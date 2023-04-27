First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated, “There continues to be a challenging environment for the banking industry, but we have taken and will continue to take prudent actions to perform while such exists. The aggressive measures taken to restructure the mortgage banking segment through expense reductions, efforts to rebuild the SBA lending segment’s lending team, and continued focus on balance sheet management for the core banking segment have provided positive results for the quarter and position the Company for enhanced performance. We continue to be selective in our lending, both in terms of asset quality and yield opportunities. We also have lengthened certain wholesale funding maturities for intermediate duration, which was a contributing factor in adversely impacting net interest margin for the quarter but somewhat protects from persistently higher interest rates while still remaining well-positioned to benefit from a potential rates-down environment, particularly on the short end of the curve. We are encouraged by the performance of the core banking segment and are optimistic for enhanced performance of the SBA lending and mortgage banking segments in future periods. Lastly, the Company repurchased 50,000 of its common shares during the quarter, which together with repurchases during the three preceding fiscal quarters totaled approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares.”
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $899,000, or 6.4%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $9.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $8.1 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $465.3 million, from $1.56 billion for 2022 to $2.02 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.14% for 2022 to 5.01% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $139.3 million and $330.1 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $351.6 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $449.0 million, from $1.23 billion for 2022 to $1.68 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.58% for 2022 to 2.36% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $372,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to a credit for loan losses of $30,000 for the same period in 2022. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $275,000 in 2022.
Noninterest income decreased $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans and net gain on sale of SBA loans of $12.1 million, $557,000 and $420,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $12.7 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $3.1 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, and a $1.3 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $5.6 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in production revenue from originations for sale in 2023 and a $1.3 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.2 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $115.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $459.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.
Noninterest expense decreased $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income.
The Company recognized an income tax expense of $333,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 8.2%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 18.7% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.
Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
The Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $11.3 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2022.
Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.7%, to $31.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $16.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $13.5 million increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $457.3 million, from $1.54 billion for 2022 to $2.00 billion for 2023, and an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.18% for 2022 to 4.94% for 2023. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of investment securities and total loans of $145.8 million and $320.0 million, respectively. When excluding the impact from PPP loan payoffs, the increase in the average balance of loans was $356.2 million when comparing the two periods. Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $431.9 million, from $1.21 billion for 2022 to $1.64 billion for 2023, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.60% for 2022 to 2.08% for 2023. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2023 was due primarily to higher rates paid for FHLB borrowings, brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts primarily due to the increase in market interest rates.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to loan portfolio growth, compared to $496,000 for the same period in 2022. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.6 million from $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 to $12.5 million at March 31, 2023. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $258,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, of which $238,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $322,000 in 2022, of which $292,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Noninterest income decreased $24.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in mortgage banking income, net gain on sale of SBA loans, and net gain on sale of single tenant net lease loans of $22.4 million, $1.3 million, and $719,000, respectively. The decrease in mortgage banking income was primarily due to a $14.0 million decrease in realized and unrealized hedging gains, a $7.4 million decrease in capitalized residential mortgage loan servicing rights, $1.9 million decrease in production revenue, and a $2.5 million decrease in the fair value of the residential mortgage loan servicing rights portfolio in 2023 as compared to a $6.2 million increase in fair value recognized in 2022, partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in the fair value of loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments in 2023 as compared to a $7.4 million decrease in fair value recognized in 2022. Mortgage loans originated for sale were $192.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $1.0 billion in 2022. The decrease in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to decreases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, and lower premiums in the secondary market. There were no sales of single tenant net lease loans during the 2023 period.
Noninterest expense decreased $14.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in compensation and benefits, professional fees and advertising expense of $13.7 million, $992,000 and $857,000, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was due primarily to a reduction in staff and incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in professional fees and advertising expense were related to the reduced activity and loan origination volume of the mortgage banking segment.
The Company recognized an income tax expense of $416,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 compared to tax expense of $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 5.9%, which was a decrease from the effective tax rate of 17.6% in 2022. The decrease was due to recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in 2023 and lower pre-tax income in 2023 as compared to 2022.
Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022
Total assets increased $145.9 million, from $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022 to $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Net loans held for investment increased $123.9 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023, due primarily to growth in residential mortgage loans and single-tenant net lease commercial real estate loans. Excluding the impact of reclassification of $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans as participated loan sales quarter during ending March 31, 2023, which were accounted for as secured borrowings at September 30, 2022, total assets and net loans held for investment would have increased $183.9 million and $161.9 million, respectively, during the six months ended March 31, 2023.
