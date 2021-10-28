U.S. markets closed

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
·28 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $29.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $4.68 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased in delivering another fiscal year of outstanding performance to our shareholders. In addition to achieving the second highest year of recorded net income and substantially growing the balance sheet, excluding forgiveness of PPP loans, we believe that we have positioned the Company for continued growth and profitability. We are encouraged by the strong performance of the core banking and SBA lending segments, plus perceive opportunity for enhanced growth and profitability of the mortgage banking segment in fiscal 2022. I’m optimistic that each of these business lines will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $10.0 million, or 21.2%, to $57.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $7.6 million increase in interest income and a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $230.2 million, from $1.36 billion for 2020 to $1.59 billion for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.33% for 2020 to 4.18% for 2021. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 was due primarily to declining market interest rates for loans and investment securities. This decline was partially offset by an increase in the yield on PPP loans from 2.29% for 2020 to 3.97% for 2021, which was due to accelerated recognition of deferred PPP loan fees related to forgiveness payoffs during the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.96% for 2020 to 0.64% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $162.9 million, from $1.10 billion for 2020 to $1.27 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $1.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $8.0 million for 2020. The credit for loan losses for the year ended September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of decreases in certain segments of the loan portfolio as well as reductions of certain qualitative risk factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.9 million, from $13.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $15.5 million at September 30, 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $958,000 for the year ended September 30, 2021, of which $894,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $975,000, of which $679,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $12.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020, due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $16.2 million, which was partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to decreased loan originations and sales by the mortgage banking segment, as well as margin compression in the residential mortgage loan secondary market. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $13.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $10.0 million and an increase in professional fees of $2.0 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking, core banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $10.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to income tax expense of $12.7 million for 2020. The decrease is primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 25.0% compared to 27.1% for 2020. The lower effective tax rate for 2021 was due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The Company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income increased $996,000, or 7.4%, to $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $478,000 increase in interest income and a $518,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 3.98% for 2020 to 4.26% for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $62.5 million, from $1.62 billion for 2020 to $1.56 billion for 2021. The increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 is due primarily to an increase in the yield on PPP loans from 2.26% for 2020 to 5.78% for 2021. The increase in the yield on PPP loans was due to accelerated recognition of deferred PPP loan fees related to forgiveness payoffs during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.70% for 2020 to 0.60% for 2021, and a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $107.1 million, from $1.33 billion for 2020 to $1.22 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $8,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.8 million for the same period in 2020. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $349,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, of which $328,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $385,000 for the same period in 2020, of which $326,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $39.9 million. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to decreased loan originations and sales by the mortgage banking segment, as well as margin compression in the residential mortgage loan secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $19.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, other operating expense and advertising expense of $15.0 million, $2.0 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in other operating expense and advertising expense were primarily due to the reduced volume from the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $958,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 16.5% as compared to 31.2% for 2020. The lower effective tax rate for 2021 was due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

Total assets decreased $44.1 million, from $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020 to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $95.6 million due to loan sales outpacing originations during the year and single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased by $23.0 million due to a transfer from held-for-investment to held-for-sale during the year. Net loans decreased $14.1 million during the year ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to a $123.9 million decrease in PPP loans, partially offset by growth in the single tenant net lease commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans and transfers of single tenant net lease loans to held-for-sale, net loans increased $132.8 million, or 12.2%. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $27.9 million, or 128.6%, to $49.6 million at September 30, 2021 as the Company continues to increase its loan servicing portfolio.

Total liabilities decreased $66.9 million due primarily to decreases of $174.8 million and $60.9 million in PPPLF and FHLB borrowings, respectively, partially offset by a $179.5 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $23.1 million, from $157.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $180.4 million at September 30, 2021, due primarily to retained net income of $27.0 million, partially offset by decreases in net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million and additional paid in capital of $1.8 million, which was due to the acquisition of the minority interests in Q2 Business Capital, LLC on December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

* All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021.

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

September 30,

September 30,

OPERATING DATA:

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Total interest income

$

16,243

$

15,765

$

65,259

$

57,699

Total interest expense

1,819

2,337

8,087

10,538

Net interest income

14,424

13,428

57,172

47,161

Provision (credit) for loan losses

8

2,772

(1,767

)

7,962

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

14,416

10,656

58,939

39,199

Total noninterest income

16,495

57,024

120,436

133,351

Total noninterest expense

25,104

44,452

139,409

125,808

Income before income taxes

5,807

23,228

39,966

46,742

Income tax expense

958

7,257

9,997

12,661

Net income

4,849

15,971

29,969

34,081

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

834

402

727

Net income attributable to the Company

$

4,849

$

15,137

$

29,567

$

33,354

Net income per share, basic

$

0.68

$

2.13

$

4.16

$

4.72

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

7,111,594

7,095,651

7,107,786

7,070,040

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.67

$

2.13

$

4.12

$

4.68

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

7,200,357

7,112,082

7,173,733

7,127,862

Performance ratios (three-month data annualized)

