First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
·22 min read
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $29.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “While fiscal 2022 was a challenging year, we are pleased in delivering another year of increased value to our shareholders. The core banking segment, which is the strength of the organization, experienced positive trends that included significant loan originations and portfolio growth, stable net interest margin, improved efficiency and asset quality ratios, and enhanced profitability. The SBA lending segment underperformed in recent quarters, but we have continued to rebuild the lending team and pipeline for expected enhanced performance in the new fiscal year. We continue to fight headwinds for the mortgage banking segment and reduce expenses, including cost reductions made that will be fully recognized in the following fiscal quarter and year, in light of decreasing origination volumes and margin. Lastly, the Company repurchased 143,030 of its common shares during the quarter, in addition to the 59,120 purchased in the preceding quarter, which together totaled more than 2.8% of outstanding shares. We are encouraged by the strong performance of the core banking segment and perceive opportunity for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments. I’m optimistic that each of these business lines will thrive and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders in fiscal 2023.”

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 6.1%, to $60.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $76.1 million, from $1.59 billion for 2021 to $1.67 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2021 to 4.35% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $69.9 million and $21.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $144.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $54.3 million, from $1.27 billion for 2021 to $1.32 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.64% for 2021 to 0.78% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2022 was due primarily to higher rates paid for brokered deposits during the period.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit of $1.8 million for 2021. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.6 million from $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $10.9 million at September 30, 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $849,000 for the year ended September 30, 2022, of which $733,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $958,000 in 2021, of which $894,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $69.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $66.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $84.6 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $25.5 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $16.3 million increase in realized and unrealized hedging gains in 2022, a $4.2 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $18.8 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021, and a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2022 as compared to an $8.8 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $1.61 billion in the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $4.09 billion in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $48.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits and advertising expense of $41.4 million and $3.4 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decrease in advertising expense was related to the reduced loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 compared to tax expense of $10.0 million for 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 12.6% as compared to 25.0% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income and lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

The Company reported net income of $2.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 16.6%, to $16.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $296.8 million, from $1.56 billion for 2021 to $1.85 billion for 2022, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.26% for 2021 to 4.64% for 2022. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $130.4 million and $200.6 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $283.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $254.1 million, from $1.22 billion for 2021 to $1.48 billion for 2022, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2021 to 1.12% for 2022. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to increases in the cost of brokered deposits and FHLB borrowings due to rising market interest rates during the period.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $880,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to loan portfolio growth, compared to $8,000 for the same period in 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $500,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $349,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income and gain on sale of SBA loans of $10.3 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $10.2 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and a $3.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, partially offset by a $1.3 million realized and unrealized hedging gain in 2022 compared to a $1.2 million loss in 2021, and a $1.1 million decrease in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments as compared to a $3.3 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2021. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $186.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $579.5 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as lower premiums in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $6.7 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $9,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $958,000 for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 0.4% as compared to 16.5% for 2021. The lower effective tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to lower taxable income in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Total assets increased $336.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $360.6 million during the year ended September 30, 2022, due primarily to growth in single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a $55.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased $129.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively, during the year ended September 30, 2022 due to lower loan originations. Single tenant net lease loans held for sale decreased $23.0 million during the year ended September 30, 2022, due to loan sales and transfers from held-for-sale to held-for-investment during the period. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $13.7 million, or 27.6%, to $63.3 million at September 30, 2022.

Total liabilities increased $364.0 million due primarily to increases in total deposits, FHLB borrowings and other borrowings of $288.3 million, $57.3 million and $30.4 million, respectively. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in other borrowings was due to a $31.0 million subordinated debt issuance in March 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity decreased $27.8 million, from $180.4 million at September 30, 2021 to $152.6 million at September 30, 2022, due primarily to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $36.0 million, partially offset by retained net income of $12.8 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was primarily due to increasing market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2022, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724




FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

 

OPERATING DATA:

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

20,956

 

 

$

16,243

 

 

$

70,998

 

 

$

65,259

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

4,131

 

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

10,346

 

 

 

8,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

16,825

 

 

 

14,424

 

 

 

60,652

 

 

 

57,172

 

 

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

880

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

1,908

 

 

 

(1,767

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

15,945

 

 

 

14,416

 

 

 

58,744

 

 

 

58,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

4,531

 

 

 

16,495

 

 

 

51,227

 

 

 

120,436

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

18,001

 

 

 

25,104

 

 

 

91,149

 

 

 

139,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,475

 

 

 

5,807

 

 

 

18,822

 

 

 

39,966

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

9

 

 

 

958

 

 

 

2,378

 

 

 

9,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

2,466

 

 

 

4,849

 

 

 

16,444

 

 

 

29,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,466

 

 

$

4,849

 

 

$

16,444

 

 

$

29,567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

4.16

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

6,988,873

 

 

