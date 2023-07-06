First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) will pay a dividend of $0.21 on the 20th of July. This makes the dividend yield 6.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First of Long Island's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

First of Long Island has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on First of Long Island's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 46%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.2%. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 61%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First of Long Island Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.444 total annually to $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, First of Long Island has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We Really Like First of Long Island's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First of Long Island that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

