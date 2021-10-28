First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $29.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $4.68 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2020.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased in delivering another fiscal year of outstanding performance to our shareholders. In addition to achieving the second highest year of recorded net income and substantially growing the balance sheet, excluding forgiveness of PPP loans, we believe that we have positioned the Company for continued growth and profitability. We are encouraged by the strong performance of the core banking and SBA lending segments, plus perceive opportunity for enhanced growth and profitability of the mortgage banking segment in fiscal 2022. I’m optimistic that each of these business lines will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $10.0 million, or 21.2%, to $57.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $7.6 million increase in interest income and a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $230.2 million, from $1.36 billion for 2020 to $1.59 billion for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.33% for 2020 to 4.18% for 2021. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 was due primarily to declining market interest rates for loans and investment securities. This decline was partially offset by an increase in the yield on PPP loans from 2.29% for 2020 to 3.97% for 2021, which was due to accelerated recognition of deferred PPP loan fees related to forgiveness payoffs during the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.96% for 2020 to 0.64% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $162.9 million, from $1.10 billion for 2020 to $1.27 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings.

Story continues

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $1.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $8.0 million for 2020. The credit for loan losses for the year ended September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of decreases in certain segments of the loan portfolio as well as reductions of certain qualitative risk factors within the allowance for loan losses calculation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $1.9 million, from $13.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $15.5 million at September 30, 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $958,000 for the year ended September 30, 2021, of which $894,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $975,000, of which $679,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $12.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020, due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $16.2 million, which was partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to decreased loan originations and sales by the mortgage banking segment, as well as margin compression in the residential mortgage loan secondary market. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was due primarily to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $13.6 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $10.0 million and an increase in professional fees of $2.0 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking, core banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation as a result of the Company’s performance.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $10.0 million for the year ended September 30, 2021 compared to income tax expense of $12.7 million for 2020. The decrease is primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 25.0% compared to 27.1% for 2020. The lower effective tax rate for 2021 was due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The Company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income increased $996,000, or 7.4%, to $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $478,000 increase in interest income and a $518,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 3.98% for 2020 to 4.26% for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $62.5 million, from $1.62 billion for 2020 to $1.56 billion for 2021. The increase in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 is due primarily to an increase in the yield on PPP loans from 2.26% for 2020 to 5.78% for 2021. The increase in the yield on PPP loans was due to accelerated recognition of deferred PPP loan fees related to forgiveness payoffs during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.70% for 2020 to 0.60% for 2021, and a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $107.1 million, from $1.33 billion for 2020 to $1.22 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $8,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $2.8 million for the same period in 2020. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $349,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, of which $328,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $385,000 for the same period in 2020, of which $326,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income decreased $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $39.9 million. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to decreased loan originations and sales by the mortgage banking segment, as well as margin compression in the residential mortgage loan secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $19.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in compensation and benefits, other operating expense and advertising expense of $15.0 million, $2.0 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense is due primarily to a reduction in incentive compensation for the Company’s mortgage banking segment as a result of decreased mortgage banking income. The decreases in other operating expense and advertising expense were primarily due to the reduced volume from the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $958,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily the result of lower pretax income in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 16.5% as compared to 31.2% for 2020. The lower effective tax rate for 2021 was due to lower nondeductible executive compensation expense in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

Total assets decreased $44.1 million, from $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020 to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $95.6 million due to loan sales outpacing originations during the year and single tenant net lease loans held for sale increased by $23.0 million due to a transfer from held-for-investment to held-for-sale during the year. Net loans decreased $14.1 million during the year ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to a $123.9 million decrease in PPP loans, partially offset by growth in the single tenant net lease commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans and transfers of single tenant net lease loans to held-for-sale, net loans increased $132.8 million, or 12.2%. Residential mortgage loan servicing rights increased $27.9 million, or 128.6%, to $49.6 million at September 30, 2021 as the Company continues to increase its loan servicing portfolio.

