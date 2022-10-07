U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The First of Long Island Corporation
·1 min read
The First of Long Island Corporation
The First of Long Island Corporation

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) will host an earnings conference call on October 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm Eastern time to discuss third quarter results. Financial results will be released before the market opens on the same day.

Those that wish to listen to the call over the telephone are invited to dial 1 800-450-7155 (international callers dial +1 857-999-9155) and use conference ID 3574546# approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors and analysts interested in listening and asking questions must register at webpage https://www.cstproxy.com/fnbli/earnings/2022/q3/ by October 25, 2022 and should use the phone number and access code that will be provided to them on the webpage to access the call.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available on the same webpage within two days of the completion of the call.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


