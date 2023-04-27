First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “There continues to be a challenging environment for the banking industry, but we have taken and will continue to take prudent actions to perform while such exists. The aggressive measures taken to restructure the mortgage banking segment through expense reductions, efforts to rebuild the SBA lending segment’s lending team, and continued focus on balance sheet management for the core banking segment have provided positive results for the quarter and position the Company for enhanced performance. We continue to be selective in our lending, both in terms of asset quality and yield opportunities. We also have lengthened certain wholesale funding maturities for intermediate duration, which was a contributing factor in adversely impacting net interest margin for the quarter but somewhat protects from persistently higher interest rates while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment, particularly on the short end of the curve. We are encouraged by the performance of the core banking segment and are optimistic for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments in future periods. Lastly, the Company repurchased 50,000 of its common shares during the quarter, which together with repurchases during the three preceding fiscal quarters totaled approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares.”

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $899,000, or 6.4%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $9.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $8.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $465.3 million, from $1.56 billion for 2022 to $2.02 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.14% for 2022 to 5.01% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $139.3 million and $330.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $351.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $449.0 million, from $1.23 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.58% for 2022 to 2.36% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $372,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit for loan losses of $30,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $275,000 in 2022.

Noninterest income decreased $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $12.1 million, $557,000 and $420,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $12.7 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, and a $1.3 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $5.6 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in production revenue from originations for sale in 2023 and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.2 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $115.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $459.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $333,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 8.2%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 18.7% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.7%, to $31.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $16.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $13.5 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $457.3 million, from $1.54 billion for 2022 to $2.00 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2022 to 4.94% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $145.8 million and $320.0 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $356.2 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $431.9 million, from $1.21 billion for 2022 to $1.64 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2022 to 2.08% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $496,000 for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.6 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $12.5 million at March 31, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $258,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, of which $238,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $322,000 in 2022, of which $292,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $24.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of SBA loans, and net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans of $22.4 million, $1.3 million, and $719,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $14.0 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $7.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, $1.9 million decrease in production revenue, and a $2.5 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $6.2 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.4 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $192.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $1.0 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.

Noninterest expense decreased $14.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, professional fees and advertising expense of $13.7 million, $992,000 and $857,000, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized an income tax expense of $416,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 5.9%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 17.6% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022

Total assets increased $145.9 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $123.9 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Excluding the impact of reclassification of $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans as participated loan sales quarter during ending March 31, 2023, which were accounted for as secured borrowings at September 30, 2022, total assets and net loans held for investment would have increased $183.9 million and $161.9 million, respectively, during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $130.5 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $27.0 million and $130.5 million, respectively, partially offset by the aforementioned $38.0 million reclassification in other borrowings. Excluding the impact of this reclassification, total liabilities would have increased $168.5 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $44.2 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $21.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits due primarily to customary seasonal outflows of public fund deposits. Deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance amount of $250,000 as of March 31, 2023 were not greater than 13.8% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 13.8% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $15.3 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $166.9 million at March 31, 2023, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive income and retained net income of $12.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily due to decreasing market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724


 

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

OPERATING DATA:

March 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

24,811

 

 

$

15,801

 

 

$

48,294

 

 

$

31,563

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

9,899

 

 

 

1,788

 

 

 

17,121

 

 

 

3,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

14,912

 

 

 

14,013

 

 

 

31,173

 

 

 

27,916

 

 

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

372

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

1,356

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

14,540

 

 

 

14,043

 

 

 

29,817

 

 

 

27,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

7,516

 

 

 

20,072

 

 

 

12,704

 

 

 

36,663

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

17,999

 

 

 

25,461

 

 

 

35,510

 

 

 

50,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

4,057

 

 

 

8,654

 

 

 

7,011

 

 

 

13,770

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

333

 

 

 

1,619

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

3,724

 

 

$

7,035

 

 

$

6,595

 

 

$

11,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

6,842,897

 

 

 

7,076,355

 

 

 

6,879,805

 

 

 

7,086,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

6,881,496

 

 

 

7,156,229

 

 

 

6,926,277

 

 

 

7,173,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.68

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

0.61

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

Return on average equity

 

9.15

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

8.36

%

 

 

12.36

%

 

 

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

9.15

%

 

 

15.24

%

 

 

8.36

%

 

 

12.36

%

 

 

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.06

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.23

%

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

80.25

%

 

 

74.70

%

 

 

80.93

%

 

 