Total liabilities decreased $66.9 million due primarily to decreases of $174.8 million and $60.9 million in PPPLF and FHLB borrowings, respectively, partially offset by a $179.5 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $23.1 million, from $157.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $180.4 million at September 30, 2021, due primarily to retained net income of $27.0 million, partially offset by decreases in net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million and additional paid in capital of $1.8 million, which was due to the acquisition of the minority interests in Q2 Business Capital, LLC on December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has three national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate, SBA lending and residential mortgage banking, with offices located throughout the United States. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) * All share and per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split effective September 15, 2021. Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30, September 30, OPERATING DATA: 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Total interest income $ 16,243 $ 15,765 $ 65,259 $ 57,699 Total interest expense 1,819 2,337 8,087 10,538 Net interest income 14,424 13,428 57,172 47,161 Provision (credit) for loan losses 8 2,772 (1,767 ) 7,962 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,416 10,656 58,939 39,199 Total noninterest income 16,495 57,024 120,436 133,351 Total noninterest expense 25,104 44,452 139,409 125,808 Income before income taxes 5,807 23,228 39,966 46,742 Income tax expense 958 7,257 9,997 12,661 Net income 4,849 15,971 29,969 34,081 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 834 402 727 Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,849 $ 15,137 $ 29,567 $ 33,354 Net income per share, basic $ 0.68 $ 2.13 $ 4.16 $ 4.72 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,111,594 7,095,651 7,107,786 7,070,040 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.67 $ 2.13 $ 4.12 $ 4.68 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,200,357 7,112,082 7,173,733 7,127,862 Performance ratios (three-month data annualized) Return on average assets 1.12 % 3.44 % 1.69 % 2.27 % Return on average equity 10.92 % 43.46 % 17.59 % 26.06 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.92 % 41.08 % 17.37 % 25.46 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.79 % 3.40 % 3.67 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio 81.19 % 63.10 % 78.49 % 69.70 % September 30, September 30, Increase FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2021 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands, except per share data) Total assets $ 1,720,506 $ 1,764,625 $ (44,119 ) Cash and cash equivalents 33,428 33,726 (298 ) Investment securities 208,518 204,067 4,451 Loans held for sale 214,940 285,525 (70,585 ) Gross loans (1) 1,090,237 1,107,089 (16,852 ) Allowance for loan losses 14,301 17,026 (2,725 ) Interest earning assets 1,540,111 1,620,831 (80,720 ) Goodwill 9,848 9,848 - Core deposit intangibles 988 1,202 (214 ) Loan servicing rights 54,026 25,451 28,575 Noninterest-bearing deposits 291,039 242,673 48,366 Interest-bearing deposits (2) 936,541 805,403 131,138 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 250,000 310,858 (60,858 ) Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - 174,834 (174,834 ) Total liabilities 1,540,129 1,607,060 (66,931 ) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 180,377 157,272 23,105 Book value per share $ 25.31 $ 22.07 $ 3.24 Tangible book value per share (3) 23.79 20.52 3.27 Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed $ 6,748 $ 3,709 $ 3,039 Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 8,252 9,906 (1,654 ) Total nonaccrual loans $ 15,000 $ 13,615 $ 1,385 Accruing loans past due 90 days 472 - 472 Total non-performing loans 15,472 13,615 1,857 Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 1,743 3,069 (1,326 ) Total non-performing assets $ 17,215 $ 16,684 $ 531 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.31 % 1.54 % (0.23 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.38 % 1.84 % (0.45 %) Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 92.43 % 125.05 % (32.62 %) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 1.42 % 1.23 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.00 % 0.95 % 0.06 %

_______________

(1) Includes $56.7 million and $180.6 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.



(2) Includes $100.1 million and $132.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.

(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating PPP loans.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

September 30, September 30, Increase Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021 2020 (Decrease) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 180,377 $ 157,272 $ 23,105 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,836 ) (11,050 ) 214 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 169,541 $ 146,222 $ 109,789 Outstanding common shares 7,125,888 7,125,972 (84 ) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.79 $ 20.52 $ 3.27 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.31 $ 22.07 $ 3.24 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED): As of Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 33,428 $ 22,909 $ 30,837 $ 35,392 $ 33,726 Total investment securities 208,518 209,551 207,331 205,661 204,067 Total loans held for sale 214,940 277,374 207,141 357,242 285,525 Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,075,936 1,065,852 1,128,348 1,114,708 1,090,063 PPP loans 56,656 100,573 159,320 178,499 180,561 Loan servicing rights 54,026 51,778 49,367 35,232 25,451 Total assets 1,720,506 1,758,628 1,750,609 1,872,911 1,764,625 Total deposits $ 1,227,580 $ 1,127,155 $ 1,095,496 $ 1,121,320 $ 1,048,076 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 250,000 283,289 289,237 340,092 310,858 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings - 107,829 128,494 172,772 174,834 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests $ 180,377 $ 177,735 $ 173,040 $ 165,745 $ 157,272 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary - - - - 293 Total equity 180,377 177,735 173,040 165,745 157,565 Outstanding common shares 7,125,888 7,124,388 7,125,081 7,124,781 7,125,972 Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Total interest income $ 16,243 $ 16,150 $ 16,840 $ 16,026 $ 15,765 Total interest expense 1,819 1,921 2,060 2,287 2,337 Net interest income 14,424 14,229 14,780 13,739 13,428 Provision (credit) for loan losses 8 (2,730 ) 287 668 2,772 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,416 16,959 14,493 13,071 10,656 Total noninterest income 16,495 18,785 38,973 46,183 57,024 Total noninterest expense 25,104 30,619 39,284 44,402 44,452 Income before income taxes 5,807 5,125 14,182 14,852 23,228 Income tax expense 958 817 3,695 4,527 7,257 Net income 4,849 4,308 10,487 10,325 15,971 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 402 834 Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,849 $ 4,308 $ 10,487 $ 9,923 $ 15,137 Net income per share, basic $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,111,594 7,109,481 7,108,926 7,101,183 7,095,651 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,200,357 7,178,943 7,164,189 7,154,106 7,112,082 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.00 % 2.34 % 2.23 % 3.44 % Return on average equity 10.92 % 9.94 % 24.97 % 25.43 % 43.46 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 10.92 % 9.94 % 24.97 % 24.52 % 41.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.79 % 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.46 % 3.40 % Efficiency ratio 81.19 % 92.75 % 73.08 % 74.10 % 63.10 % As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 1.42 % 1.15 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.23 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.00 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.95 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 92.43 % 117.88 % 152.72 % 138.02 % 125.05 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 %





