to the $4.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $18.15 million versus $18.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for First Internet here>>>

Shares of First Internet have returned +25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research