77.91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,239,606

 

 

$

2,196,919

 

 

$

42,687

 

 

$

2,093,725

 

 

$

145,881

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

41,810

 

 

 

38,278

 

 

 

3,532

 

 

 

41,665

 

 

 

145

 

Investment securities

 

336,317

 

 

 

330,683

 

 

 

5,634

 

 

 

318,075

 

 

 

18,242

 

Loans held for sale

 

48,783

 

 

 

44,281

 

 

 

4,502

 

 

 

60,462

 

 

 

(11,679

)

Gross loans (1)

 

1,614,898

 

 

 

1,599,020

 

 

 

15,878

 

 

 

1,489,904

 

 

 

124,994

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

16,458

 

 

 

16,080

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

15,360

 

 

 

1,098

 

Interest earning assets

 

2,032,610

 

 

 

1,994,374

 

 

 

38,236

 

 

 

1,898,051

 

 

 

134,559

 

Goodwill

 

9,848

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9,848

 

 

 

-

 

Core deposit intangibles

 

668

 

 

 

721

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

775

 

 

 

(107

)

Loan servicing rights

 

65,045

 

 

 

65,598

 

 

 

(553

)

 

 

67,194

 

 

 

(2,149

)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

318,869

 

 

 

315,390

 

 

 

3,479

 

 

 

340,172

 

 

 

(21,303

)

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

 

1,224,013

 

 

 

1,222,451

 

 

 

1,562

 

 

 

1,175,662

 

 

 

48,351

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

437,795

 

 

 

377,643

 

 

 

60,152

 

 

 

307,303

 

 

 

130,492

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs

 

50,330

 

 

 

95,458

 

 

 

(45,128

)

 

 

88,206

 

 

 

(37,876

)

Total liabilities

 

2,072,708

 

 

 

2,036,775

 

 

 

35,933

 

 

 

1,942,160

 

 

 

130,548

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(14,199

)

 

 

(19,000

)

 

 

4,801

 

 

 

(27,079

)

 

 

12,880

 

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests

 

166,898

 

 

 

160,144

 

 

 

6,754

 

 

 

151,565

 

 

 

15,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

24.31

 

 

$

23.15

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

21.74

 

 

$

2.57

 

Tangible book value per share (3)

 

22.78

 

 

 

21.62

 

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

20.22

 

 

 

2.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed

$

5,456

 

 

$

5,465

 

 

$

(9

)

 

$

5,474

 

 

$

(18

)

Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed

 

6,993

 

 

 

6,058

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

5,382

 

 

 

1,611

 

Total nonaccrual loans

$

12,449

 

 

$

11,523

 

 

$

926

 

 

$

10,856

 

 

$

1,593

 

Accruing loans past due 90 days

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total non-performing loans

 

12,449

 

 

 

11,523

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

10,856

 

 

 

1,593

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans

 

2,446

 

 

 

2,580

 

 

 

(134

)

 

 

2,714

 

 

 

(268

)

Total non-performing assets

$

14,895

 

 

$

14,103

 

 

$

792

 

 

$

13,570

 

 

$

1,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

(0.01

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

 

132.20

%

 

 

139.55

%

 

 

(7.34

%)

 

 

141.49

%

 

 

(9.29

%)

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.04

%

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.64

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes $45.2 million and $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans accounted for as secured borrowings at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, which were reclassified as participated loan sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes $337.0 million, $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

QTD

 

 

 

FYTD

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

Increase

 

September 30,

 

Increase

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

$

166,898

 

 

$

160,144

 

 

$

6,754

 

 

$

151,565

 

 

$

15,333

 

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles

 

(10,516

)

 

 

(10,569

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

(10,623

)

 

 

107

 

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

156,382

 

 

$

149,575

 

 

 

6,807

 

 

$

140,942

 

 

 

15,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

6,865,921

 

 

 

6,917,921

 

 

 

(52,000

)

 

 

6,970,631

 

 

 

(104,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

22.78

 

 

$

21.62

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

20.22

 

 

$

2.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

24.31

 

 

$

23.15

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

21.74

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

$

41,810

 

 

$

38,278

 

 

$

41,665

 

 

$

37,468

 

 

$

31,105

 

Total investment securities

 

336,317

 

 

 

330,683

 

 

 

318,075

 

 

 

309,027

 

 

 

284,674

 

Total loans held for sale

 

48,783

 

 

 

44,281

 

 

 

60,462

 

 

 

188,031

 