Return on average assets

1.12

%

3.44

%

1.69

%

2.27

%

Return on average equity

10.92

%

43.46

%

17.59

%

26.06

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

10.92

%

41.08

%

17.37

%

25.46

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

3.79

%

3.40

%

3.67

%

3.55

%

Efficiency ratio

81.19

%

63.10

%

78.49

%

69.70

%

September 30,

September 30,

Increase

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

2021

2020

(Decrease)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Total assets

$

1,720,506

$

1,764,625

$

(44,119

)

Cash and cash equivalents

33,428

33,726

(298

)

Investment securities

208,518

204,067

4,451

Loans held for sale

214,940

285,525

(70,585

)

Gross loans (1)

1,090,237

1,107,089

(16,852

)

Allowance for loan losses

14,301

17,026

(2,725

)

Interest earning assets

1,540,111

1,620,831

(80,720

)

Goodwill

9,848

9,848

-

Core deposit intangibles

988

1,202

(214

)

Loan servicing rights

54,026

25,451

28,575

Noninterest-bearing deposits

291,039

242,673

48,366

Interest-bearing deposits (2)

936,541

805,403

131,138

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

250,000

310,858

(60,858

)

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

-

174,834

(174,834

)

Total liabilities

1,540,129

1,607,060

(66,931

)

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests

180,377

157,272

23,105

Book value per share

$

25.31

$

22.07

$

3.24

Tangible book value per share (3)

23.79

20.52

3.27

Non-performing assets:

Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed

$

6,748

$

3,709

$

3,039

Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed

8,252

9,906

(1,654

)

Total nonaccrual loans

$

15,000

$

13,615

$

1,385

Accruing loans past due 90 days

472

-

472

Total non-performing loans

15,472

13,615

1,857

Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans

1,743

3,069

(1,326

)

Total non-performing assets

$

17,215

$

16,684

$

531

Asset quality ratios:

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans

1.31

%

1.54

%

(0.23

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4)

1.38

%

1.84

%

(0.45

%)

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

92.43

%

125.05

%

(32.62

%)

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans

1.42

%

1.23

%

0.19

%

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

1.00

%

0.95

%

0.06

%

_______________
(1) Includes $56.7 million and $180.6 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes $100.1 million and $132.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

September 30,

September 30,

Increase

Tangible Book Value Per Share

2021

2020

(Decrease)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

$

180,377

$

157,272

$

23,105

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles

(10,836

)

(11,050

)

214

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$

169,541

$

146,222

$

109,789

Outstanding common shares

7,125,888

7,125,972

(84

)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

23.79

$

20.52

$

3.27

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

25.31

$

22.07

$

3.24

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Total cash and cash equivalents

$

33,428

$

22,909

$

30,837

$

35,392

$

33,726

Total investment securities

208,518

209,551

207,331

205,661

204,067

Total loans held for sale

214,940

277,374

207,141

357,242

285,525

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,075,936

1,065,852

1,128,348

1,114,708

1,090,063

PPP loans

56,656

100,573

159,320

178,499

180,561

Loan servicing rights

54,026

51,778

49,367

35,232

25,451

Total assets

1,720,506

1,758,628

1,750,609

1,872,911

1,764,625

Total deposits

$

1,227,580

$

1,127,155

$

1,095,496

$

1,121,320

$

1,048,076

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

250,000

283,289

289,237

340,092

310,858

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

-

107,829

128,494

172,772

174,834

Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests

$

180,377

$

177,735

$

173,040

$

165,745

$

157,272

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary

-

-

-

-

293

Total equity

180,377

177,735

173,040

165,745

157,565

Outstanding common shares

7,125,888

7,124,388

7,125,081

7,124,781

7,125,972

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Total interest income

$

16,243

$

16,150

$

16,840

$

16,026

$

15,765

Total interest expense

1,819

1,921

2,060

2,287

2,337

Net interest income

14,424

14,229

14,780

13,739

13,428

Provision (credit) for loan losses

8

(2,730

)