Total liabilities increased $130.5 million due primarily to increases in total deposits and FHLB borrowings of $27.0 million and $130.5 million, respectively, partially offset by the aforementioned $38.0 million reclassification in other borrowings. Excluding the impact of this reclassification, total liabilities would have increased $168.5 million during the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in FHLB borrowings was primarily used to fund loan growth. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to a $44.2 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $21.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits due primarily to customary seasonal outflows of public fund deposits. Deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance amount of $250,000 as of March 31, 2023 were not greater than 13.8% of total deposits. The amount is believed to be less than 13.8% of total deposits due to certain accounts being structured to achieve a level of insurance above the FDIC limit, but is difficult to quantify.
Common stockholders’ equity increased $15.3 million, from $151.6 million at September 30, 2022 to $166.9 million at March 31, 2023, due primarily to increases in accumulated other comprehensive income and retained net income of $12.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) was primarily due to decreasing market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2023, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.
First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
OPERATING DATA:
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total interest income
$
24,811
$
15,801
$
48,294
$
31,563
Total interest expense
9,899
1,788
17,121
3,647
Net interest income
14,912
14,013
31,173
27,916
Provision (credit) for loan losses
372
(30
)
1,356
496
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
14,540
14,043
29,817
27,420
Total noninterest income
7,516
20,072
12,704
36,663
Total noninterest expense
17,999
25,461
35,510
50,313
Income before income taxes
4,057
8,654
7,011
13,770
Income tax expense
333
1,619
416
2,430
Net income
$
3,724
$
7,035
$
6,595
$
11,340
Net income per share, basic
$
0.54
$
0.99
$
0.96
$
1.60
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
6,842,897
7,076,355
6,879,805
7,086,739
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.54
$
0.98
$
0.95
$
1.58
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
6,881,496
7,156,229
6,926,277
7,173,710
Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)
Return on average assets
0.68
%
1.61
%
0.61
%
1.31
%
Return on average equity
9.15
%
15.24
%
8.36
%
12.36
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
9.15
%
15.24
%
8.36
%
12.36
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
3.06
%
3.68
%
3.23
%
3.71
%
Efficiency ratio
80.25
%
74.70
%
80.93
%
77.91
%
QTD
FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
March 31,
December 31,
Increase
September 30,
Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
2022
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
2,239,606
$
2,196,919
$
42,687
$
2,093,725
$
145,881
Cash and cash equivalents
41,810
38,278
3,532
41,665
145
Investment securities
336,317
330,683
5,634
318,075
18,242
Loans held for sale
48,783
44,281
4,502
60,462
(11,679
)
Gross loans (1)
1,614,898
1,599,020
15,878
1,489,904
124,994
Allowance for loan losses
16,458
16,080
378
15,360
1,098
Interest earning assets
2,032,610
1,994,374
38,236
1,898,051
134,559
Goodwill
9,848
9,848
-
9,848
-
Core deposit intangibles
668
721
(53
)
775
(107
)
Loan servicing rights
65,045
65,598
(553
)
67,194
(2,149
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
318,869
315,390
3,479
340,172
(21,303
)
Interest-bearing deposits (2)
1,224,013
1,222,451
1,562
1,175,662
48,351
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
437,795
377,643
60,152
307,303
130,492
Subordinated debt and other borrowings, net of issuance costs
50,330
95,458
(45,128
)
88,206
(37,876
)
Total liabilities
2,072,708
2,036,775
35,933
1,942,160
130,548
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(14,199
)
(19,000
)
4,801
(27,079
)
12,880
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests
166,898
160,144
6,754
151,565
15,333
Book value per share
$
24.31
$
23.15
$
1.16
$
21.74
$
2.57
Tangible book value per share (3)
22.78
21.62
1.16
20.22
2.56
Non-performing assets:
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed
$
5,456
$
5,465
$
(9
)
$
5,474
$
(18