 

 

152,652

 

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

 

1,598,440

 

 

 

1,582,940

 

 

 

1,474,544

 

 

 

1,267,816

 

 

 

1,126,818

 

PPP loans

 

523

 

 

 

591

 

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

 

13,415

 

Loan servicing rights

 

65,045

 

 

 

65,598

 

 

 

67,194

 

 

 

69,039

 

 

 

68,267

 

Total assets

 

2,239,606

 

 

 

2,196,919

 

 

 

2,093,725

 

 

 

2,006,666

 

 

 

1,801,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail deposits

$

1,206,154

 

 

$

1,211,677

 

 

$

1,223,330

 

 

$

1,186,582

 

 

$

1,151,437

 

Brokered deposits

 

336,728

 

 

 

326,164

 

 

 

292,504

 

 

 

159,125

 

 

 

69,752

 

Total deposits

 

1,542,882

 

 

 

1,537,841

 

 

 

1,515,834

 

 

 

1,345,707

 

 

 

1,221,189

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

437,795

 

 

 

377,643

 

 

 

307,303

 

 

 

404,098

 

 

 

296,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

$

27,443

 

 

$

27,425

 

 

$

26,848

 

 

$

27,236

 

 

$

27,154

 

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

 

166,652

 

 

 

163,890

 

 

 

161,927

 

 

 

161,438

 

 

 

159,732

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(14,199

)

 

 

(19,000

)

 

 

(27,079

)

 

 

(12,560

)

 

 

(1,336

)

Unearned stock compensation

 

(1,211

)

 

 

(1,361

)

 

 

(969

)

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

(1,180

)

Less treasury stock, at cost

 

(11,787

)

 

 

(10,810

)

 

 

(9,162

)

 

 

(5,826

)

 

 

(4,417

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

166,898

 

 

 

160,144

 

 

 

151,565

 

 

 

169,213

 

 

 

179,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

6,865,921

 

 

 

6,917,921

 

 

 

6,970,631

 

 

 

7,110,706

 

 

 

7,169,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

24,811

 

 

$

23,483

 

 

$

21,152

 

 

$

18,479

 

 

$

15,801

 

Total interest expense

 

9,899

 

 

 

7,222

 

 

 

4,327

 

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

1,788

 

Net interest income

 

14,912

 

 

 

16,261

 

 

 

16,825

 

 

 

15,911

 

 

 

14,013

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

372

 

 

 

984

 

 

 

880

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

(30

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

14,540

 

 

 

15,277

 

 

 

15,945

 

 

 

15,379

 

 

 

14,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

7,516

 

 

 

5,188

 

 

 

4,531

 

 

 

10,033

 

 

 

20,072

 

Total noninterest expense

 

17,999

 

 

 

17,511

 

 

 

19,514

 

 

 

22,835

 

 

 

25,461

 

Income before income taxes

 

4,057

 

 

 

2,954

 

 

 

962

 

 

 

2,577

 

 

 

8,654

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

333

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

(446

)

 

 

(61

)

 

 

1,619

 

Net income

$

3,724

 

 

$

2,871

 

 

$

1,408

 

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

7,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.99

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

6,842,897

 

 

 

6,915,909

 

 

 

6,988,873

 

 

 

7,073,204

 

 

 

7,076,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.98

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

6,881,496

 

 

 

6,972,055

 

 

 

7,056,138

 

 

 

7,145,288

 

 

 

7,156,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

1.61

%

Return on average equity

 

9.15

%

 

 

7.50

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

 

9.15

%

 

 

7.50

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

6.06

%

 

 

15.24

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

 

3.06

%

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

3.75

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.68

%

Efficiency ratio

 

80.25

%

 

 

81.64

%

 

 

91.37

%

 

 

88.02

%

 

 

74.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of or for the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.72

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.77

%

 

 

0.88

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.64

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

0.63

%

 

 

0.73

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.03

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.27

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

 

132.20

%

 

 

139.55

%

 

 

141.49

%

 

 

151.59

%

 

 

143.94

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans

 

-0.00

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

13,632

 

 

$

15,008

 

 

$

14,994

 

 

$

13,848

 

 

$

11,847

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

422

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

910

 

 

 

(240

)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

13,210

 

 

 

14,307

 

 

 

14,225

 

 

 

12,938

 

 

 

12,087

 

Noninterest income

 

1,733

 

 

 

1,928

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

2,379

 

 

 

2,163

 

Noninterest expense

 