287

668

2,772

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,416

16,959

14,493

13,071

10,656

Total noninterest income

16,495

18,785

38,973

46,183

57,024

Total noninterest expense

25,104

30,619

39,284

44,402

44,452

Income before income taxes

5,807

5,125

14,182

14,852

23,228

Income tax expense

958

817

3,695

4,527

7,257

Net income

4,849

4,308

10,487

10,325

15,971

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

402

834

Net income attributable to the Company

$

4,849

$

4,308

$

10,487

$

9,923

$

15,137

Net income per share, basic

$

0.68

$

0.61

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

2.13

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

7,111,594

7,109,481

7,108,926

7,101,183

7,095,651

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

1.46

$

1.39

$

2.13

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

7,200,357

7,178,943

7,164,189

7,154,106

7,112,082

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Return on average assets

1.12

%

1.00

%

2.34

%

2.23

%

3.44

%

Return on average equity

10.92

%

9.94

%

24.97

%

25.43

%

43.46

%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

10.92

%

9.94

%

24.97

%

24.52

%

41.08

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

3.79

%

3.75

%

3.69

%

3.46

%

3.40

%

Efficiency ratio

81.19

%

92.75

%

73.08

%

74.10

%

63.10

%

As of or for the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

1.42

%

1.15

%

1.00

%

1.10

%

1.23

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

1.00

%

0.81

%

0.78

%

0.78

%

0.95

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

1.31

%

1.36

%

1.52

%

1.51

%

1.54

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

92.43

%

117.88

%

152.72

%

138.02

%

125.05

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans

0.03

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.04

%

0.03

%


SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Segmented Statements of Income Information

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Core Banking Segment:

Net interest income

$

11,517

$

11,401

$

11,114

$

10,861

$

10,512

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(189

)

(2,401

)

106

702

2,232

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

11,706

13,802

11,008

10,159

8,280

Noninterest income

1,780

1,509

1,490

1,552

1,779

Noninterest expense

8,800

9,364

8,991

8,112

7,920

Income before income taxes

4,686

5,947

3,507

3,599

2,139

Income tax expense

569

792

507

570

482

Net income attributable to the Company

$

4,117

$

5,155

$

3,000

$

3,029

$

1,657

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

Net interest income (5)

$

2,455

$

2,510

$

3,227

$

2,147

$

1,959

Provision (credit) for loan losses

197

(329

)

181

(34

)

540

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

2,258

2,839

3,046

2,181

1,419

Noninterest income

2,194

2,675

3,407

1,385

2,828

Noninterest expense

1,973

2,206

2,449

2,746

2,545

Income before income taxes

2,479

3,308

4,004

820

1,702

Income tax expense

612

790

1,005

105

217

Net income

1,867

2,518

2,999

715

1,485

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

402

834

Net income attributable to the Company (6)

$

1,867

$

2,518

$

2,999

$

313

$

651

Mortgage Banking Segment:

Net interest income

$

452

$

318

$

439

$

731

$

957

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

452

318

439

731

957

Noninterest income

12,521

14,601

34,076

43,246

52,417

Noninterest expense

14,331

19,049

27,844

33,544

33,987

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,358

)

(4,130

)

6,671

10,433

19,387

Income tax expense (benefit)

(223

)

(765

)

2,183

3,852

6,558

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$

(1,135

)

$

(3,365

)

$

4,488

$

6,581

$

12,829

Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment

Net income per share, basic - Core Banking

$

0.58

$

0.73

$

0.42

$

0.43

$

0.23

Net income per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7)

0.26

0.35

0.42

0.04

0.09

Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking

(0.16

)

(0.47

)

0.64

0.93

1.81

Total net income per share, basic (7)

$

0.68

$

0.61

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

2.13

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment

Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking

$

0.57

$

0.72

$

0.42

$

0.42

$

0.23

Net income per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8)

0.26

0.35

0.42

0.04

0.09

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking

(0.16

)

(0.47

)

0.62

0.93

1.81

Total net income per share, diluted (8)

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

1.46

$

1.39

$

2.13

(5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of:

$

1,145

$

1,220

$

1,887

$

928

$

861

(6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

859

$

915

$

1,415

$

810

$

751

(7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

0.12

$

0.13

$

0.20

$

0.11

$

0.11

(8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of:

$

0.12

$

0.13

$

0.20

$

0.11

$

0.11

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Core Banking Segment:

Compensation

$

5,220

$

5,039

$

4,895

$

4,127

$

4,250

Occupancy

1,415

1,473

1,387

1,392

1,512

Advertising

268

213

248

177

225

Other

1,897

2,639

2,461

2,416

1,933

Total Noninterest Expense

$

8,800

$

9,364

$

8,991

$

8,112

$

7,920

SBA Lending Segment (Q2):

Compensation

$

1,602

$

1,697

$

1,929

$

2,280

$

1,939

Occupancy

83

101

129

93

116

Advertising

6

3

8

10

6

Other

282

405

383

363

484

Total Noninterest Expense

$

1,973

$

2,206

$

2,449

$

2,746

$

2,545

Mortgage Banking Segment:

Compensation

$

11,456

$

14,594

$

22,657

$

27,455

$

27,092

Occupancy

723

1,012

998

1,100

1,207

Advertising

588

1,133

1,796

2,124

2,011

Other

1,564

2,310

2,393

2,865

3,677

Total Noninterest Expense

$

14,331

$

19,049

$

27,844

$

33,544

$

33,987

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

(In thousands)

Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses

$

7,779

$

9,764

$

11,713

$

13,296

$

11,838

Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (9)

6,552

9,285

16,131

20,248

22,149

Total Noninterest Expense

$

14,331

$

19,049

$

27,844

$

33,544

$

33,987

Three Months Ended

SBA Lending (Q2) Data

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA

$

14,894

$

17,969

$

29,883

$

14,116

$

25,623

Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

$

2,134

$

2,551

$

3,858

$

1,698

$

3,094

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

14.33

%

14.20

%

12.91

%

12.03

%

12.08

%

Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (10)

$

1,912

$

2,322

$

3,239

$

1,267

$

2,366

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA

12.84

%

12.92

%

10.84

%

8.98

%

9.23

%

Three Months Ended

Mortgage Banking Data

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands, except percentage data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market

$

579,458

$

739,502

$

1,344,873

$

1,430,628

$

1,526,809

Mortgage sales

$

651,180

$

716,425

$

1,476,198

$

1,349,044

$

1,471,501

Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking

$

15,433

$

11,765

$

27,606

$

47,224

$

53,633

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking

2.37

%

1.64

%

1.87

%

3.50

%

3.64

%

Mortgage banking income (11)

$

12,538

$

14,616

$

34,095

$

43,255

$

52,426

_______________
(9) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.

(10) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.

(11) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of servicing income, loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended

Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Interest-earning assets

Average balances:

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

63,217

$

37,683

$

48,035

$

34,412

$

58,775

Loans, excluding PPP

1,194,277

1,155,958

1,217,398

1,205,278

1,172,547

PPP loans

84,288

145,227

164,533

179,316

180,561

Investment securities - taxable

46,005

46,392

42,424

42,462

44,026

Investment securities - nontaxable

148,723

148,280

146,145

146,374

145,042

FRB and FHLB stock

19,258

19,258

19,294

17,992

17,293

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,555,768

$

1,552,798

$

1,637,829

$

1,625,834

$

1,618,244

Interest income (tax equivalent basis):

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

23

$

14

$

18

$

18

$

22

Loans, excluding PPP

13,279

13,017

13,033

13,171

12,924

PPP loans

1,219

1,347

2,031

1,085

1,019

Investment securities - taxable

421

447

432

471

483

Investment securities - nontaxable

1,482

1,496

1,487

1,508

1,507

FRB and FHLB stock

146

161

167

108

144

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)

$

16,570

$

16,482

$

17,168

$

16,361

$

16,099

Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.21

%

0.15

%

Loans, excluding PPP

4.45

%

4.50

%

4.28

%

4.37

%

4.41

%

PPP loans

5.78

%

3.71

%

4.94

%

2.42

%

2.26

%

Investment securities - taxable

3.66

%

3.85

%

4.07

%

4.44

%

4.39

%

Investment securities - nontaxable

3.99

%

4.04

%

4.07

%

4.12

%

4.16

%

FRB and FHLB stock

3.03

%

3.34

%

3.46

%

2.40

%

3.33

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.26

%

4.25

%

4.19

%

4.03

%

3.98

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Average balances:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

935,800

$

807,342

$

840,556

$

811,016

$

842,363

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

255,210

272,834

293,819

306,299

292,876

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

11,937

114,453

158,354

173,701

174,835

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

19,853

19,836

19,786

19,803

19,786

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,222,800

$

1,214,465

$

1,312,515

$

1,310,819

$

1,329,860

Interest expense:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

765

$

723

$

771

$

936

$

974

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

725

780

833

861

853

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

12

98

137

153

154

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

319

320

319

337

356

Total interest expense

$

1,821

$

1,921

$

2,060

$

2,287

$

2,337

Weighted average cost (annualized):

Interest-bearing deposits

0.33

%

0.36

%

0.37

%

0.46

%

0.46

%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1.14

%

1.14

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

1.16

%

Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings

0.40

%

0.34

%

0.35

%

0.35

%

0.35

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

6.43

%

6.45

%

6.45

%

6.81

%

7.20

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.60

%

0.63

%

0.63

%

0.70

%

0.70

%

Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

3.66

%

3.62

%

3.56

%

3.33

%

3.28

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

3.79

%

3.75

%

3.69

%

3.46

%

3.40

%

Net interest margin, excluding PPP and PPPLF (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

3.68

%

3.78

%

3.59

%

3.63

%

3.59

%