)
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed
6,993
6,058
935
5,382
1,611
Total nonaccrual loans
$
12,449
$
11,523
$
926
$
10,856
$
1,593
Accruing loans past due 90 days
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
12,449
11,523
926
10,856
1,593
Foreclosed real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans
2,446
2,580
(134
)
2,714
(268
)
Total non-performing assets
$
14,895
$
14,103
$
792
$
13,570
$
1,325
Asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans
1.02
%
1.01
%
0.01
%
1.03
%
(0.01
%)
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
132.20
%
139.55
%
(7.34
%)
141.49
%
(9.29
%)
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans
0.77
%
0.72
%
0.05
%
0.73
%
0.04
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.67
%
0.64
%
0.02
%
0.65
%
0.02
%
(1) Includes $45.2 million and $38.0 million of single tenant net lease loans accounted for as secured borrowings at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, which were reclassified as participated loan sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
(2) Includes $337.0 million, $326.2 million and $292.5 million of brokered certificates of deposit at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
QTD
FYTD
March 31,
December 31,
Increase
September 30,
Increase
Tangible Book Value Per Share
2023
2022
(Decrease)
2022
(Decrease)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)
$
166,898
$
160,144
$
6,754
$
151,565
$
15,333
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles
(10,516
)
(10,569
)
53
(10,623
)
107
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$
156,382
$
149,575
6,807
$
140,942
15,440
Outstanding common shares
6,865,921
6,917,921
(52,000
)
6,970,631
(104,710
)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
22.78
$
21.62
$
1.16
$
20.22
$
2.56
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
24.31
$
23.15
$
1.16
$
21.74
$
2.57
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):
As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
41,810
$
38,278
$
41,665
$
37,468
$
31,105
Total investment securities
336,317
330,683
318,075
309,027
284,674
Total loans held for sale
48,783
44,281
60,462
188,031
152,652
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,598,440
1,582,940
1,474,544
1,267,816
1,126,818
PPP loans
523
591
1,310
1,766
13,415
Loan servicing rights
65,045
65,598
67,194
69,039
68,267
Total assets
2,239,606
2,196,919
2,093,725
2,006,666
1,801,944
Retail deposits
$
1,206,154
$
1,211,677
$
1,223,330
$
1,186,582
$
1,151,437
Brokered deposits
336,728
326,164
292,504
159,125
69,752
Total deposits
1,542,882
1,537,841
1,515,834
1,345,707
1,221,189
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
437,795
377,643
307,303
404,098
296,592
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
$
27,443
$
27,425
$
26,848
$
27,236
$
27,154
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
166,652
163,890
161,927
161,438
159,732
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(14,199
)
(19,000
)
(27,079
)
(12,560
)
(1,336
)
Unearned stock compensation
(1,211
)
(1,361
)
(969
)
(1,075
)
(1,180
)
Less treasury stock, at cost
(11,787
)
(10,810
)
(9,162
)
(5,826
)
(4,417
)
Total stockholders' equity
166,898
160,144
151,565
169,213
179,953
Outstanding common shares
6,865,921
6,917,921
6,970,631
7,110,706
7,169,826
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Total interest income
$
24,811
$
23,483
$
21,152
$
18,479
$
15,801
Total interest expense
9,899
7,222
4,327
2,568
1,788
Net interest income
14,912
16,261
16,825
15,911
14,013
Provision (credit) for loan losses
372
984
880
532
(30
)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
14,540
15,277
15,945
15,379
14,043
Total noninterest income
7,516
5,188
4,531
10,033
20,072
Total noninterest expense
17,999
17,511
19,514
22,835
25,461
Income before income taxes
4,057
2,954
962
2,577
8,654
Income tax expense (benefit)
333
83
(446
)
(61
)
1,619
Net income
$
3,724
$
2,871
$
1,408
$
2,638
$
7,035
Net income per share, basic
$
0.54
$
0.42
$
0.20
$
0.37
$
0.99
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
6,842,897
6,915,909
6,988,873
7,073,204
7,076,355
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.54
$
0.41
$
0.20
$
0.37
$
0.98
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
6,881,496
6,972,055
7,056,138
7,145,288
7,156,229
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Return on average assets
0.68
%
0.54
%
0.28
%
0.55
%
1.61
%
Return on average equity