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Segmented Statements of Income Information September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Core Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 11,517 $ 11,401 $ 11,114 $ 10,861 $ 10,512 Provision (credit) for loan losses (189 ) (2,401 ) 106 702 2,232 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 11,706 13,802 11,008 10,159 8,280 Noninterest income 1,780 1,509 1,490 1,552 1,779 Noninterest expense 8,800 9,364 8,991 8,112 7,920 Income before income taxes 4,686 5,947 3,507 3,599 2,139 Income tax expense 569 792 507 570 482 Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,117 $ 5,155 $ 3,000 $ 3,029 $ 1,657 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Net interest income (5) $ 2,455 $ 2,510 $ 3,227 $ 2,147 $ 1,959 Provision (credit) for loan losses 197 (329 ) 181 (34 ) 540 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 2,258 2,839 3,046 2,181 1,419 Noninterest income 2,194 2,675 3,407 1,385 2,828 Noninterest expense 1,973 2,206 2,449 2,746 2,545 Income before income taxes 2,479 3,308 4,004 820 1,702 Income tax expense 612 790 1,005 105 217 Net income 1,867 2,518 2,999 715 1,485 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 402 834 Net income attributable to the Company (6) $ 1,867 $ 2,518 $ 2,999 $ 313 $ 651 Mortgage Banking Segment: Net interest income $ 452 $ 318 $ 439 $ 731 $ 957 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 452 318 439 731 957 Noninterest income 12,521 14,601 34,076 43,246 52,417 Noninterest expense 14,331 19,049 27,844 33,544 33,987 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,358 ) (4,130 ) 6,671 10,433 19,387 Income tax expense (benefit) (223 ) (765 ) 2,183 3,852 6,558 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (1,135 ) $ (3,365 ) $ 4,488 $ 6,581 $ 12,829 Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment Net income per share, basic - Core Banking $ 0.58 $ 0.73 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.23 Net income per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7) 0.26 0.35 0.42 0.04 0.09 Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking (0.16 ) (0.47 ) 0.64 0.93 1.81 Total net income per share, basic (7) $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 2.13 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.23 Net income per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) 0.26 0.35 0.42 0.04 0.09 Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking (0.16 ) (0.47 ) 0.62 0.93 1.81 Total net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 1.46 $ 1.39 $ 2.13 (5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: $ 1,145 $ 1,220 $ 1,887 $ 928 $ 861 (6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 859 $ 915 $ 1,415 $ 810 $ 751 (7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 (8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Core Banking Segment: Compensation $ 5,220 $ 5,039 $ 4,895 $ 4,127 $ 4,250 Occupancy 1,415 1,473 1,387 1,392 1,512 Advertising 268 213 248 177 225 Other 1,897 2,639 2,461 2,416 1,933 Total Noninterest Expense $ 8,800 $ 9,364 $ 8,991 $ 8,112 $ 7,920 SBA Lending Segment (Q2): Compensation $ 1,602 $ 1,697 $ 1,929 $ 2,280 $ 1,939 Occupancy 83 101 129 93 116 Advertising 6 3 8 10 6 Other 282 405 383 363 484 Total Noninterest Expense $ 1,973 $ 2,206 $ 2,449 $ 2,746 $ 2,545 Mortgage Banking Segment: Compensation $ 11,456 $ 14,594 $ 22,657 $ 27,455 $ 27,092 Occupancy 723 1,012 998 1,100 1,207 Advertising 588 1,133 1,796 2,124 2,011 Other 1,564 2,310 2,393 2,865 3,677 Total Noninterest Expense $ 14,331 $ 19,049 $ 27,844 $ 33,544 $ 33,987 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (In thousands) Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses $ 7,779 $ 9,764 $ 11,713 $ 13,296 $ 11,838 Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (9) 6,552 9,285 16,131 20,248 22,149 Total Noninterest Expense $ 14,331 $ 19,049 $ 27,844 $ 33,544 $ 33,987 Three Months Ended SBA Lending (Q2) Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA $ 14,894 $ 17,969 $ 29,883 $ 14,116 $ 25,623 Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA $ 2,134 $ 2,551 $ 3,858 $ 1,698 $ 3,094 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 14.33 % 14.20 % 12.91 % 12.03 % 12.08 % Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (10) $ 1,912 $ 2,322 $ 3,239 $ 1,267 $ 2,366 Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 12.84 % 12.92 % 10.84 % 8.98 % 9.23 % Three Months Ended Mortgage Banking Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands, except percentage data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market $ 579,458 $ 739,502 $ 1,344,873 $ 1,430,628 $ 1,526,809 Mortgage sales $ 651,180 $ 716,425 $ 1,476,198 $ 1,349,044 $ 1,471,501 Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking $ 15,433 $ 11,765 $ 27,606 $ 47,224 $ 53,633 Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 2.37 % 1.64 % 1.87 % 3.50 % 3.64 % Mortgage banking income (11) $ 12,538 $ 14,616 $ 34,095 $ 43,255 $ 52,426