 

7,111,594

 

 

 

7,058,550

 

 

 

7,107,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

2.30

 

 

$

4.12

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

7,056,138

 

 

 

7,200,357

 

 

 

7,141,846

 

 

 

7,173,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.49

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

1.69

%

 

 

Return on average equity

 

5.78

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

9.25

%

 

 

17.59

%

 

 

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

5.78

%

 

 

10.92

%

 

 

9.25

%

 

 

17.37

%

 

 

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

84.29

%

 

 

81.19

%

 

 

81.47

%

 

 

78.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

2021

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,057,662

 

 

$

2,006,666

 

 

$

50,996

 

 

$

1,721,394

 

 

$

336,268

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

41,665

 

 

 

37,468

 

 

 

4,197

 

 

 

33,428

 

 

 

8,237

 

Investment securities

 

318,075

 

 

 

309,027

 

 

 

9,048

 

 

 

208,518

 

 

 

109,557

 

Loans held for sale (1)

 

60,462

 

 

 

188,031

 

 

 

(127,569

)

 

 

214,940

 

 

 

(154,478

)

Gross loans (1) (2)

 

1,451,915

 

 

 

1,282,796

 

 

 

169,119

 

 

 

1,090,237

 

 

 

361,678

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

15,360

 

 

 

14,980

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

14,301

 

 

 

1,059

 

Interest earning assets

 

1,860,062

 

 

 

1,809,588

 

 

 

50,474

 

 

 

1,540,111

 

 

 

319,951

 

Goodwill

 

9,848

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

775

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

988

 

 

 

(213

)

Loan servicing rights

 

67,194

 

 

 

69,039

 

 

 

(1,845

)

 

 

54,026

 

 

 

13,168

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

340,172

 

 

 

343,292

 

 

 

(3,120

)

 

 

291,039

 

 

 

49,133

 

Interest-bearing deposits (3)

 

1,175,662

 

 

 

1,002,415

 

 

 

173,247

 

 

 

936,541

 

 

 

239,121

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

307,303

 

 

 

404,098

 

 

 

(96,795

)

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

57,303

 

Total liabilities

 

1,905,039

 

 

 

1,837,453

 

 

 

67,586

 

 

 

1,541,017

 

 

 

364,022

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(27,079

)

 

 

(12,560

)

 

 

(14,519

)

 

 

8,900

 

 

 

(35,979

)

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests

 

152,623

 

 

 

169,213

 

 

 

(16,590

)

 

 

180,377

 

 

 

(27,754

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

21.90

 

 

$

23.80

 

 

$

(1.90

)

 

$

25.31

 

 

 

(3.41

)

Tangible book value per share (4)

 

20.37

 

 

 

22.30

 

 

 

(1.92

)

 

 

23.79

 

 

 

(3.41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed

$

5,474

 

 

$

5,165

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

6,748

 

 

$

(1,274

)

Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed

 

5,382

 

 

 

4,717

 

 

 

665

 

 

 

8,252

 

 

 

(2,870

)

Total nonaccrual loans

$

10,856

 

 

$

9,882

 

 

$

974

 

 

$

15,000

 

 

$

(4,144

)

Accruing loans past due 90 days

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

(472

)

Total non-performing loans

 

10,856

 

 

 

9,882

 

 

 

974

 

 

 

15,472

 

 

 

(4,616

)

Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans

 

2,714

 

 

 

2,822

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

1,743

 

 

 

971

 

Total non-performing assets

$

13,570

 

 

$

12,704

 

 

$

866

 

 

$

17,215

 

 

$

(3,645

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

(0.11

%)

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

(0.25

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (5)

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

(0.11

%)

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

(0.33

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

 

141.49

%

 

 

151.59

%

 

 

(10.10

%)

 

 

92.43

%

 

 

49.06

%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

(0.02

%)

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

(0.67

%)

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

 

0.66

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

(0.34

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The $127.6 million decrease in loans held for sale and $169.1 million increase in gross loans from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 include a transfer of $73.3 million of single tenant net lease loans from held-for-sale to held-for-investment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes $862,000, $1.8 million and $56.7 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Includes $292.5 million, $159.1 million and $100.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

2021

 

 

(Decrease)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

$

152,623

 

 

$

169,213

 

 

$

(16,590

)

 

$

180,377

 

 

$

(27,754

)

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles

 

(10,623

)

 

 

(10,676

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

(10,836

)

 

 

213

 

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

142,000

 

 

$

158,537

 

 

 

(16,537

)

 

$

169,541

 

 

 

(27,541

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

6,970,631

 

 

 

7,110,706

 

 

 

(140,075

)

 

 

7,125,888

 

 

 

(155,257

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

20.37

 

 

$

22.30

 

 

$

(1.93

)

 

$

23.79

 

 

$

(3.42

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

21.90

 

 