9.15
%
7.50
%
3.30
%
6.06
%
15.24
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
9.15
%
7.50
%
3.30
%
6.06
%
15.24
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
3.06
%
3.41
%
3.75
%
3.77
%
3.68
%
Efficiency ratio
80.25
%
81.64
%
91.37
%
88.02
%
74.70
%
As of or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans
0.77
%
0.72
%
0.73
%
0.77
%
0.88
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.67
%
0.64
%
0.65
%
0.63
%
0.73
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.02
%
1.01
%
1.03
%
1.17
%
1.27
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
132.20
%
139.55
%
141.49
%
151.59
%
143.94
%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
-0.00
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Core Banking Segment:
Net interest income
$
13,632
$
15,008
$
14,994
$
13,848
$
11,847
Provision (credit) for loan losses
422
701
769
910
(240
)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
13,210
14,307
14,225
12,938
12,087
Noninterest income
1,733
1,928
1,808
2,379
2,163
Noninterest expense
10,651
9,797
10,499
10,187
9,811
Income before income taxes
4,292
6,438
5,534
5,130
4,439
Income tax expense
401
946
735
568
330
Net income
$
3,891
$
5,492
$
4,799
$
4,562
$
4,109
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Net interest income
$
1,093
$
995
$
1,182
$
1,449
$
1,602
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(50
)
283
111
(378
)
210
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
1,143
712
1,071
1,827
1,392
Noninterest income
1,636
754
480
584
1,658
Noninterest expense
2,662
1,924
1,891
2,341
2,253
Income (loss) before income taxes
117
(458
)
(340
)
70
797
Income tax expense (benefit)
20
(107
)
(123
)
26
240
Net income (loss)
$
97
$
(351
)
$
(217
)
$
44
$
557
Mortgage Banking Segment:
Net interest income
187
$
258
$
649
$
614
$
564
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
187
258
649
614
564
Noninterest income
4,147
2,506
2,243
7,070
16,251
Noninterest expense
4,686
5,790
7,124
10,307
13,397
Income (loss) before income taxes
(352
)
(3,026
)
(4,232
)
(2,623
)
3,418
Income tax expense (benefit)
(88
)
(756
)
(1,058
)
(655
)
1,049
Net income (loss)
$
(264
)
$
(2,270
)
$
(3,174
)
$
(1,968
)
$
2,369
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking
$
0.57
$
0.80
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.58
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)
0.01
(0.05
)
(0.03
)
0.01
0.08
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking
(0.04
)
(0.33
)
(0.45
)
(0.28
)
0.33
Total net income per share, basic
$
0.54
$
0.42
$
0.20
$
0.37
$
0.99
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking
$
0.57
$
0.79
$
0.68
$
0.64
$
0.57
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)
0.01
(0.05
)
(0.03
)
0.01
0.08
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking
(0.04
)
(0.33
)
(0.45
)
(0.28
)
0.33
Total net income per share, diluted
$
0.54
$
0.41
$
0.20
$
0.37
$
0.98
Return on Average Assets by Segment (three-month data annualized)
Core Banking
0.85
%
1.17
%
1.08
%
1.12
%
1.14
%
SBA Lending
0.42
%
(1.38
%)
(0.85
%)
0.17
%
1.80
%
Mortgage Banking
(1.14
%)
(9.31
%)
(9.44
%)
(4.50
%)
5.38
%
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (three-month data annualized)
Core Banking
69.32
%
57.85
%
62.49
%
62.78
%
70.03
%
SBA Lending
97.54
%
110.01
%
113.78
%
115.15
%
69.11
%
Mortgage Banking
108.12
%
209.48
%
246.33
%
134.14
%
79.67
%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Core Banking Segment:
Compensation (4)
$
5,578
$
5,275
$
4,444
$
5,995
$
5,207
Occupancy
1,401
1,443
1,374
1,412
1,393
Advertising
298
213
272
284
297
Other
3,374
2,866
4,409
2,496
2,914
Total Noninterest Expense
$
10,651
$
9,797
$
10,499
$
10,187
$
9,811
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Compensation
$
1,800
$
1,622
$
1,690
$
1,619
$
1,724
Occupancy
70
54
41
60
64
Advertising
8
2
8
3
9
Other
784
246
152
659
456
Total Noninterest Expense
$
2,662
$
1,924
$
1,891
$
2,341
$
2,253
Mortgage Banking Segment:
Compensation (4)
$
3,029
$
3,788
$
5,091
$
7,601
$
10,292
Occupancy
449
363
491
597
622
Advertising
213
203
319
519
696
Other
995
1,436
1,223
1,590
1,787
Total Noninterest Expense
$
4,686
$
5,790
$
7,124
$
10,307
$
13,397
(4) Compensation includes increases for Core Banking and corresponding decreases for Mortgage Banking segment that represent intersegment allocations for loans originated by the Mortgage Banking segment to be held for investment in the Core Banking loan portfolio of:
$
1,328
$
1,192
$
945
$
1,164
$
869
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(In thousands)
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses
$
3,513
$
4,561
$
5,724
$
6,989
$
7,936
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (5)
1,173
1,229
1,400
3,318
5,461
Total Noninterest Expense
$
4,686
$
5,790
$
7,124
$
10,307
$
13,397
Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA
$
15,337
$
11,293
$
3,772
$
5,364
$
14,355
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
$
1,293
$
936
$
393
$
592
$
1,670
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
8.43
%
8.29
%
10.42
%
11.04
%
11.63
%
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (6)
$
907
$
775
$
249
$
486
$
1,327
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA
5.91
%
6.86
%
6.60
%
9.06
%
9.24
%
Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking Data
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market
$
115,011
$
77,605
$
185,981
$
421,426
$
459,434
Mortgage sales
$
99,711
$
96,177
$
241,804
$
426,200
$
478,816
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking (7)
$
2,308
$
1,217
$
2,630
$
7,419
$
10,988
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking
2.31
%
1.27
%
1.09
%
1.74
%
2.29
%
Mortgage banking income (8)
$
4,149
$
2,496
$
2,246
$
7,093
$
16,254
(5) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.
(6) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
(7) Inclusive of gains on capitalized mortgage servicing rights, realized hedging gains and loan fees, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
(8) Inclusive of loan fees, servicing income, gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains or losses on derivative instruments, and net of lender credits and other investor expenses.
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Interest-earning assets
Average balances:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
27,649
$
19,379
$
28,318
$
25,068
$
36,029
Loans, excluding PPP loans
1,620,589
1,582,538
1,477,857
1,381,366
1,268,983
PPP loans
558
644
1,310
4,271
22,066
Investment securities - taxable
110,373
111,936
94,836
103,536
50,165
Investment securities - nontaxable
242,530
241,504
230,312
202,534
163,472
FRB and FHLB stock
23,289
20,063
19,890
18,691
19,021
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,024,988
$
1,976,064
$
1,852,523
$
1,735,466
$
1,559,736
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
192
$
144
$
97
$
37
$
13
Loans, excluding PPP loans
21,337
20,219
18,012
15,788
13,745
PPP loans
2
3
17
177
258
Investment securities - taxable
957
955
740
769
420
Investment securities - nontaxable
2,533
2,505
2,352
1,987
1,571
FRB and FHLB stock
364
220
265
169
146
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
25,385
$
24,046
$
21,483
$
18,927
$
16,153
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
2.78
%
2.97
%
1.37
%
0.59
%
0.14
%
Loans, excluding PPP loans
5.27
%
5.11
%
4.88
%
4.57
%
4.33
%
PPP loans
1.43
%
1.86
%
5.19
%
16.58
%
4.68
%
Investment securities - taxable
3.47
%
3.41
%
3.12
%
2.97
%
3.35
%
Investment securities - nontaxable
4.18
%
4.15
%
4.08
%
3.92
%
3.84
%
FRB and FHLB stock
6.25
%
4.39
%
5.33
%
3.62
%
3.07
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.01
%
4.87
%
4.64
%
4.36
%
4.14
%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Interest-bearing liabilities
Average balances:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,251,080
$
1,213,419
$
1,125,659
$
998,868
$
922,137
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
374,593
311,146
301,027
325,460
280,190
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
50,293
88,304
50,179
50,152
24,592
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,675,966
$
1,612,869
$
1,476,865
$
1,374,480
$
1,226,919
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
6,265
$
4,158
$
2,306
$
1,047
$
738
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
2,915
1,919
1,111
811
681
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
719
1,145
714
710
369
Total interest expense
$
9,899
$
7,222
$
4,131
$
2,568
$
1,788
Weighted average cost (annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits
2.00
%
1.37
%
0.82
%
0.42
%
0.32
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
3.11
%
2.47
%
1.48
%
1.00
%
0.97
%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
5.72
%
5.19
%
5.69
%
5.66
%
6.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.36
%
1.79
%
1.12
%