10,651

 

 

 

9,797

 

 

 

10,499

 

 

 

10,187

 

 

 

9,811

 

Income before income taxes

 

4,292

 

 

 

6,438

 

 

 

5,534

 

 

 

5,130

 

 

 

4,439

 

Income tax expense

 

401

 

 

 

946

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

330

 

Net income

$

3,891

 

 

$

5,492

 

 

$

4,799

 

 

$

4,562

 

 

$

4,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

1,093

 

 

$

995

 

 

$

1,182

 

 

$

1,449

 

 

$

1,602

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

(50

)

 

 

283

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

(378

)

 

 

210

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

1,143

 

 

 

712

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

1,392

 

Noninterest income

 

1,636

 

 

 

754

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

1,658

 

Noninterest expense

 

2,662

 

 

 

1,924

 

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

2,341

 

 

 

2,253

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

117

 

 

 

(458

)

 

 

(340

)

 

 

70

 

 

 

797

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

20

 

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(123

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

240

 

Net income (loss)

$

97

 

 

$

(351

)

 

$

(217

)

 

$

44

 

 

$

557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

187

 

 

$

258

 

 

$

649

 

 

$

614

 

 

$

564

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

187

 

 

 

258

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

564

 

Noninterest income

 

4,147

 

 

 

2,506

 

 

 

2,243

 

 

 

7,070

 

 

 

16,251

 

Noninterest expense

 

4,686

 

 

 

5,790

 

 

 

7,124

 

 

 

10,307

 

 

 

13,397

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(352

)

 

 

(3,026

)

 

 

(4,232

)

 

 

(2,623

)

 

 

3,418

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(88

)

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(1,058

)

 

 

(655

)

 

 

1,049

 

Net income (loss)

$

(264

)

 

$

(2,270

)

 

$

(3,174

)

 

$

(1,968

)

 

$

2,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, basic - Core Banking

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.58

 

Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.08

 

Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

(0.45

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

0.33

 

Total net income per share, basic

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.57

 

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.08

 

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

(0.45

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

0.33

 

Total net income per share, diluted

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking

 

0.85

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.14

%

SBA Lending

 

0.42

%

 

 

(1.38

%)

 

 

(0.85

%)

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

1.80

%

Mortgage Banking

 

(1.14

%)

 

 

(9.31

%)

 

 

(9.44

%)

 

 

(4.50

%)

 

 

5.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking

 

69.32

%

 

 

57.85

%

 

 

62.49

%

 

 

62.78

%

 

 

70.03

%

SBA Lending

 

97.54

%

 

 

110.01

%

 

 

113.78

%

 

 

115.15

%

 

 

69.11

%

Mortgage Banking

 

108.12

%

 

 

209.48

%

 

 

246.33

%

 

 

134.14

%

 

 

79.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation (4)

$

5,578

 

 

$

5,275

 

 

$

4,444

 

 

$

5,995

 

 

$

5,207

 

Occupancy

 

1,401

 

 

 

1,443

 

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

1,412

 

 

 

1,393

 

Advertising

 

298

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

297

 

Other

 

3,374

 

 

 

2,866

 

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

2,496

 

 

 

2,914

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

10,651

 

 

$

9,797

 

 

$

10,499

 

 

$

10,187

 

 

$

9,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

$

1,800

 

 

$

1,622

 

 

$

1,690

 

 

$

1,619

 

 

$

1,724

 

Occupancy

 

70

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

64

 

Advertising

 

8

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

Other

 

784

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

456

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

2,662

 

 

$

1,924

 

 

$

1,891

 

 

$

2,341

 

 

$

2,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation (4)

$

3,029

 

 

$

3,788

 

 

$

5,091

 

 

$

7,601

 

 

$

10,292

 

Occupancy

 

449

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

622

 

Advertising

 

213

 

 

 

203

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

519

 

 

 

696

 

Other

 

995

 

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

1,787

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

4,686

 

 

$

5,790

 

 

$

7,124

 

 

$

10,307

 

 

$

13,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of:

$

1,328

 

 

$

1,192

 

 

$

945

 

 

$

1,164

 

 

$

869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses

$

3,513

 

 

$

4,561

 

 

$

5,724

 

 

$

6,989

 

 

$

7,936

 

Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5)

 

1,173

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

3,318

 

 

 

5,461

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

4,686

 

 

$

5,790

 

 

$

7,124

 

 

$

10,307

 

 