$

23.80

 

 

$

(1.90

)

 

$

25.31

 

 

$

(3.41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

$

41,665

 

 

$

37,468

 

 

$

31,105

 

 

$

40,592

 

 

$

33,428

 

Total investment securities

 

318,075

 

 

 

309,027

 

 

 

284,674

 

 

 

220,926

 

 

 

208,518

 

Total loans held for sale

 

60,462

 

 

 

188,031

 

 

 

152,652

 

 

 

161,218

 

 

 

214,940

 

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

 

1,436,555

 

 

 

1,267,816

 

 

 

1,126,818

 

 

 

1,142,655

 

 

 

1,075,936

 

PPP loans

 

862

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

 

13,415

 

 

 

46,020

 

 

 

56,656

 

Loan servicing rights

 

67,194

 

 

 

69,039

 

 

 

68,267

 

 

 

59,187

 

 

 

54,026

 

Total assets

 

2,057,662

 

 

 

2,006,666

 

 

 

1,801,944

 

 

 

1,764,589

 

 

 

1,721,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail deposits

$

1,223,330

 

 

$

1,186,582

 

 

$

1,151,437

 

 

$

1,146,454

 

 

$

1,127,522

 

Brokered deposits

 

292,504

 

 

 

159,125

 

 

 

69,752

 

 

 

120,581

 

 

 

100,058

 

Total deposits

 

1,515,834

 

 

 

1,345,707

 

 

 

1,221,189

 

 

 

1,267,035

 

 

 

1,227,580

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

307,303

 

 

 

404,098

 

 

 

296,592

 

 

 

258,377

 

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

$

26,848

 

 

$

27,236

 

 

$

27,154

 

 

$

27,073

 

 

$

25,799

 

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

 

162,985

 

 

 

161,438

 

 

 

159,732

 

 

 

153,630

 

 

 

150,185

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(27,079

)

 

 

(12,560

)

 

 

(1,336

)

 

 

9,219

 

 

 

8,900

 

Unearned stock compensation

 

(969

)

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

(1,180

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

(138

)

Less treasury stock, at cost

 

(9,162

)

 

 

(5,826

)

 

 

(4,417

)

 

 

(4,417

)

 

 

(4,369

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

152,623

 

 

 

169,213

 

 

 

179,953

 

 

 

184,220

 

 

 

180,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

6,970,631

 

 

 

7,110,706

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

7,125,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Total interest income

$

20,956

 

 

$

18,479

 

 

$

15,801

 

 

$

15,762

 

 

$

16,243

 

Total interest expense

 

4,131

 

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

1,788

 

 

 

1,859

 

 

 

1,819

 

Net interest income

 

16,825

 

 

 

15,911

 

 

 

14,013

 

 

 

13,903

 

 

 

14,424

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

880

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

526

 

 

 

8

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

15,945

 

 

 

15,379

 

 

 

14,043

 

 

 

13,377

 

 

 

14,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

4,531

 

 

 

10,033

 

 

 

20,072

 

 

 

16,591

 

 

 

16,495

 

Total noninterest expense

 

18,001

 

 

 

22,835

 

 

 

25,461

 

 

 

24,852

 

 

 

25,104

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,475

 

 

 

2,577

 

 

 

8,654

 

 

 

5,116

 

 

 

5,807

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

9

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

1,619

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

958

 

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,466

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

7,035

 

 

$

4,305

 

 

$

4,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.68

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

6,988,873

 

 

 

7,073,204

 

 

 

7,076,355

 

 

 

7,116,790

 

 

 

7,111,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.67

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

7,056,138

 

 

 

7,145,288

 

 

 

7,156,229

 

 

 

7,207,210

 

 

 

7,200,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Return on average assets

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.12

%

Return on average equity

 

5.78

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

9.45

%

 

 

10.92

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

5.78

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

9.45

%

 

 

10.92

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

 

3.79

%

Efficiency ratio

 

84.29

%

 

 

88.02

%

 

 

74.70

%

 

 

81.50

%

 

 

81.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.42

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.66

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.00

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.31

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

 

141.49

%

 

 

151.59

%

 

 

143.94

%

 

 

116.12

%

 

 

92.43

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Core Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

14,994

 

 

$

13,848

 

 

$

11,847

 

 

$

11,495

 

 

$

11,517

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

769

 

 

 

910

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(144

)

 

 

(189

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

14,225

 

 

 

12,938

 

 

 

12,087

 

 

 

11,639

 

 

 

11,706

 

Noninterest income

 

1,808

 

 

 

2,379

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

1,942

 

 

 

1,780

 

Noninterest expense

 

8,986

 

 

 

10,187

 

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

9,482

 

 

 

8,800

 

Income before income taxes

 

7,047

 

 

 

5,130

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

4,686

 

Income tax expense

 

1,190

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

569

 