_______________

(9) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.



(10) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.

(11) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of servicing income, loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 63,217 $ 37,683 $ 48,035 $ 34,412 $ 58,775 Loans, excluding PPP 1,194,277 1,155,958 1,217,398 1,205,278 1,172,547 PPP loans 84,288 145,227 164,533 179,316 180,561 Investment securities - taxable 46,005 46,392 42,424 42,462 44,026 Investment securities - nontaxable 148,723 148,280 146,145 146,374 145,042 FRB and FHLB stock 19,258 19,258 19,294 17,992 17,293 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,555,768 $ 1,552,798 $ 1,637,829 $ 1,625,834 $ 1,618,244 Interest income (tax equivalent basis): Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 23 $ 14 $ 18 $ 18 $ 22 Loans, excluding PPP 13,279 13,017 13,033 13,171 12,924 PPP loans 1,219 1,347 2,031 1,085 1,019 Investment securities - taxable 421 447 432 471 483 Investment securities - nontaxable 1,482 1,496 1,487 1,508 1,507 FRB and FHLB stock 146 161 167 108 144 Total interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 16,570 $ 16,482 $ 17,168 $ 16,361 $ 16,099 Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized): Interest-bearing deposits with banks 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.15 % Loans, excluding PPP 4.45 % 4.50 % 4.28 % 4.37 % 4.41 % PPP loans 5.78 % 3.71 % 4.94 % 2.42 % 2.26 % Investment securities - taxable 3.66 % 3.85 % 4.07 % 4.44 % 4.39 % Investment securities - nontaxable 3.99 % 4.04 % 4.07 % 4.12 % 4.16 % FRB and FHLB stock 3.03 % 3.34 % 3.46 % 2.40 % 3.33 % Total interest-earning assets 4.26 % 4.25 % 4.19 % 4.03 % 3.98 % Interest-bearing liabilities Average balances: Interest-bearing deposits $ 935,800 $ 807,342 $ 840,556 $ 811,016 $ 842,363 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 255,210 272,834 293,819 306,299 292,876 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 11,937 114,453 158,354 173,701 174,835 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 19,853 19,836 19,786 19,803 19,786 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,222,800 $ 1,214,465 $ 1,312,515 $ 1,310,819 $ 1,329,860 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits $ 765 $ 723 $ 771 $ 936 $ 974 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 725 780 833 861 853 Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 12 98 137 153 154 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 319 320 319 337 356 Total interest expense $ 1,821 $ 1,921 $ 2,060 $ 2,287 $ 2,337 Weighted average cost (annualized): Interest-bearing deposits 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.46 % 0.46 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.16 % Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 0.40 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 6.43 % 6.45 % 6.45 % 6.81 % 7.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.70 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.66 % 3.62 % 3.56 % 3.33 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.79 % 3.75 % 3.69 % 3.46 % 3.40 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP and PPPLF (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.59 % 3.63 % 3.59 %