$

13,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

SBA Lending (Q2) Data

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA

$

15,337

 

 

$

11,293

 

 

$

3,772

 

 

$

5,364

 

 

$

14,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

$

1,293

 

 

$

936

 

 

$

393

 

 

$

592

 

 

$

1,670

 

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

 

8.43

%

 

 

8.29

%

 

 

10.42

%

 

 

11.04

%

 

 

11.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6)

$

907

 

 

$

775

 

 

$

249

 

 

$

486

 

 

$

1,327

 

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA

 

5.91

%

 

 

6.86

%

 

 

6.60

%

 

 

9.06

%

 

 

9.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Mortgage Banking Data

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market

$

115,011

 

 

$

77,605

 

 

$

185,981

 

 

$

421,426

 

 

$

459,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage sales

$

99,711

 

 

$

96,177

 

 

$

241,804

 

 

$

426,200

 

 

$

478,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (7)

$

2,308

 

 

$

1,217

 

 

$

2,630

 

 

$

7,419

 

 

$

10,988

 

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking

 

2.31

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

2.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income (8)

$

4,149

 

 

$

2,496

 

 

$

2,246

 

 

$

7,093

 

 

$

16,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

27,649

 

 

$

19,379

 

 

$

28,318

 

 

$

25,068

 

 

$

36,029

 

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

1,620,589

 

 

 

1,582,538

 

 

 

1,477,857

 

 

 

1,381,366

 

 

 

1,268,983

 

PPP loans

 

558

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

4,271

 

 

 

22,066

 

Investment securities - taxable

 

110,373

 

 

 

111,936

 

 

 

94,836

 

 

 

103,536

 

 

 

50,165

 

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

242,530

 

 

 

241,504

 

 

 

230,312

 

 

 

202,534

 

 

 

163,472

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

23,289

 

 

 

20,063

 

 

 

19,890

 

 

 

18,691

 

 

 

19,021

 

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,024,988

 

 

$

1,976,064

 

 

$

1,852,523

 

 

$

1,735,466

 

 

$

1,559,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (tax equivalent basis):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

192

 

 

$

144

 

 

$

97

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

13

 

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

21,337

 

 

 

20,219

 

 

 

18,012

 

 

 

15,788

 

 

 

13,745

 

PPP loans

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

258

 

Investment securities - taxable

 

957

 

 

 

955

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

420

 

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

2,533

 

 

 

2,505

 

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

1,571

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

364

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

146

 

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)

$

25,385

 

 

$

24,046

 

 

$

21,483

 

 

$

18,927

 

 

$

16,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 

2.78

%

 

 

2.97

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.14

%

Loans, excluding PPP loans

 

5.27

%

 

 

5.11

%

 

 

4.88

%

 

 

4.57

%

 

 

4.33

%

PPP loans

 

1.43

%

 

 

1.86

%

 

 

5.19

%

 

 

16.58

%

 

 

4.68

%

Investment securities - taxable

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

2.97

%

 

 

3.35

%

Investment securities - nontaxable

 

4.18

%

 

 

4.15

%

 

 

4.08

%

 

 

3.92

%

 

 

3.84

%

FRB and FHLB stock

 

6.25

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

5.33

%

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

3.07

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

5.01

%

 

 

4.87

%

 

 

4.64

%

 

 

4.36

%

 

 

4.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

(In thousands)

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,251,080

 

 

$

1,213,419

 

 

$

1,125,659

 

 

$

998,868

 

 

$

922,137

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

374,593

 

 

 

311,146

 

 

 

301,027

 

 

 

325,460

 

 

 

280,190

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

50,293

 

 

 

88,304

 

 

 

50,179

 

 

 

50,152

 

 

 

24,592

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,675,966

 

 

$

1,612,869

 

 

$

1,476,865

 

 

$

1,374,480

 

 

$

1,226,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

6,265

 

 

$

4,158

 

 

$

2,306

 

 

$

1,047

 

 

$

738

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

2,915

 

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

1,111

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

681

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

719

 

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

714

 

 

 

710

 

 

 

369

 

Total interest expense

$

9,899

 

 

$

7,222

 

 

$

4,131

 

 

$

2,568

 

 

$

1,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average cost (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

2.00

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.32

%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

3.11

%

 

 

2.47

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.97

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

 

5.72

%

 

 

5.19

%

 

 

5.69

%

 

 

5.66

%

 

 

6.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2.36

%

 

 

1.79

%

 

 

1.12

%

 