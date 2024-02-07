First United Corp (FUNC) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Amidst Industry ...

Net Income : Reported at $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $25.0 million in the previous year.

Earnings Per Share : $2.25 per basic share and $2.24 per diluted share for 2023, against $3.77 and $3.76 for 2022, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Net Income : $1.8 million, including restructuring costs, compared to $7.0 million in Q4 2022.

Net Interest Margin : Decreased to 3.13% in Q4 2023 from 3.63% in Q4 2022.

Total Assets : Increased to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2023, up from $1.85 billion the previous year.

Loan Growth : Loans increased by $127.2 million, driven by commercial and residential mortgage portfolios.

Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans totaled $4.0 million at the end of 2023, with the allowance for credit losses at 1.24% of gross loans.

On February 5, 2024, First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates in the financial services sector offering a range of banking products and services, faced significant industry headwinds throughout the year.

Company Overview

First United Corp is a bank holding company that provides a variety of banking services such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as business and personal loans. It also offers mortgage loans, trust services, and insurance products. The company's commitment to providing customized financial solutions is reflected in its strong loan growth and asset quality, despite a challenging economic environment.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The year 2023 was marked by industry turmoil, a rapidly increasing rate environment, and intense deposit competition. These factors led to a decrease in net income from $25.0 million in 2022 to $15.1 million in 2023. The company's net interest margin also compressed, contributing to the reduced earnings. Despite these challenges, First United Corp managed to achieve loan growth and maintain asset quality, which are critical for the bank's long-term financial health.

Story continues

Strategic Initiatives and Their Impact

First United Corp undertook several strategic initiatives in 2023, including a balance sheet restructuring and the consolidation of its branch network. These measures, while impacting short-term earnings, are expected to enhance future efficiency and earnings. The bank's Chairman, President, and CEO, Carissa Rodeheaver, noted the importance of these strategies in positioning the company for future success.

"2023 was a challenging year... Despite these challenges, we were able to... execute several strategic items... they position us well for greater efficiency and more positive ongoing future earnings." - Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President, and CEO

Key Financial Metrics

First United Corp's balance sheet showed a total asset increase to $1.9 billion, with loans growing by $127.2 million, primarily in the commercial and residential mortgage portfolios. The net interest margin for Q4 2023 was 3.13%, down from 3.63% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to increased interest expense, which rose by $5.8 million year-over-year.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

The bank's asset quality remained strong, with non-accrual loans totaling $4.0 million at the end of 2023. The allowance for credit losses stood at 1.24% of gross loans. Capital ratios remained robust, with Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets at 14.42% and Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets at 12.44%.

Conclusion

First United Corp navigated a difficult year with strategic foresight and a focus on maintaining strong asset quality. While the restructuring and branch consolidation initiatives impacted earnings, they are expected to create a more efficient operation moving forward. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these changes translate into performance in the coming year.

For a more detailed breakdown of First United Corp's financial results and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First United Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

